What's coming to the Fayetteville food scene next year? Get the list

This year was a big one for the Fayetteville-area food scene, but there is even more on the horizon for 2024.

Local entrepreneurs and chains have plans to open restaurants, coffee stands, grocery stores around town next year.

Among them are at least three food trucks planning brick-and-mortar eateries; four chains opening their first Fayetteville-area locations; and another rooftop restaurant on Hay Street.

Here’s a look at the food openings in store for 2024.

A Seven Brew Drive Thru Coffee shop is still under construction in the Tallywood Shopping Center on Raeford Road.

7 Brew at Tallywood

A third Fayetteville-area 7 Brew drive-thru coffee stand is slated to open in early January at Tallywood Shopping Center, 3104 Raeford Road, spokesperson Megan Silverman said Thursday.

Robert and Yoniara Montoya of The Vegan Spot food truck plan to bring vegan comfort food to Murchison Marketplace.

The Vegan Spot

Fayetteville food truck The Vegan Spot plans to open a brick-and-mortar restaurant at Murchison Marketplace on Jan. 11, owner Yoniara Montoya said Thursday.

Hardee's

Hardee's newest Fayetteville location opens Jan. 23 on Cliffdale Road, spokesperson Rick Rountree said Friday.

Cinnaholic, a vegan bakery known for its custom cinnamon rolls made-to-order with a variety of icings and toppings, is opening on Skibo Road in Fayetteville.

Cinnaholic

Cinnaholic, a vegan cinnamon roll bakery known for its extravagant toppings and Instagram appeal, is opening its first Fayetteville location on Skibo Road in late January or early February, owner Brandon Hanks said Thursday.

Previously: Army couple brings vegan cinnamon roll bakery seen on 'Shark Tank' to Fayetteville

Jaggers

Jaggers, Texas Roadhouse's fast-casual burger concept, is slated to open Feb. 19 at 515 N. McPherson Church Road, area franchisee Mike White said Thursday.

Previously: Construction to resume at chain burger spot near Fayetteville's 'restaurant row'

Bahama Breeze, a Caribbean restaurant and grill, at the Cross Creek Mall is set to opens February 5.

Bahama Breeze

Caribbean chain eatery Bahama Breeze is slated to open Feb. 5 at Cross Creek Mall, according to the restaurant's website.

Previously: Guess which wish-list chain restaurant is coming to Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville?

US Foods CHEF'STORE at the Cross Creek Mall is set to open soon.

US Foods CHEF’STORE

Wholesale grocer and kitchen supply store US Foods CHEF’STORE has built a location at 200 Cross Creek Mall, which was first said to open in late 2023. Company representatives did not respond to a request for a new opening date Thursday.

Mike and Jen Adams, owners of Dogslingers.

NC Commissary

NC Food Commissary, which offers commercial kitchen space for rent to caterers, cloud kitchens, food trucks and trailers is expected to open in February at 813 Griffin St. in the Vander community just east of Fayetteville, owner Chris Thiessen said Thursday.

Previously: Fayetteville area could see a new food truck commissary early next year

The Depot

Mike and Jennifer Adams of hot dog cart Dogslingers are opening a lunch and late-night restaurant, bodega and food truck hub in the spring at 2801 Raeford Road, the couple told The Fayetteville Observer in November.

Previously: Fayetteville's most popular hot dog stand is planning a restaurant and food truck stop

Southern Pines Brewing on Hay

One of the most well-known craft breweries in the state is set to open rooftop bar Southern Pines Brewing on Hay Street early this summer in downtown Fayetteville, owner Micah Niebauer said Thursday. It will initially open as a cocktail and beer bar, and later will serve food, he said.

Previously: Another rooftop restaurant planned for downtown Fayetteville

Chick-fil-A at Bronco Midtown

The Bronco Midtown outpost of national chicken chain Chick-fil-A is slated to open in 2024, Fayetteville State University spokesperson Devon Smith said Thursday.

Ervin and Leigh Anne Manuel, owners of Big Erv BBQ and 910 Sweets, are planning on opening a restaurant at 670 N. Reilly Road.

Big Erv BBQ & 910 Sweets

Leigh Anne and Ervin Manuel of Fayetteville food truck Big Erv BBQ & 910 Sweets The Neighborhood Pit Stop plan to turn a former convenience store at North Reilly and Fillyaw roads into a restaurant and food truck commissary by the end of 2024, Leigh Ann Manuel told The Fayetteville Observer earlier this month.

Previously: Fayetteville food truck plans a permanent spot at former Speedway on Reilly Road

Wisconsin-based fast food chain Culver's is planning a Hope Mills location.

Culver’s

Culver’s, a Wisconsin-based fast-food chain known for butter burgers, frozen custard and cheese curds plans to open a location at 3320 S. Peak Drive, adjacent to Millstone Town Center. Franchisee Adrian Madsen told the Greater Fayetteville Business Journal that the restaurant is slated to open no later than the end of 2024.

Previously: Wisconsin food chain serving burgers, cheese curds and custard plans Hope Mills location

Railyard FVL

Railyard FVL, a proposed open-air, two-story dining destination at 415 W. Russell St. in downtown Fayetteville, is slated to open by the end of 2024, owner John Kistler told The Fayetteville Observer in November.

Previously: Fayetteville native plans to bring food hall, beer garden and entertainment venue downtown

Several other restaurants are in the works around Cumberland County, but their opening dates are not yet known:

Fried pork chops, hush puppies, collard greens and fried okra from Great Grandson's Meat & 3 on Gillespie Street in Fayetteville.

Great Grandson's Meat & 3

Great Grandson's Meat & 3 opened its first Fayetteville location this year on Gillespie Street. The family-owned franchise, which has roots in Fred Chason's Grandsons Carolina Famous Buffet, is planning a second location at 1320 Clinton Road, Claudia Dean-Warga said Thursday. She said she could not yet give an estimate of an opening date.

KPOT

Korean barbecue and hot pot restaurant KPOT is expected to open at Cross Creek Mall, according to an October news release from mall spokesperson Jessica Kirkman, who said Thursday that she could not give a timeline for the restaurant’s opening.

Wingstop

Renovations are underway for the aviation-themed chicken chain Wingstop at 3065 N. Main St. in Hope Mills, according to the company website. Company representatives did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.

