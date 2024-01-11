The weather lull won't last, as storms may bring another round of flooding to Bucks County

Damon C. Williams, Bucks County Courier Times
·3 min read

Bucks County just can't seem to catch a weather break.

The relatively calm Thursday weather will give way to another storm this weekend, which has caused the National Weather Service in Mount Holly to issue a flood watch alert, beginning Friday evening and lasting throughout Saturday.

With an inch of rain and gusty winds in the forecast, there is concern for flooding and downed wires and fallen trees since the ground is already saturated from earlier storms. Rivers and creeks are also high.

"One to two feet of inundation above ground level possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways," read a portion of the flood watch alert from the weather service. "At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs along tidal waterways. Some roads become impassable. Minor damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur."

The flood watch alert warns of possible flooding in Lower Bucks County and areas in New Jersey, including Burlington, Camden, Gloucester and Mercer.

Here's everything else to know about the storm to come this weekend.

New storm will again raise water levels of Delaware River, Neshaminy Creek

Alex Staarmann, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the flood watch is mainly for tidal waters, and not specifically for the Neshaminy Creek at Langhorne nor the Delaware River at Trenton.

Still, Staarmann said the water levels of both could rise with the storm.

"The Delaware River at Trenton is currently in action stage and will remain in action stage for the foreseeable future," Staarmann said. "The Neshaminy Creek at Langhorne is forecast to crest just below flood stage during the storm, but there is certainly the possibility of flooding, depending on the rainfall throughout the day Saturday."

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly issues a flood watch for Friday, Jan. 12 and Saturday, Jan. 13. The water levels of the Neshaminy Creek at Langhorne may reach action stage on Saturday.
The National Weather Service in Mount Holly issues a flood watch for Friday, Jan. 12 and Saturday, Jan. 13. The water levels of the Neshaminy Creek at Langhorne may reach action stage on Saturday.

The Delaware River at Trenton's flood stage is 20 feet, and it reached 17.31 feet Thursday morning.

Midweek storm causes havoc in Bucks: Storm cancels Bucks County school activities as wind, flooding expected

The Neshaminy Creek at Langhorne floods at 9 feet, and on Thursday morning the water level of the creek was roughly 5 feet, having receded from a high of nearly 14 feet from the Tuesday storm.

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly issues a flood watch for Friday, Jan. 12 and Saturday, Jan. 13. The water levels of the Delaware River at Trenton reached the action stage on Thursday, but not expected to rise much higher during the coming storm.
The National Weather Service in Mount Holly issues a flood watch for Friday, Jan. 12 and Saturday, Jan. 13. The water levels of the Delaware River at Trenton reached the action stage on Thursday, but not expected to rise much higher during the coming storm.

Windy, mixed-bag forecast for Bucks County through MLK Day

All in all, Bucks County will experience a dull, rainy and windy start to the weekend, before the storm begins to clear out Saturday afternoon.

"We expect about an inch of rainfall over the course of this storm," Staarmann said. "And it looks like there will be wind gusts around 30-40 mph on Friday.

"Winds will pick up on Saturday, with gusts in the 30-35 mph range."

The full forecast from the National Weather Service bears out the details:

  • Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

  • Thursday overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

  • Friday: A chance of rain after 5 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 44. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

  • Friday overnight: Rain. Low around 42. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and 1 inch possible.

  • Saturday: A chance of rain before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Remembering those who perished in storm: Remembering the seven lives lost in July 15, 2023 Upper Makefield fatal flood

  • Saturday overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

  • Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

  • Sunday overnight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

  • MLK Day: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.

  • Monday overnight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

In its extended outlook, the weather service is forecasting a chance of snow on Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: A storm this weekend may bring a fresh round of flooding; what to know

Recommended Stories

  • 2024 Toyota bZ4X gets better cold-weather charging and feature upgrades

    The 2024 Toyota bZ4X gets better cold-weather charging thanks to a heat exchanger, and feature upgrades like a better charging screen and power liftgate.

  • Early 2024 Fantasy Football Two-Round Mock Draft

    Andy Behrens takes an early look at where the top 24 players are going to be selected before the next NFL season.

  • I'm a sleep-obsessed shopping writer — here's how I created the comfy bed of my dreams for 2024

    With Amazon's bestselling pillows and a duvet cover from Oprah's favorite bedding brand, I'll be hibernating all winter.

  • State-backed hackers are exploiting new Ivanti VPN zero-days — but no patches yet

    U.S. software giant Ivanti has confirmed that hackers are exploiting two critical-rated vulnerabilities affecting its widely-used corporate VPN appliance, but said that patches won’t be available until the end of the month. Ivanti said the two vulnerabilities — tracked as CVE-2023-46805 and CVE-2024-21887 — were found in its Ivanti Connect Secure software. Formerly known as Pulse Connect Secure, this is a remote access VPN solution that enables remote and mobile users to access corporate resources over the internet.

  • Reviewers in their 60s and 70s swear by this strain-reducing $9 grabber tool — snag it while it's 55% off

    Stuff in hard-to-reach places is no match for this gizmo that 31,000-plus Amazon shoppers reach for daily.

