What’s behind disappointing job numbers?

Mike Bebernes
·Senior Editor
·6 min read

“The 360” shows you diverse perspectives on the day’s top stories and debates.

What’s happening

The U.S. economy added 266,000 new jobs in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. While that figure shows the country is continuing to recover from the depths of the coronavirus recession, it falls well below the 1 million jobs that many forecasters had expected. That shortfall has raised concerns that the economy may not bounce back to its pre-COVID levels and instead may be primed for a slow, sluggish recovery.

The unemployment rate rose slightly to 6.1 percent last month. That represents a significant improvement from where it stood a year earlier, when it peaked at 14.8 percent. But unemployment remained relatively static through the first four months of this year, despite a rapidly growing share of Americans getting vaccinated and restrictions on businesses being lifted across the country. The economy is still short 8.2 million jobs from where it stood before the pandemic.

Economists had expected job growth to be much larger than it was because the gradual resumption of economic activity has led to a major spike in the number of job openings across the country. But employers say they’re having difficulty finding people to fill those positions, despite the nearly 10 million Americans who remain unemployed. In one survey of businesses in March, 42 percent of employers said they had open jobs they couldn’t fill.

Why there’s debate

So if there are millions of job openings and millions of Americans out of work, why is job growth so much slower than expected?

Conservatives and many business owners have pointed their fingers at enhanced unemployment benefits — an extra $300 a week — that were passed as part of the most recent stimulus bill. Critics say these benefits, while they may have been necessary last year when jobs were not available, are slowing the recovery by making it more profitable for many people to stay home than go back to work. Republican governors in three states have moved to slash the extra benefits, hoping to motivate residents to rejoin the workforce.

Democrats have defended the benefits by saying that the extra money is keeping many Americans afloat and that evidence it’s slowing job growth is limited to a few anecdotes from unhappy business owners. Many progressives have argued that businesses struggling to fill low-paying positions could raise the wages they’re offering to bring in more workers.

Beyond the political back-and-forth over unemployment benefits, experts in a variety of fields have offered explanations for slow job growth. There’s some evidence, for example, that fear of catching the virus is keeping potential workers from seeking jobs, especially among groups that have lower rates of vaccination — like young adults and people of color. Many parents may not be able to go back to work with schools and daycare centers still closed in parts of the country. It’s also possible, some argue, that the experience of the pandemic has made Americans less willing to accept poor working conditions and low wages. As one Arizona lawmaker put it, his state “does not have an employee shortage — it has a ‘workers willing to be exploited’ shortage.”

What’s next

All eyes will be on May’s jobs data, which will come out in early June, to determine whether April’s disappointing growth was a one-month hiccup or the start of a troubling trend.

President Biden is continuing his push for Congress to pass his massive infrastructure and family plans, which he argues will create millions of high-quality jobs that are needed to keep the recovery from stalling. Unless enhanced unemployment is renewed, the bonus benefits will end nationwide in September.

Perspectives

Unemployment benefits pay more than many jobs

“There’s another reason for the acute labor shortage: It pays to stay on the couch.” — Jillian Kay Melchior, Wall Street Journal

Low wages, not unemployment benefits, are keeping people from taking open jobs

“The extent to which people are holding off on going back to work because unemployment benefits pay better than the jobs that are available is unclear. That may be the case in some instances, and some businesses have discovered that they can quickly fill their openings by, you know, raising their wages (magic, right?).” — Jordan Weissmann, Slate

Unnecessary business restrictions are stifling growth

“Economic potential has been bottled up and held back for non-market reasons for more than a year. Given that, it should be fairly obvious that the removal of the restrictions and barriers that are currently holding back that potential will lead to very substantial economic expansion, once it happens.” — Matthew Gagnon, Bangor Daily News

The recovery will be slowed as long as the virus continues to spread

“The first-order issue is the virus, and if that’s what caused the crisis, then it is also the path out of the crisis. Crushing the virus is the solution to both the supply problem and the demand problem.” — Economist Aaron Sojourner to New York Times

