How Jennifer Crumbley's deleted texts and love of horses came back to haunt her

Jennifer Crumbley spent another day at trial with her face in her hands as jurors heard more damning claims about her, including how she was out riding horses while her son was texting her about seeing demons, and how she deleted text messages about being on the run after her son shot up Oxford High School.

That latter detail was perhaps the most explosive testimony on Day 2 of the historic trial, with jurors seeing previously unreleased text messages written — and deleted — by Jennifer Crumbley in the days after the deadly shooting.

"We're on the run again. Helicopters. Not sure where to. I'll message you," Crumbley texted her boss at 1:31 a.m. Dec. 2, 2021 — the day before Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald announced involuntary manslaughter charges against Crumbley and her husband, James.

That same night, Crumbley sent her boss another text: "We're F-----."

More than 24 hours later, the Crumbleys were arrested in the middle of the night in a Detroit warehouse and would become the first parents in America charged in a mass school shooting, accused of causing the deaths of four children killed by their son.

Jennifer and James Crumbley are charged with involuntary manslaughter for buying their son the gun that he used in the Nov. 30, 2021, shooting at Oxford High, and for not disclosing that to school officials when they had the chance. Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to murdering four students and injuring seven other people, and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The central theme in the prosecution’s case is the assertion that the Crumbleys ignored a son who they knew was in distress and spiraling downward, but never got him help, instead paying more attention to their personal lives, particularly their horses, which jurors heard a lot about on Friday.

'Gonna get drunk and ride my horse'

The prosecution showed jurors multiple text messages in which the shooter reported being in distress and texting his mom, but her not responding. Jurors also saw photos of the Crumbleys posing and smiling on their horses, taken at the same time their son was texting his mom that he was hallucinating and seeing demons throw bowls in the house.

For example, on March 17, 2021, St. Patrick's Day, nine months before the shooting, the shooter texted his mom at 6:03 PM:

"OK the house is no haunted."

In a series of texts, he wrote: "Some wierd s* just happens and now I'm scared." "I got some videos." "And a picture of the demon." "It is throwing BOWLS." "I'm not joking it f*** up the kitchen."

About a half-hour later, he texted: "Can you at least text back." Roughly an hour later, at about 7:25 p.m., records show a 19-second call to Ethan Crumbley from his mother.

Jurors saw these messages, plus a text message from that same day that the defense tried to keep out of trial, but Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Cheryl Matthews let it in.

It was Jennifer Crumbley telling her husband: "Gonna get drunk and ride my horse."

Defense attorney Shannon Smith objected to that message being shown, noting that the judge had previously ruled that the Crumbleys' alcohol use would not be admitted as evidence as it was irrelevant and potentially inflammatory.

"The fact that they’re out there having beer on their horses isn’t relevant,” Smith argued, maintaining: “I’m a hypervigilant parent, but I have a cocktail.”

Matthews concluded that the message related to whether the son's texts were being ignored, which is what the prosecution was arguing.

"It's important to show the jury what (the Crumbleys) didn't spend their time on," Assistant Prosecutor Marc Keast argued in court.

Smith also argued that Jennifer and James Crumbley were not on the run after the shooting, despite the mother's text messages to her boss, but rather were hiding out because they were scared, getting death threats and had planned to turn themselves in at the courthouse the day after they were arrested at a Detroit art studio.

'I'm mentally and physically dying'

The shooter's mental health has factored heavily into the parents' cases, with the prosecution citing numerous texts for the jury showing the boy was spiraling, and asking for help.

For example, on March, 9, 2021, the shooter texted his mom at 7:50 p.m.:

"Can you get home now? ... There’s someone in the house I think."

"Someone walked into the bathroom and flushed the toilet and left the light on ...

"... There's no one in the house tho"

"Dude my door just slammed"

"Maybe it’s just my paranoia"

"But when are you going to get home"

Jennifer Crumbley did not respond. She was horseback riding at the time, according to time-stamped photos that were shown to the jury.

