What are Iran's military capabilities?

The U.S. military’s Jan. 3 airstrike that killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and the subsequent Iranian missile strikes on two Iraqi air bases that host U.S. forces have placed Washington and Tehran on the brink of war and focused attention on Iranian military capabilities.

Here is what the armed forces of the United States’ longtime rival in the Middle East look like.

How is Iran’s military organized?

Technically Iran has two militaries: the Artesh, which is the regular military that traces its lineage back to the 1920s, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which was created in the wake of the 1979 revolution that brought Ayatollah Khomeini to power and established the Islamic Republic. “The Artesh is tasked with defending the homeland, and the IRGC is in charge of preserving, protecting and defending the Islamic Revolution,” said Behnam Ben Taleblu, an expert on the Iranian military at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. Since its creation in 1990, the Quds Force has been responsible for building up, advising and supplying the various Shiite militias that act as surrogates for Iran across the Middle East. Its closeness to the regime and perceived ideological purity means the IRGC has the larger share of the military budget and gets the better equipment, making it “the star of Iran’s military,” Taleblu said. Nested inside the IRGC is the Quds Force, which Soleimani commanded and which combines intelligence collection, covert action and special operations missions.

Iranian troops march outside of Tehran in April 2019. (Photo: Iranian Presidency Office via AP) More

How many people are in the Iranian armed forces?

The Artesh has a strength of 420,000, the vast majority of whom (350,000) are in the Islamic Republic of Iran Ground Force, the remainder being split between its air force (37,000), navy (18,000) and air defense force (15,000), according to “Iran Military Power,” an in-depth overview published last year by the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency. The IRGC ground force has an estimated 150,000 troops, its navy has 20,000 personnel, while 15,000 are assigned to its aerospace force.

Iranian warships sail in the Sea of Oman during joint Iran, Russia and China naval war games on Dec. 28, 2019. (Photo: Iranian Army via AP) More

The Quds Force, although the best-known Iranian military element abroad, is by far its smallest, with an estimated 5,000 personnel. However, through its vast network of Shiite militias, the Quds Force adds tens of thousands of fighters to Iran’s real combat strength. The Quds Force, for example, has managed Iran’s role in the Syrian war, which together with Russia’s intervention in that conflict, enabled Bashar Assad to remain in power.

To fill their ranks, the Artesh and the IRGC both rely on Iran’s universal conscription, which requires men over the age of 18 to serve for two years in a branch of the security services.

What type of military gear does Iran use and where is it from?

The Artesh and the IRGC are equipped with a mix of Soviet/Russian, Chinese and American equipment, the latter dating back to the United States’ support of Shah Reza Pahlavi. “It is a grade-A 1970s military,” Taleblu said. This means, according to “Iran Military Power,” that the Islamic Republic is the only country in the world still flying U.S.-made F-14 Tomcats, which form part of a motley fleet of fixed-wing attack aircraft that also includes U.S. F-4 and F-5 fighters, Russian MiG-29 Fulcrums and Su-24 Fencers and Chinese F-7 Airguards. (Iran gained some of its Russian-made aircraft when the Iraqi military flew at least 115 jets to Iran during the first Gulf War).