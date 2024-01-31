Watch live: Prosecution testimony continues in Jennifer Crumbley trial

We're back in the courtroom of Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Cheryl Matthews on Wednesday as Jennifer Crumbley's unprecedented trial on involuntary manslaughter charges continues.

She is the first parent in America to stand trial on charges stemming from a child's mass school shooting. Her son Ethan Crumbley has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole her murdering four people at Oxford High School in November 2021. Father James Crumbley faces the same charges and is scheduled for trial March 5.

Watch the livestream here.

School officials were on the hot seat Tuesday, explaining why the shooter wasn't sent home after his parents were called to Oxford High on the morning of the shooting over a disturbing drawing, and why they didn't search his backpack, which held the gun his father bought him days before and that he would use hours later to kill four and wound seven.

