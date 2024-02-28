West Texas fire becomes 2nd largest in state history. What we know

A fire in West Texas has been raging for two days and has become the second-largest fire in Texas history, with little sign of stopping anytime soon.

With the Smokehouse Creek Fire still blazing across 500,000 acres in the Texas Panhandle region along with several new fires popping up Tuesday night, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a state of emergency for the areas impacted, with several local officials calling for mandatory evacuations at various points in time.

For a time, the residents from north of Amarillo to two hours south of the city complained of the smell of smoke to the point that the air quality in Amarillo and Lubbock became classified as unhealthy for individuals to breathe.

With local support pouring in and donations being made to help those impacted and displaced by the fires, here's what we know and how you can help.

Editor's note: All data is current as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Texas Wildfire Maps

Where are the wildfires in Texas? How big are they?

There are currently 5 active fires in the Texas Panhandle region, according to the Texas Fire Map.

The largest one is Smokehouse Creek, north of Amarillo, at 500,000 acres, with 0% of it being contained. Here are the others:

Grape Vine Creek Fire — 30,000 acres with 60% contained.

Windy Deuce Fire — 90,000 acres with 25% contained.

Magenta Fire — 2,000 acres with 40% contained.

687 Reamer Fire — 2,000 acres with 10% contained.

What is the Texas Panhandle?

The Texas Panhandle is the 26 counties that border Oklahoma and New Mexico on the northwest of the state. The largest city within the 26 counties is Amarillo, which has a population of over 200,000 people.

What's the air quality like in West Texas?

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is reporting Amarillo air quality to be classified as good and is forecasted to remain the same throughout the day.

As for Lubbock, south of Amarillo and the Panhandle region, the air quality is moderate, with the advisory to limit outdoor activities. The air forecast predicts Lubbock air quality will return to a good status later in the day.

Has Gov. Greg Abbott issued an emergency declaration?

Yes, he had issued an emergency declaration on Tuesday that listed the 60 counties in the Panhandle, Plains, and Wichita Falls area, directing state resources to aid in the firefighting help.

Biggest wildfires in Texas history

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the East Amarillo Complex Fire in the Texas Panhandle was the largest fire. The fire started on March 3, 2006, and consumed over 907,245 acres.

The Smokehouse Creek Fire is currenlty the second-largest fire in Texas history. It surpassed the 1988 fire named the Big Country Fire, which scorched 366,000 acres.

How can I help those being impacted?

There are numerous ways to help those being impacted by the fire.

