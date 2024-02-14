What's the big construction project on Veterans Parkway? See what's going in

A new Wawa location is being constructed in the 1300 block of Veterans Parkway in Clarksville, Indiana. There's no scheduled opening date for the property.

Project: Wawa

Location: 1354 Veterans Parkway

Description: The popular convenience store chain Wawa is setting up shop in several spots in Kentucky and surrounding areas, including Clarksville, Indiana.

The Clarksville location does not have a specific date for opening, Wawa spokesperson Lori Bruce said. According to building permits, the location will have a convenience store and a fuel station.

"The Clarksville location is expected to include several gas pumps and up to eight EV charging stations," Clarksville officials said.

The brand is known for its food, including its hoagies, coffees and “Sizzli," a hot breakfast sandwich.

The company is planning to open 15 locations in Kentucky, including several in Louisville, The Courier Journal previously reported.

What's being replaced: A former Red Robin location.

Size: "The proposed site would have an approximately 5,915 (square foot) convenience store and fuel station," according to building permits.

Curious about a development going in near you? We’ll look into it. Contact us with your questions and the location of the site at CJDevelopment@courier-journal.com.

Matthew Glowicki contributed to this article.

