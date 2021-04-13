  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

When it comes to COVID-19, what's the matter with Maryland?

Alexander Nazaryan
·National Correspondent
·10 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON — As the coronavirus was spreading throughout the United States last spring, Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland emerged as a refreshingly sensible leader willing to put political ideology aside for the sake of public safety.

Even as other Republicans rushed to reopen their states to cater to an impatient President Trump, Hogan vowed to stick to his cautious approach. “We’re not going to do anything that’s going to put anybody in more danger,” he said in a television appearance at that time.

But last month, Hogan moved abruptly to reopen the state at a time when public health officials were continuing to plead for caution. They have pointed to the spread of the B.1.1.7 variant of the coronavirus, which is more transmissible than the wild type, or original strain.

Hogan rejected that expertise when he announced, on March 9, that businesses like restaurants could open to full capacity, while large venues could get to half full. “Every day in the pandemic, you’ll find some experts who are for what you’re doing, some who are against,” his spokesman said at the time.

Oriole Park
Oriole Park in Baltimore on Sunday. (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Since then, the predictable has happened, with case counts rising in the parts of the state that followed the governor’s lead even as they remain flat in those parts of Maryland that kept their restrictions past March 12, the day the order took effect. As states reopen throughout the spring and summer, they could encounter the same challenges that Maryland has, especially since the state’s surprising demographic and geographic variety could apply in many other parts of the country.

Unlike other Republican governors, Hogan kept the statewide mask mandate in place. Even as he is attracting new criticism, he continues to garner praise as well. The University of California at Berkeley’s Othering and Belonging Institute recently found the state to have been among the most effective in handling the pandemic throughout 2020.

The most recent numbers, however, are not encouraging. On March 1, there were 904 hospitalizations for COVID-19; by the end of last week, the number of people hospitalized across the state for coronavirus-related illness had risen to 1,470.

The daily share of diagnostic tests coming back positive had fallen to 2.64 percent in the days before Maryland reopened, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard; early April saw the positivity rate jump to 8.73 percent, a clear warning that the virus was spreading more rapidly again (it has gone down slightly since then). 

Criticism followed, with the Washington Post editorial page calling Hogan’s reopening “premature” and suggesting that the governor was “in denial.” It’s not exactly what a politician who is likely preparing a 2024 run for the White House wants to hear.

Larry Hogan
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. (Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

“I understand the need for businesses, schools, churches and all aspects of our society to reopen,” said Dr. Leana Wen, the former Baltimore health commissioner. “Continuing mask mandates is also really important. I just wish that there was more thought to tying reopening policy to vaccination, especially since we are in a race between vaccines and a fourth surge of the virus.”

If such a wave materializes, it is likely to be less deadly than previous ones because so many people either have been vaccinated or have antibodies from their own bouts with COVID-19. Still, there are enough vulnerable and unvaccinated people that any new spike would cause concern. Also worrisome is that the coronavirus appears to have alighted on a new population. “We’re finding that younger people are getting ill,” Maryland's acting Secretary of Health Dennis Schrader said late last month.

“Hogan’s reopening plan leaves many holes and questions unanswered,” said Dr. Kavita Patel, a Maryland-based health policy fellow at the Brookings Institution and a former Obama administration official, “particularly as cases go up in parts of the state and vaccination rates still lag behind.”

Vaccination is the best rationale for reopening, but no state has vaccinated enough people to stop community transmission. Maryland has vaccinated 24 percent of its population, just slightly above the national average of 21.7 percent. But white Marylanders are getting vaccinated much more quickly than Marylanders of color. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, African Americans represent 30 percent of Maryland’s population and 35 percent of its coronavirus deaths, but have received only 23 percent of inoculations administered in the state.

Coronavirus vaccination site
People in line outside a coronavirus vaccination site in Hagerstown, Md. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The reopening was especially striking because it came without much preparation or warning, a deviation from Hogan’s otherwise thought-out approach to the pandemic. “Reopening must be done in the right way — and that includes ensuring our health experts are driving the decision, we are prioritizing reopening schools and childcare options, and we are keeping our local governments in the loop,” said Brooke Lierman, a Democrat who represents Baltimore in the state legislature and is now running to be the state’s comptroller.

