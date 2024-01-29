Watch live: Testimony resumes in Jennifer Crumbley's involuntary manslaughter trial

Jennifer Crumbley’s trial on involuntary manslaughter charges stemming from her son murdering four people at Oxford High School in November 2021 resumes at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

It is the third day of testimony after a jury was seated last week. Emotions have run high in the courtroom of Oakland Circuit Judge Cheryl Matthews as prosecutors have shown multiple messages where Crumbley's son texted her about hallucinating and seeing demons while she and her husband were riding their horses, and video of the parents going into Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021, to discuss a troubling drawing their son made, just hours before the shooting.

Jennifer and James Crumbley are the first parents in America to go on trial on charges seeking to hold them responsible for a mass school shooting.

Watch the livestream here.