Jurors also saw text messages that the shooter sent to his only friend seven months before the shooting, including:

"like I hear people talking to me, and see someone in the distance," the shooter texted his friend. "I actually asked my dad to take me to the doctor yesterday, but he just gave me some pills and told me to suck it up … it’s to the point where I’m asking to go to the doctor …. My mom laughed when I told her”

In another late-night text to the same friend, the shooter wrote: "I’m having bad insomnia ... and paranoia … I need help ... I was thinking of calling 911 so I could go to the hospital … but then my parents would be really pissed."

In another text, he told his friend: "I’m going to ask my parents to go to the doctor again … but this time I’m going to tell them about the voices … I’m mentally and physically dying”

The defense has argued that Jennifer Crumbley never saw those text messages.

On cross-examination by the defense, the detective who helped uncover those text messages conceded that he did not know whether Jennifer Crumbley ever saw those texts. Former Oakland County Sheriff's Detective Edward Wagrowski, who worked in computer crimes, also testified that he was not aware of communications between the shooter and his mother about being taken for help.

“He did not send that information to his mom and dad, as far as you can see from his messages with them,” Smith said.

“Correct,” Wagrowski said.

Jurors also saw text and instant message exchanges between the Crumbley family in the days before the shooting, when their son was caught researching bullets in class.

Jennifer Crumbley had texted her son after receiving a call from the school about the incident.

"Seriously?? Looking up bullets in school?" she texted.

Her son responded: "What? … Oh yeah. I already went to the office for that … This is nothing I should get in trouble about"

Jennifer Crumbley replied, "lol I'm.not mad. you have to learn not.to.get caught"

New text messages, never previously disclosed, were also shown in court Friday between Jennifer Crumbley and the mother of her son's only friend who moved away about a month before the shooting.

Jennifer Crumbley texted the boy's mother on Oct. 31, 2021: "James filled me in on ethan’s friend’s last night. I’m so sorry you guys are having to make such a hard decision. Please let me know if I can do anything … been thinking of you a whole lot”

The friend's mother responded four days later: "Hi jen, we are doing okay, it was the hardest thing I had to do … I miss him terribly. He was only happy with you guys."

Jennifer Crumbley: "I know Ethan misses him. If you guys need anything at all, please don’t hesitate to ask."

Timeline on the day of the shooting

Prosecutors presented evidence capturing a timeline of the Crumbleys' actions on the morning of the shooting. This, prosecutors have argued, is when the Crumbleys — more than anyone else — could have prevented the massacre had they taken "small" steps after being summoned to the school over their son's troubling drawing of a gun, and the words, "The thoughts won't stop, Help me."

During their 12-minute meeting with their son and school officials, the parents never mentioned the gun they had bought their son, or asked their son about it. Nor did they bring him home. Rather, jurors saw video of the shooter leaving the counselor's office at 10:52 a.m., and his parents' leaving the school one minute later to return to their jobs.

At 12:21 p.m. that day, Jennifer Crumbley texted her son asking whether he was OK.

“Yeah,” he wrote. “I just got back from lunch.”

“You know you can talk to us,” Jennifer Crumbley wrote, saying they wouldn’t judge.

“IK thank you. I’m sorry for that. I love you,” Ethan Crumbley responded at 12:42 p.m.

About 10 minutes later, he fired the first shot.

Video analyst: Shooting images 'burned in my brain'

Jurors also heard emotional testimony by Wagrowski, whose job was to review the surveillance footage of the shooting. As he described what he saw, at least one juror became emotional, wiping her eyes. Others in the courtroom also could be heard quietly crying as he described the terror:

It started with the shooter exiting a bathroom and immediately firing, striking his first victim, who survived, and then turning his gun on a group of students. Hana St. Juliana was struck and fell to the ground. She was killed. He then fired rounds down the hallway. When he came to Madisyn Baldwin, crouching on the ground to protect herself, he shot her in the head.

Also killed in the shooting was Tate Myre. Wagrowski testified that Ethan Crumbley fired at Myre from down a hallway, leveling the gun as if he were at a gun range. He shot Myre a second time as he walked by. Later, Crumbley could be seen going into a bathroom. That’s where he shot and killed his final victim, Justin Shilling.

As to the footage, Wagrowski said: “It’s burned in my brain.”

Testimony resumes Monday.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: How Jennifer Crumbley's deleted texts and love of horses now haunt her