Low vaccine rates among certain groups are hurting crucial industries

“The vaccination data are clear: Most people in the age groups likely to work in restaurants and similar businesses remain unvaccinated. … Since roughly a quarter of restaurant workers are historically younger than 35, a supermajority of the potential labor pool for restaurant workers remains unvaccinated. Other industries hit hard by the pandemic, such as hotels, also have much younger workforces than other sectors of the economy.” — Henry Olsen, Washington Post

Many Americans may not be willing to return to exploitative jobs

“The pandemic … has put all sorts of financial and emotional strains on Americans, and they’re re-evaluating everything, including their employment worth.” — Elvia Díaz, Arizona Republic

The long-term unemployed may have given up on looking for work

“Workers say they were discouraged after blasting out résumés in January and February. But those who have already given up, just before the latest hiring boom, may not have got the message yet about their improved chances.” — Ben Popken, NBC News

A shortage of workers to fill open jobs is still a positive sign for the economy

“It may seem odd to put a positive spin on a jobs report that fell short of expectations by a historic margin. But it certainly would’ve been worse if the shortfall was due to lack of employers seeking workers (demand) instead of employers struggling to fill open positions (supply).” — Sam Ro, Yahoo Finance

Job numbers are directly tied to the ongoing childcare crisis

“It’s pretty clear that women will make or break this economic recovery and mothers are going to be at the center of it. Will mothers work? ... It is an economic question that has probably never been larger than it is right now.” — Economist Kathryn Anne Edwards to Reuters

The pandemic has been too disruptive for the economy to bounce back right away

“The job market also isn’t just snapping back to what it was before Covid-19. The dislocations across different industries and worker demographics [have] been too big to recover from while Covid-19 continues to infect tens of thousands of people every day.” — Anneken Tappe, CNN

Is there a topic you’d like to see covered in “The 360”? Send your suggestions to the360@yahoonews.com.

Read more “360”s

Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Getty Images

Recommended Stories

  • Paris Teenager's New Gig: Would-Be Queen of Italy. A Nation Shrugs.