“It's hard to understand why the governor makes the decisions he makes, because he doesn't share his reasoning,” Lierman told Yahoo News, “and he doesn’t share his decisions with local governments prior to his press conferences."

Hogan’s office did not respond to requests for comment, although he has continued to defend reopening. “We meet almost every day with our team of experts and epidemiologists, and we’re following the science,” he said at a press conference last week. “We don’t think it had anything to do with reopenings.”

Democrats in the state argue that Hogan’s political ambitions have gotten in the way of his common sense. They say he’s spent months watching as Fox News and other right-leaning outlets celebrate Greg Abbott of Texas, Kristi Noem of South Dakota and Ron DeSantis of Florida, all Republican governors who defied public health advice and reopened earlier than recommended.

That defiance has been part of their growing appeal to Trump fans. All three are expected to seek the White House in 2024. So is Hogan, a much more moderate figure in the party, who happens to be more popular with Democrats than Republicans in Maryland. That isn’t likely to help in a Republican primary, especially one dominated by pro-Trump voters.

Globe Life Field
Fans fill the stands at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. (Jeffrey McWhorter/AP)

“Larry Hogan has shown his priorities are his political ambitions and not the people of Maryland,” Yvette Lewis, head of the state’s Democratic Party, told Yahoo News, describing Hogan’s supposed desire to best DeSantis and Noem as a “race to the bottom.”

Lewis also charged that Hogan’s much-touted purchase of coronavirus tests from South Korea last spring, when such tests were hard to come by in the United States, was a “massive publicity stunt.” He did so with the help of his wife, Yumi, an artist who hails from that country. The couple even showed up at the airport to protect the shipment, fearing that Trump might order it to be seized. 

A recent state audit found that the tests were improperly purchased and were, in some cases, potentially faulty. And two state employees are alleging they were fired for raising concerns about the South Korean tests.

Larry Hogan and Yumi Hogan
Hogan holds a press conference, along with his wife, Yumi, after receiving COVID-19 test kits from South Korea in April 2020. (Steve Kwak/Office of the Governor via Flickr)

That audit came on the last day of March, as cases were rising in many parts of the state. It fueled growing suspicion from Democrats who have always regarded Hogan with a measure of wariness, despite the broad mandate that voters seemed to give him. The national image Hogan has been cultivating is not an accurate one, they say, when it came to his handling of the pandemic.

At the opening of a mass vaccination site last Wednesday, Greenbelt Mayor Colin A. Byrd took his turn at the microphone to offer unexpected criticism of Hogan. “I want to let you know, Mr. Governor, very respectfully, that you have reopened the state, in my mind, far too quickly,” Byrd said, with Hogan standing just feet away.

A staffer for the governor then tried to cut Byrd off, a move that instantly (and unsurprisingly) made the moment even more newsworthy than it might have otherwise been.

Byrd’s frustration is reflected across more populous parts of the state, in particular near the suburban Washington counties of Montgomery and Prince George’s and in Baltimore. These are also the communities with the greatest share of Black and Latino residents, as well as essential workers like grocery store employees.

While other parts of the state reopened in March, Montgomery and Prince George's remained more restrictive, in keeping with the District of Columbia's own caution. Baltimore County moved forward in step with Hogan, while Baltimore City did not

“As the hardest-hit jurisdiction in the state, it has been important to take a more cautious and measured approach to reopening businesses and other establishments in our community to not only keep our residents safe, but also to ensure we do not experience any setbacks in our recovery,” said Dr. George Askew, a Prince George’s County deputy health administrator, in a statement to Yahoo News.

Colin Byrd
Greenbelt, Md., Mayor Colin Byrd. (Marvin Joseph/Washington Post via Getty Images)

Prince George’s has had the most infections (80,257) in the state and has had the second-highest death rate (1,408) after Montgomery County. “Throughout this pandemic, we have relied on data, science and the advice of our public health officials to make decisions regarding reopening,” Askew went on to say. “While this has often meant that our reopening was slower than most of the State, our residents have trusted our decisions and data-driven approach.”

