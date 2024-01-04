Weekend storm could bring up to 6 inches of snow to Hudson Valley: See where

Lower Hudson Valley residents should be prepared to bundle up this weekend. The first significant snow of the season is expected to hit the area from Saturday into Sunday.

According to National Weather Service meteorologist Bryan Ramsey, a coastal storm is expected bring 3 to 6 inches of snow for Northern Westchester, Putnam and Rockland counties Saturday, Jan. 6, into Sunday, Jan. 7.

Southern Westchester and New York City are expected to receive only a light coating but could see up to two inches of snow this weekend.

This year, Accuweather predicts a higher snowfall rate than usual because of an El Nino weather pattern. Last year, only 8.6 inches of snow fell in Westchester County, which was one of the lowest snow fall rates in the area in a decade, according to Accuweather. The normal seasonal snowfall is around 29 inches.

On Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service predicts the snow could start as 2 p.m. with a 50% chance of snow by then. By 8 p.m., the area should see steady snow until 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service forecasts it could snow again Sunday afternoon, with a 40% chance before 8 p.m.

Ramsey says that although the predictions have become more clear, variables like the location of snow and the potential for hazards are still not certain.

A hazardous weather outlook is in effect from the National Weather Service for Northern Westchester, Rockland and Putnam, as well as parts of Connecticut and New Jersey. Ramsey says commuters should proceed with caution in case of icy and dangerous roads.