    CARIGNANO, Italy — Vittorio Emanuele di Savoia, the son of the last king of Italy, gave his granddaughter a big 16th birthday present. In a formal 2019 decree, the “Duke of Savoy, Prince of Naples and by the grace of God direct heir to Head of the Royal House of Savoy,” amended a medieval law that for centuries had restricted succession in his royal line to male heirs. He bumped “our beloved granddaughter” Vittoria Cristina Chiara Adelaide Maria up the royal food chain, making her the first woman in 1,000 years to be invested with the authority to eventually lead the family and stake a claim to the defunct monarchy. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “It was the best gift he could give me,” Vittoria, now 17 and a burgeoning Instagram influencer, said from her Paris home. While Vittoria’s father in Monte Carlo, Monaco, and mother in Paris were as delighted as her grandparents in Gstaad, Switzerland, about her ascension to the top of Italy’s would-be royal family, a rival branch of Savoias were not pleased. Not at all. “Totally illegitimate,” said Prince Aimone di Savoia Aosta, a cousin and rival claimant, who works as an executive for the Pirelli tire company in Moscow. And so began the latest chapter in an ongoing dynastic dispute between the pretenders to Italy’s pretend throne. There are bitter feelings, thrown punches, warring noble committees, dukedom politics and as of last month, Vittoria’s ascending social media status. What there is not is an actual crown to fight over. Italy is a republic, having abolished the monarchy 75 years ago for its disastrous support of Mussolini, and Italians have approximately zero interest in a royal restoration. “Never say never,” said Vittoria’s father, Emanuele Filiberto, an Italian television personality who claims the title Prince of Venice, which is also the name of his Los Angeles restaurant and former food truck. (“We do a lot of film premieres. We did ‘Jumanji,’ ” he said.) Obviously, he said, the monarchy wasn’t returning “tomorrow,” but he had no sons and the family needed a head of the royal household to run its historic orders. Plus, “we also have a lot of people who are seeing the family with a potential comeback.” Few Italians want that, even in Carignano, an ancestral home of Vittorio Emanuele’s branch of the family, which Vittoria became princess of on her 16th birthday. “Never heard of her,” said teenagers, middle-aged shoppers and old men with canes as they walked near the Piazza Savoia, once home to a castle, now a parking lot. It seemed that only Paolo Castagno, the local historian, knew anything about Vittoria or the family feud over her ascension. As he showed the tomb of one of Vittoria’s extremely distant ancestors in a church adorned with white stucco angels, he posited a source for the current spat. “Money,” said Castagno, 59. Only heirs to the throne, he said, control the orders that distribute noble titles in exchange for lucrative payments to the family. By changing the inheritance law, Vittorio Emanuele ensured his branch a future revenue stream and prestige. “They are the ones getting invited to royal weddings.” The Savoias, like newly enlightened non-despots, insist that money has nothing to do with it and that they have only high-minded motivations for changing the order of succession, like embracing European Union values and boosting women’s rights. Emanuele Filiberto is currently creating a “Crown”-like series about his grandmother, Queen Marie-José. “Totally anti-fascist,” he said. “A great anti-fascist,” echoed Vittoria, who called her a role model. Emanuele Filiberto notes that many of Europe’s remaining monarchs are women, starting with Queen Elizabeth in Britain. Their royal houses have a much better track record of female empowerment than Italy’s Parliament, where women are notoriously underrepresented, he said. “Monarchies,” he said, “at least we give the power to the women.” Emanuele Filiberto’s wife, French actress Clotilde Courau, whom he met as they fenced at an event organized by his friend Prince Albert of Monaco, also cast her daughter as a gender equality trailblazer. “It’s a huge thing in history,” said Courau, who lives with Vittoria and her younger sister in Paris. She added that while she wished Vittoria had more time to prepare, “she now, is, how do you say, the future régnante,” or ruler. Vittoria, when asked whether she thought Italy was ready to have her as a queen, or head of the family, said she had heard “Italy is not really progressive.” “But” she added, “they will learn.” She is already starting to assert herself. Last month, her father helped her draft the language and firm up her intonation for a straight-to-camera defense of the rights of French private school students in an Instagram address to France’s president, Emmanuel Macron. The speech, viewed nearly 300,000 times, amounted to the public debut of what her father calls a “rock 'n' roll princess.” Like her great-grandfather’s great-grandfather, Vittorio Emanuele II, who united Italy, Vittoria is much more comfortable in French than Italian. When asked if she wanted to be Italy’s queen, she called the concept “abstract” and said she is just trying to figure out what she wants to do in life. She spends her days studying for finals, modeling midriff shirts on Instagram, dancing with friends and gossiping about Prince Harry and Meghan at school. But mostly, she wants to design her own fashion brand. “I don’t want to seem different,” she said. “I’m Vittoria.” For decades, the disgruntled branch of the family, called the Aosta, has argued that the Carignano Savoia are sullying the good family name. Some of them took issue with the marriage of Vittoria’s grandfather, the exiled son of the last king, to a former competitive water skier who wasn’t a noble. Vittorio Emanuele IV, now 84, has a knack for insulting Italians. It didn’t help his reputation when he was accused of accidentally killing a German tourist with a rifle shot from his yacht off the coast of Corsica in 1978. A French court acquitted him of manslaughter. In 2006, after Italy let him and his son, Vittoria’s father, back in the country, the patriarch served time in a Potenza jail on charges of involvement in illegal gambling and prostitution, and accepting envelopes full of cash, which he said was a contribution to a noble order. He was eventually acquitted. In the current fight over Vittoria, the Aosta have turned to an unsanctioned “Board of the Senators’ Council in the Kingdom,” also known as “The Consulta.” Referring to House of Savoy bylaws, the Aosta sympathizers deemed Vittoria’s ascension invalid. Among other things, they argue the law should only be changed when the monarchy is restored. Prince Aimone, Duke of Puglia, declined to meet for an interview in the Tuscan country estate of his father, Prince Amedeo, Duke of Aosta, who was reportedly punched twice in the face by his cousin, Vittorio Emanuele, at the 2004 wedding of the future King Felipe VI of Spain. Soon after that altercation, Amedeo claimed to be the legitimate Duke of Savoy. “To put it mildly, it is not a good relationship,” Aimone said in a phone interview. But he said he wanted to avoid a public shouting match with his cousins “over something that doesn’t exist. I try to be more dignified if possible given the great responsibility of such a name.” Regal condescension runs in the family. “I don’t even pay any attention to it,” Vittoria said of her detractors. But her father, backed by a rival Consulta, definitely does. “They are seeing UFOs,” Emanuele Filiberto said in the Rome apartment of a noble family friend down the street from the hulking Vittoriano, or Altar to the Fatherland, honoring Vittorio Emanuele II. He scorns cousins who, he said, were never important enough to even exile, and who, having failed in their efforts to supplant his father and him, were now targeting his daughter. “They were thinking that me, not having any sons, they would finally have what they were waiting for, for 150 years,” but his father foiled their plans. “They got screwed,” he said. “And they got pissed.” All of this responsibility is starting to weigh on young Vittoria, and, well, uneasy lies the head that wears an imaginary crown. “It’s a lot,” she said. Her father is trying to get her to study more, to vacation less, and to understand the value of work. Emanuele Filiberto can himself seem like the hardest working nonroyal in show business. In the past 20 years, he has sought to win over a skeptical Italian public through its most venerated of institutions, variety television. He is a star judge on a talent show he competed in during its celebrity season. He won Italy’s “Dancing With the Stars,” nearly won its Sanremo singing competition (“they screwed me”) with a song he wrote called “Italia Amore Mio,” and appeared in a show in which he tried out normal professions. (“What was the worst? Perhaps it was the dog groomer.”) He has been the face of pickled olives and appeared in an ad for an electronic cigarette company. (“FumOk where you want, like a prince.”) And last year, he appeared in a short video on Italian television soberly announcing, “I have a duty to officially announce the return of the royal family.” It was an ad for the Netflix series “The Crown.” Emanuele Filiberto’s efforts to leverage his celebrity into a political career have gone nowhere and he knows he will not be the one to lead a royal restoration. He looks forward to leaving everything, he said, abdicating and sailing around the world. That is, he said, “once my daughter is prepared.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • President Biden’s approval rating boosted by his pandemic response