At the same time, rural parts of Maryland — both in the mountains along the West Virginia border and, on the opposite side of the state, along the Chesapeake Bay — had had few infections or deaths. Those areas tend to be whiter and more conservative. There have been 41 deaths in Queen Anne’s County, on the scenic Eastern Shore; Garrett County, with its forests and mountains, has had only 62.

Similar battles have played out across the country, putting governors of both parties in difficult positions. In California, for example, remote counties in the Redwood Empire have pushed to reopen, but reopening would make little sense for East Los Angeles, where many essential workers live, often in multigenerational households. People travel, and the residents of one county may depend on goods and services coming from another. All that makes a coherent state-level response both necessary and nearly impossible, even in small states like Maryland and Rhode Island.

But just as younger people have been getting infected more frequently, those infections are also showing up in counties that had previously been relatively spared by the coronavirus, and thus saw little reason not to follow Hogan’s lead on March 10. Cases are up in many parts of the Eastern Shore, including Kent County (629 percent), Talbot County (157 percent), Dorchester County, (138 percent) and Queen Anne's County (79 percent), according to the New York Times coronavirus tracker. Allegany County, on the border with Pennsylvania and West Virginia, saw its cases rise by 71 percent since the end of March.

The counties near Washington, D.C., that stayed closed have done much better, with cases rising by only 5 percent in Prince George's and actually falling by five percent in Montgomery.

Overall, case have increased by 14 percent over the last two weeks. The seven-day average of new cases in Maryland now stands at 1,370. It has not seen the seven-day average drop below 1,000 cases since March 24.

Charles Gischlar, a spokesperson for the Maryland health department, said that the "state is aware" of the case increases. "We are in a race between the emerging variants and getting shots into arms," he added.

The question, at least for Hogan's critics, is whether reopening too quickly ended up slowing Maryland in that race.

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Recommended Stories

  • "Nuclear sabotage" in Iran threatens nuclear talks in Vienna

    Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has threatened retaliation against "any power with knowledge" of Sunday's attack on an Iranian nuclear site, and said Iran would now accelerate its violations of the 2015 nuclear deal until the U.S. lifts sanctions.Why it matters: The apparent act of Israeli nuclear sabotage, which caused a blackout at the underground Natanz enrichment facility and may have caused significant damage, comes as the U.S. attempts to revive the nuclear deal.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.If the Iranians do take additional steps beyond the boundaries of the deal, it could force the U.S. to move more quickly to salvage the agreement, or possibly to walk away from the table.What they're saying: White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration "was not involved in any manner" in Sunday's attack, but she wouldn't say whether it might hamper the ongoing nuclear diplomacy.Psaki did say the U.S. still expects Iran to take part in this week's indirect nuclear talks in Vienna, which are set to resume on Wednesday.Before that happens, top national security officials from the U.S. and Israel will convene virtually tomorrow for a second round of high-level strategic talks on Iran, Axios' Barak Ravid reports.Led by national security adviser Jake Sullivan and his Israeli counterpart, Meir Ben-Shabbat, top national security and intelligence officials first met last month to share intelligence on Iran's nuclear program.Between the lines: One of the main understandings that emerged was a mutual "no surprises" policy. But it's unclear whether the Natanz explosion or Israel's recent strikes on Iranian ships came as a surprise to the White House.The Biden administration has distanced itself from both, creating the impression it disapproves of Israel's actions.The other side: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been increasingly vocal about his concerns around the nuclear talks.He recently said that Israel would not be bound by any U.S.-Iran deal, hinting that the Vienna talks will not prevent Israel from continuing its operations against Iran.Meanwhile, Zarif wrote UN Secretary-General António Guterres tonight, contending that a "grave war crime" had been committed at Natanz.Zarif accused Israel of attempting to use the attack to thwart the nuclear talks, according to state media. He said those efforts would fail, and "we will take revenge on the Zionists themselves.”The state of play: The Vienna talks are the most significant step yet toward a joint return to the nuclear deal. But while last week's talks "met expectations," a senior State Department official on Friday cast doubt on Iran's "seriousness of purpose."Iran refused to meet directly with the U.S. but held three days of talks with the nuclear deal's other signatories, while the U.S. communicated through EU representatives."We think it would be better if we could sit down with the Iranians. We’re not going to pay a price for that, so if they don’t want to meet with us, too bad," the senior official said.What to watch: There are at least two major hurdles from the U.S. perspective: Iran is insisting that the U.S. lift all of its sanctions before Iran unwinds its nuclear violations, and it's including even sanctions that aren't linked to the nuclear program.The talks will be “heading toward an impasse” if Iran's position remains unchanged, the official said on Friday.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 'I’ve got corona': COVID-infected criminal spat at police officers after luring them to car park

