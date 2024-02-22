On the wave of a wet winter, here's how North State water supplies are shaping up

Just two years removed from one of the worst droughts on record for the North State ― when wells went dry, fields turned brown and water agencies received the minimum water supply ― conditions have recovered for most of the region.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which operates Shasta Dam, announced Wednesday that North State lake levels, rainfall and snowpack in the Sierra Nevada are in "good shape" and agencies that serve tens of thousands of Shasta County residents will receive 100% of their water allocations.

Much of the good news stems from Lake Shasta filling with water for the second year in a row. Water from the lake is distributed through the Central Valley Project to agencies in Shasta County and throughout the state.

Anglers are seen at Lake Shasta near the Centimudi Public Boat Ramp on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Recent rains continue filling up California's largest reservoir.

Paul Kelley, general manager for the Clear Creek Community Services District in western Shasta County, said he was glad to hear the announcement.

"It's very good news for Clear Creek Community Services District to see 100% allocation for M&I (residential and commercial customers) and 75% allocation for agriculture coming out of the 2022 drought. This will provide sufficient water supply for the district," Kelley said.

"Clearly, we've had a good 18 months of water supply and rain and Lake Shasta and Whiskeytown Lake are in good shape right now," Kelley said. The district serves an area with a population of about 9,000.

The 100% preliminary allocation announcement also affected water agencies such as the city of Redding, Bella Vista Water District, the city of Shasta Lake and the Shasta Community Services District. The bureau announced last week that senior water rights holders would receive 100% of their allocations.

Senior water rights holders in Shasta County include the Anderson Cottonwood Irrigation District, the city of Redding and some irrigation districts in the Sacramento Valley. Senior water rights predate the construction of Shasta Dam.

Anglers prepare for a day of fishing from Bridge Bay Marina on Lake Shasta on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. California's largest reservoir is about 70% full, well ahead of the historical average for this time of year.

The bureau plans to deliver 75% of agriculture water allocations for junior water rights holders such as Clear Creek and Bella Vista districts.

The bureau allocates water held in the largest North State reservoirs, such as Whiskeytown Lake, Lake Shasta and Trinity Lake.

In 2022, organizations with junior water rights, such as Bella Vista and Clear Creek, received just enough water to provide for public health, officials said at the time.

Senior water rights holders received only 18% of their allocations in 2022. A.C.I.D. for the first time in its 106-year history did not deliver water to its customers. Orchards died, pastures that were once perennially green turned brown and residential wells in the district went dry as the water table dropped.

File photo - In August 2022, Ed Roberts drives his truck out into Bill Robison's, left, orchard to fill barrels used to water Robison's walnut trees. Roberts' wife, Elaine Roberts, helps carry hose.

Don Bader, the bureau's area manager, acknowledged conditions can quickly change from seasons with very little rain to winters with atmospheric rivers.

"I think that just shows you how variable our winters are. In 2020, 2021 and 2022 they were the three worst years on record since we built the dam," Bader said. "You really can't plan for that. On the other side, it doesn't take more than one or two years to get us really healthy. We filled the lake last year, in one year. You just can't predict that you're going to have a good next five years because it can change on a dime."

Karl Stock, the bureau's regional director, said the water year started slowly, but snow storms in early February boosted the agency's outlook for the year in the Sierra Nevada mountains. He said the agency will update Wednesday's preliminary announcement next month.

"It is likely we will see the water supply benefits from these storms in the March 1 forecast update. At the same time, we must be prepared for and respond accordingly to the possible re-emergence of drier conditions," Stock said in a news release.

