Watch as Yosemite's Horsetail Fall glows golden during annual 'firefall' event: Video

The annual Horsetail Fall event at Yosemite National Park − also known as the "firefall" − returned this month with the waterfall lighting up like an erupting volcano and enthralling spectators gathered at the national park to witness the spectacle.

A time-lapse video captured by California-based photographer Shreenivasan Manievannan showed the Horsetail Fall slowly light up as the sun rays hit the water, creating an illusion of the waterfall on fire. Scores of visitors could also be seen gathering to witness the phenomenon.

What is the Horsetail Fall event?

"The Horsetail Fall event is a natural phenomenon that has grown in popularity in recent years," says Yosemite Conservancy. "Horsetail Fall is an ephemeral waterfall that in late winter appears to glow as if on fire when the light hits it and conditions are right."

The Horsetail Waterfall falls over the eastern ridge of El Capitan, a vertical rock formation on the western side of the national park, and typically flows only in the winter months as snow and ice melt.

"On rare occasions during mid-to late February, it can glow orange when it's backlit by sunset," says the National Park Service of this phenomenon.

Multiple factors must align for the entirely natural phenomenon to come into play, according to the Yosemite Conservancy, including enough water, the right weather and temperatures and enough sunlight.

"This unique lighting effect happens only on evenings with a clear sky when the waterfall is flowing. Even some haze or minor cloudiness can greatly diminish or eliminate the effect," says the NPS, adding that if the weather is too cold or dry, the waterfall can freeze over.

Fortunately for visitors, after an influx of rain around the state, the waterfall had enough water for it to flow smoothly and for the phenomenon to take effect.

All three of California's basins – Northern Sierra, San Joaquin and Tulare – saw above average precipitation levels in February.