    Martin Hoggarth, from Sunderland, spat at police even though he knew he had COVID-19.

  • Confidence is key issue with Johnson & Johnson vaccine

    The Biden administration said on Tuesday that it had plenty of doses of the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines, making assurances just hours after many states stopped administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine over concerns of blood clotting. “We have plenty of supply,” said White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients during a press briefing Tuesday afternoon, calling the remaining two vaccines now in the nation’s arsenal “clearly safe.”

  • Pentagon chief on inaugural tour of Europe to shore up ties

    Nearly a year after President Donald Trump ordered thousands of troops to leave Germany, capping a series of setbacks for U.S. relations with major allies, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin began an inaugural tour of Europe to shore up partnerships that are a cornerstone of the post-World War II order. Austin arrived in Berlin on Monday against the backdrop of a newly emerging crisis with Iran, which on Monday blamed Israel for a recent attack on its underground Natanz nuclear facility. Israel has not confirmed or denied involvement, but the attack nonetheless imperils ongoing talks in Europe over Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal.

  • Capitals' Zdeno Chara gets standing ovation from Bruins fans at TD Garden

    Zdeno Chara finally got to play in front of fans at TD Garden for the first time since leaving the Bruins for the Capitals, and the longtime B's captain received a warm ovation.

  • Harry Reid Cautions Dems against Court-Packing, Predicts Filibuster ‘On Its Way Out’

    Former Senate majority leader Harry Reid cautioned against adding seats to the Supreme Court and predicted that the Senate filibuster is “on its way out,” in an interview on CNN on Saturday. Reid’s comments came after President Biden ordered the formation of a commission to study whether packing the court and instituting term limits for justices would be appropriate. “I have no problem with the commission, but I think that the commission is going to come back and disappoint a lot of people,” Reid said. “I think they’re going to come back and say, we should just kind of leave it alone.” Reid said that it would be “inappropriate” to impose term limits on justices, adding, “I think we’d better be very, very careful in saying that we need to expand the Supreme Court.” Even Harry Reid thinks packing SCOTUS is going too far: “We better be very, very careful in saying that we need to expand the Supreme Court. I think we better be very, very careful." pic.twitter.com/Di7yNX98Cn — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 10, 2021 A number of Democrats have urged the Biden administration to consider expanding the Court, after Republicans succeeded in appointing Justice Amy Coney Barrett in October, solidifying a 6-3 conservative majority on the bench. Democrats, who are tied 50-50 with Republicans in the Senate with Vice President Harris as the tie-breaking vote, have also pushed to end the Senate filibuster so that legislation can be passed in the chamber by a simple majority. While Senators Kyrsten Sinema (D., Ariz.) and Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) have opposed ending the filibuster, Reid predicted on Saturday that the practice would eventually be ended. “The filibuster is on its way out. It’s not a question of if, it’s a question of when,” Reid said. “You cannot have a democracy that takes 60 percent of the vote” to pass Senate legislation “and so it’s only a question of time until the filibuster goes away.”

  • John Boehner talks Biden admin, new book on time in DC

    Former House Speaker John Boehner joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the state of the Democrat Party and his candid new book 'On the House' where he criticizes Republican lawmakers.