    In the fourth month of his presidency, Biden’s overall approval rating sits at 63%.

  • U.S. job openings hit record high in March

    U.S. job openings surged to a record high in March, further evidence that a shortage of workers was hampering job growth, even as nearly 10 million Americans are looking for employment. The report could put pressure on the White House to review government-funded unemployment benefits programs, including a $300 weekly supplement, which pay more than most minimum wage jobs. The benefits were extended until early September as part of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 pandemic relief package approved in March.

  • Time to spruce up your resume. Boise-area employers are looking to hire at May job fair

    Over 70 employers are hiring at the outdoor job fair.

  • GM says its EV customers deserve $7,500 tax credit

    When the Biden administration proposed a $174 billion investment into electric vehicles, automakers had high hopes that there would be a carve-out for tax credits. Unless changes are made, however, GM could be one of the companies whose customers would not be eligible for the credit. GM and Tesla customers are not eligible for a $7,500 tax credit on electric car purchases because both companies have exceeded 200,000 total EV sales.

  • Georgia Governor Signs Bill Repealing Citizen's Arrest Law After Ahmaud Arbery Killing

    The overhaul of the Civil War-era law came after prosecutors used it to defend the white men who pursued and shot Ahmaud Arbery, who was Black and on a jog.

  • Ad campaign critical of Japan's coronavirus response makes waves

    A newspaper ad criticising the Japanese government's response to the nation's fourth pandemic wave was widely shared on social media on Tuesday as public concerns mount over COVID-19 and official plans to host the Olympics, now just two months away. The ad, appearing in three national newspapers on Tuesday morning and paid for by a publisher known for taking stances on social and political issues, shows an illustration of the coronavirus overlaid on a black and white World War Two era photo of Japanese children training to fight with sticks. The full-page ad by magazine publisher Takarajimasha was a rare rebuke of the country's pandemic response by a private company.

  • New York to require vaccinations of university students

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Students at the State University of New York and the City University of New York must get vaccinated against the coronavirus to attend classes this fall, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday. The requirement, affecting more than 435,000 full-time students, comes as Cuomo and other officials offer a slew of incentives aimed at encouraging people to get inoculated as they see vaccine demand declining. "So, today, no excuses," Cuomo said at a briefing.

  • Hello, DOJ? We’ve got ‘plain, in-your-face mutilation and modern-day lynching’ here

    How long does Kansas City, Kansas have to wait for justice?

  • Five red states look to end $300 weekly unemployment benefit. Will others do the same?

