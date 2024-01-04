Traveling to Yosemite in 2024? Registration for peak dates opens Friday. How to sign up.

Planning a summer holiday at California's iconic Yosemite National Park? You'll want to plan ahead.

If you're aiming for peak travel times, you'll need to reserve your spot in time, and tickets to the national park are available on a first-come-first-serve basis starting Friday, Jan. 5.

The reservation policy was announced in late 2023 as the national park hopes to address crowds of tourists hindering the natural spectacle.

"Yosemite has been grappling with congestion − even gridlock − for decades," the National Park Service said. "We want to build from the lessons learned from the last three summer of managed access."

Here's everything you need to know about when and where to get the reservations for Yosemite National Park.

Travel destinations: You don't need to fly to Norway to view fjords. Just go to this Alaskan national park

When will the tickets be available?

Reservations for Yosemite National Park will be available beginning at 11 a.m. EST/8 a.m. PST on Friday, Jan. 5.

If you miss out on tickets for your hopeful travel dates during this registration window, you'll have another chance to register seven days prior to your arrival date.

What days are reservations required for?

Reservations are required for the following days and times in the summer:

Weekends from April 13 to June 30: From 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT on Saturdays, Sundays, and on holidays (May 27 and June 19)

Every day from July 1 to Aug. 16: From 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day

Weekends from Aug. 17 to Oct. 27: From 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays, and on holidays (September 2 and October 14).

All vehicles entering the park will need a reservation, even if they are just passing through, between 5 a.m. and 4 p.m. However, those entering the park before 5 a.m. and after 4 p.m. will not need a reservation.

A park ranger keeps watch at a checkpoint for a road closed in Yosemite Valley.

Visiting a national park in 2024? Most beautiful US national parks based on 2023 reviews

Where can I buy reserve entry tickets for Yosemite National Park?

Those planning to visit Yosemite can reserve their spots on the government's centralized travel planning platform and reservation system Recreation.gov.

Reservation fees are $2 per ticket and are non-refundable under all circumstances. They are separate from the park entrance fee. However, reservations can be modified up to 24 hours prior to the reservation date. The management advises visitors to cancel their reservations if they are not planning on using it.

Each vehicle needs only one reservation fee and is valid for everyone inside the vehicle.

Types of reservations

Visitors can choose from two types of reservations: reservations valid for a full day, or reservations valid for entry any time after noon.

Both reservation types are valid for up to three consecutive days, including the arrival date.

Those visitors who have in-park lodging or campground reservations, wilderness or Half Dome permits, or visitors entering the park via YARTS buses and on permitted commercial tours do not need a vehicle reservation.

Mist from the base of Bridalveil Fall on Thursday, May 25, 2023 gathers behind trees in Yosemite National Park.

Free entry: Visit America's national parks for free on these six days in 2024

'Is it worth visiting?': We're spotlighting a different national park each week. Here's what travelers should know.

'Grappling with congestion'

On Dec. 13, the National Parks Service had announced the introduction of a new reservation system to counter the long wait times to enter the park and make entry smoother for both visitors and park authorities.

Where is Yosemite National Park?

Yosemite National Park is located in California. It is approximately 200 miles from San Fransisco, 340 miles from Los Angeles and about 120 miles from Fresno.

The NPS advises visitors to check their website before making any plans for updated information.

Saman Shafiq is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at sshafiq@gannett.com and follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter @saman_shafiq7.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Yosemite National Park registration 2024: How to sign up on peak dates