  • Attack on Iranian nuclear facility complicates Biden's diplomatic outreach to Tehran, experts say

    While the White House denied any U.S. involvement in a Sunday explosion that damaged an Iranian nuclear facility, the incident may complicate the Biden administration’s efforts to bring Tehran’s government back to the negotiating table.

  • Lachlan Murdoch backs Tucker Carlson as host doubles down amid calls for his firing

    Fox News host under fire for defending white nationalist conspiracy theory

  • ‘I can’t accept that’: Daunte Wright’s parents hit out at ‘mistake’ explanation for son’s death

    ‘That doesn’t even sound right. This officer has been on the force for 26 years,’ says Aubrey Wright

  • Biden picks up toy of slain Capitol officer’s daughter during emotional memorial service

    During a memorial service at the US Capitol Rotunda for Officer William Evans, President Joe Biden picked up a toy dropped by the officer’s daughter, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told his family that while “no words are adequate” to address their loss, “we hope it’s a comfort to you that so many now know about your dad and know he’s a hero”. “And that the President of the United States is picking up one of your distractions.” Officer Evans was killed outside the Capitol on 2 April after a driver struck two officers before slamming into a security barrier outside the Capitol, then exited the car with a knife, according to police.

  • Ted Cruz gets more than $5m in donations despite Cancun scandal

    Senator from Texas hauled in more than $5.3 million in 2021 first quarter

  • Officer who shot Daunte Wright was training new recruit at time of shooting

    48-year-old officer is 26-year veteran of the force, having got police license in 1995 aged 22

  • Daunte Wright news – latest: Officer and police chief quit as family make emotional plea for justice

    Follow live updates from Minnesota following protests overnight

  • Prince Philip: The Vanuatu tribes mourning the death of their 'god'

    As Britain grieves his death, so do some Pacific tribespeople who revere him as a spiritual figure.

  • ‘Unlike anything we’ve seen in modern history’: Attacks against journalists soar during Black Lives Matter protests

    Arrests of US journalists halfway through 2020 outnumber number of jailed reporters in China in 2019

  • Democrats running out of time to undo Trump environment and healthcare rules

    Congress has a short window to use the Congressional Review Act to undo some Trump era regulations.

  • China's robust exports and imports boost recovery

    China's exports rose sharply in March while import growth surged to the highest in four years.It's another boost to the nation's economic recovery.And signals improving global demand as worldwide vaccinations pick up speed.The data suggests the world's second largest economy will continue to gather momentum.But it's not without challenges.Lagging consumer rebound, and a resurgence in cases in many countries, as well as Sino-U.S. tensions, have raised risks for the outlook.Exports soared over 30% in March from a year earlier.But at a slower pace from the record 154.9% growth in February.Authorities have been able to largely contain the virus.Asian stock markets were broadly positive after the data, with strong imports giving investors confidence that domestic demand is improving.The data showed total Chinese imports jumped over 38% year-on-year last month, the fastest pace since February 2017.Resurgent infections abroad and constraints in global trade though have left some companies grappling with prolonged delivery timeframes and surging prices of raw materials.Makers of cars and electronic devices from televisions to smartphones are also sounding alarm bells about the global shortage of chips.

  • Will Smith's slavery film Emancipation cancels production in Georgia over voting law

    Will Smith has pulled production of his film Emancipation out of Georgia in protest at the state's new law restricting access to voting. The film, about a runaway slave, was the largest and most high-profile Hollywood production to leave the state so far. It came after Georgia's Republican-controlled state legislature passed a law introducing stiffer voter identification requirements for absentee ballots, and limiting the number of voting drop boxes. The law also gave the State Election Board new powers to remove local election officials, and barred the provision of food and water to people waiting in line to vote. Opponents have said the law is designed to reduce the number of black voters casting ballots. Joe Biden has called it “outrageous” and “un-American”. Read more: What is the new Georgia voting law and why is it controversial?

  • Everything we know about six cases that paused the Johnson & Johnson rollout

    Decision comes ‘out of an abundance of caution’, the Food and Drug Administration says