    President Joe Biden urged businesses to boost pay for workers to spur labor growth in a speech Monday, saying, "Americans want to work."

  • U.S. pipeline hackers say their aim is cash, not chaos

    WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -The ransomware gang accused of crippling the leading U.S. fuel pipeline operator said on Monday that it never meant to create havoc, an unusual statement that experts saw as a sign the cybercriminals' scheme had gone awry. The FBI accused the group that calls itself DarkSide of a digital extortion attempt that prompted Colonial Pipeline to shut down its network, threatening extraordinary disruption as Colonial works to get America's biggest gasoline pipeline back online by the end of the week. A terse news release posted to DarkSide's website did not directly mention Colonial Pipeline but, under the heading "About the latest news," it noted that "our goal is to make money, and not creating problems for society."

  • Boy, 14, charged with murdering cheerleader classmate posts arrest selfie on Snapchat

    It remains unclear whether the teenager will be charged as a juvenile or as an adult

  • Dr Fauci once again schools Rand Paul after GOP senator peddles Covid misinformation

    ‘You are saying things that are not correct’, says infuriated NIAID director

  • Woman fights on for damages over Vietnam War use of 'Agent Orange'

    An elderly French-Vietnamese woman vowed on Tuesday to pursue her legal fight to obtain compensation for health problems which she says were caused by exposure to the toxic herbicide "Agent Orange" during the Vietnam War. Earlier this week, a French court rejected a lawsuit filed by 79-year old Tran To Nga against 14 chemical companies, but she told reporters she would appeal. "I am disappointed, I am angry, but I am not sad," said Tran To Nga, whose news conference was broadcast on Reuters TV.

  • Asian man, 80, beaten and robbed by teens near San Francisco

    Town in northern California sees spike in crimes perpetrated against Asian Americans

  • Court rules woman must choose between her biracial child or her Confederate flag symbol

    Judge says ‘presence of the flag is not in the child’s best interests’

  • Man dies after being pinned to the floor for 90 seconds in Rhode Island arrest

    Joseph Ventre appears to be in distress and makes pained sounds in video of arrest

  • Mass Grave Dug on Banks of Ganges for 100 Possible COVID Victims Found Floating Down River

    Danish Siddiqui via ReutersIn a macabre twist to a situation that is already too dire to comprehend, authorities in the Indian states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have had to call in excavators to dig a mass grave after nearly 100 bloated and decomposing bodies were found floating in the Ganges River. Scammers Sell Fire Extinguishers as Oxygen Cylinders to Dying COVID Patients in IndiaAround 40 bodies were found in one riverbank area, and groups of 10 or more were found downstream near cremation ghats that had run out of firewood. Some were partially burned, an official told local media. “We retrieved 71 bodies,” Buxar Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Singh told The Hindu. “Some of them have been disposed of while the process for others are underway. Samples of some bodies too have been preserved for further tests.”It is not yet known if those found floating in the river were victims of COVID-19—nor is it known exactly who they were. None had identification on them, and given the extreme situation that has taxed all public offices across the country, it does not seem likely anyone will be able to identify them with certainty any time soon. If they were dumped from cremation platforms, authorities suggest families may assume they had been properly cremated. Videos of the floating bodies have gone viral across the country, with many blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s apparent negligence for his handling of the pandemic. Over the weekend, the prestigious medical journal Lancet published a scathing editorial placing the blame squarely on his shoulders, saying the deadly mayhem could have been prevented. Meanwhile, the Times of India has reported that funeral homes are “profiteering” by selling expensive funerals and cremations to desperate family members who want their loved ones properly laid to rest. With firewood shortages, many families have had to opt for burials, which are now being sold in some states for up to three times the normal price. India has logged more than 22.6 million coronavirus cases and 246,116 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, most in the last month.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Republican who backed Arizona ‘audit’ based on Trump’s election lies now says it ‘makes us look like idiots’

    ‘Looking back, I didn’t think it would be this ridiculous. It’s embarrassing to be a state senator at this point,’ says Arizona State Senator Paul Boyer

  • Tik Tok user shares video of police threatening her for wearing ‘shorts that are too short’

    ‘I was terrified I was about to go to jail over a pair of shorts’