  • Whispp brings electronic larynx voice boxes into this millennium

    Having a voice is important - figuratively and literally - and not being able to speak is a major impediment to communication. Whispp is working to change the game for individuals with speech disorders and voice disabilities, bringing voice boxes into the current millennium with its groundbreaking AI-powered assistive speech and phone-calling app. At CES 2024, the company launched its newest phone-calling feature that converts whispered and vocal cord-impaired speech into a user’s natural voice in real time.

  • Inflation increases more than expected in December

    The December Consumer Price Index report will put the market's soft-landing narrative to the test on Thursday.

  • NBA Paris Game 2024: How to watch, time, channel and more

    This week, the Nets and the Cavaliers say bonjour to Paris!

  • Hertz is selling 20,000 EVs and replacing them with gas cars

    Hertz is selling off a third of its electric vehicle fleet, which is predominantly made up of Teslas, and will buy gas cars with some of the money it makes from the sales. The company cited lower demand for EVs and higher-than-expected repair costs as reasons for the decision. Hertz told shareholders that it believes it will be able to make up that loss in the coming years.

  • Refreshed 2024 Nissan Rogue starts at $29,685, a small increase for new looks

    The refreshed 2024 Nissan Rogue starts at $29,685, the lower trims seeing a small increase, prices rising on upper trims due to improved standard tech.

  • Where does the trending 'Look At Me' song come from?

    A song from 1963 is the soundtrack to one of TikTok's latest slideshow trends.

  • Returnmates, now Sway, bags $19.5M Series A to manage e-commerce returns

    Total returns for the industry amounted to $743 billion in merchandise in 2023, according to the National Retail Federation and Appriss Retail. Returnmates, now rebranded as Sway, is the latest to attract new venture capital for its approach to delivery and returns that focuses on the customer. Additional participants include Blackhorn Ventures, Lightshed Ventures and Rise of the Rest Revolution.

  • 2024 CES Mega Gallery: Honda concepts, a VinFast truck and flying cars galore

    Our 2024 mega gallery for CES where we show you all the automotive reveals from the Las Vegas tech show.

  • Microsoft expands EU data localization efforts to cover system logs

    Microsoft has ticked off the second phase of its rollout of a data localization offering in the European Union. The latest deployment to the "EU Data Boundary for the Microsoft Cloud", as it brands the infrastructure, kicked off in at the start of last year. Microsoft had said it expected the second phase of the rollout to be completed at the end of 2023 so it's keeping roughly to schedule.

  • Google Cloud rolls out new gen AI products for retailers

    Google wants to inject a little generative AI into retail. To coincide with the National Retailer Association's annual conference in NYC, Google Cloud today unveiled new gen AI products designed to help retailers personalize their online shopping experiences and streamline their back-office operations. One of Google Cloud's new products, Conversational Commerce Solution, lets retailers embed gen AI-powered agents on their websites and mobile apps -- sort of like a brand-specific ChatGPT.

  • D-Orbit raises $110M to reach new heights in space logistics services

    Logistics has become the cornerstone of how so much works on earth -- we may order things online, but ultimately we need to get products and ourselves from A to B -- and some believe that logistics models will be even more important in the remote realms of space. D-Orbit, an Italian startup that provides an array of logistics services for companies operating satellites and other services in space, has raised €100 million ($110 million) in a Series C round of equity funding. The current investment is led by a strategic backer, Marubeni Corporation out of Japan's industrial sector, with Avantgarde (a regular investor in the space industry), CDP Venture Capital, Seraphim Space Investment Trust, United Ventures, Indaco Venture Partners, Neva SGR and Primo Ventures also participating.

  • Finn raises $109M on a $658M valuation, taking its car subscription platform up another gear

    Finn, a startup based out of Munich that operates a platform for new car subscriptions -- an alternative to buying or leasing for those who want to drive new vehicles -- has raised a sizable round of growth funding, money it plans to use to expand its tech and reach, with a move into more electric vehicles and cloud-based tools to manage its services. The company, which currently manages 25,000 subscriptions in Germany and the U.S., has raised €100 million ($109-110 million), a Series C that values the company at €600 million post-money ($658 million at current rates). Planet First Partners, a European growth equity firm that says it focuses on sustainability, is leading the round.

  • Nick Saban retires; a look at his legacy & what comes next for Alabama

    Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde get together for an emergency podcast after news broke on Wednesday afternoon that after 17 seasons at Alabama, Nick Saban is retiring from coaching college football.

  • Victor Wembanyama records 1st career triple-double in only 21 minutes vs. Pistons

    The Spurs phenom is the fifth-youngest player to record a triple-double in the NBA.

  • Smart molluscs - yes, smart molluscs - could watch our waterways 24/7 for pollution

    The company began as a research project some 15 years ago at the University of Bordeaux. CEO and co-founder Ludovic Quinault and his team were looking into monitoring the health of bivalves, a category of marine animals found all over the world in both fresh and salt water. Quinault found that a simple, non-invasive sensor attached to the clam or oyster's shell can monitor everything from feeding to reproduction and stress responses like suddenly shutting or failing to open at the normal time.