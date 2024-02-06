What's the plan for Quest Charter students next school year? Here's what we know

PEORIA – There were lots of questions about how Peoria Public Schools would handle the closure of Quest Charter Academy when the PPS board voted 5-1 to close the academy Jan. 22.

Quest has been open for 14 years and currently serves 392 students with two schools.

PPS has since formulated a plan for the closure, which will happen at the end of the school year. PPS details the plan on its website.

What schools will Quest students attend?

Letters were sent to parents of Quest students at the end of January informing them of what PPS school their children will attend in the 2024-25 school year. Children were assigned to schools according to where they live and the Illinois State Board of Education’s guideline requiring students to be sent to a higher-performing school than Quest.

Middle schools that would receive current Quest students are: Reservoir Gifted Academy, Mark Bills Middle School, Rolling Acres Middle School and Liberty Leadership Middle School. Quest high school students would attend Richwoods High School.

More: Vote now! The newest nominees for Peoria Journal Star Student of the Week

Students may also opt to return to their home schools, according to PPS.

Parents and students were invited to open houses for each school, where they will meet the principal, staff, and learn about various programs and clubs. Open houses will be held Feb. 7 at Reservoir Gifted, Mark Bills, Rolling Acres, and Liberty Leadership. An open house will be held Feb. 8 at Richwoods.

The district also posted an online survey for high school students to choose programs they are interested in.

What's next for Quest?

On Feb. 1 the district sent letters to Quest staff members inviting them to apply for jobs at PPS for the 2024-25 school year.

The Quest board voted to appeal the decision with the Illinois State Board of Education, which could opt to keep Quest open. If that happens, Peoria Public Schools would no longer be involved in the running of the academy – ISBE would be the authorizing entity.

A final decision is expected by May 27.

More: 'Mr. Manual': Peoria educational icon Jim Bixby remembered as dedicated and dynamic

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Quest Charter Academy students being assigned to other Peoria schools