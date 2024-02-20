When's your favorite student on spring break? Here's a list of Louisville area breaks

As students start preparing for finals, AP exams and so much more, the stress can be extremely overwhelming. Luckily, spring break gives students the time to decompress from the day-to-day stress and take a much-needed mental and physical break.

So when is spring break in the Louisville area? Here’s a list of spring break listings for school districts in the area:

Spring break getaways: Here are some of the cheapest flights during JCPS break

When is Jefferson County Public Schools spring break?

According to the JCPS district calendar, spring break is from April 1-5.

When is Oldham County Schools on spring break?

According to the district calendar, Oldham County Schools are on spring break from April 1-5.

When does Bullitt County Public Schools go on spring break?

Spring break for Bullitt County Public Schools is from April 1-5, according to the district’s website.

When is Shelby County Public Schools spring break?

According to the district calendar, Shelby County Public Schools are on spring break from April 1-5.

When is spring break for Bardstown City Schools?

According to an Instagram post of the district calendar from Bardstown City Schools, spring break is from March 25 to April 5.

When do Jefferson County Catholic Schools go on spring break?

According to Louisville Catholic Schools, spring break for Catholic schools in Jefferson County is April 1-5.

Kentucky legislature: Are Kentucky lawmakers waging another 'war on Louisville'? Depends on who you ask

When does Kentucky Country Day School go on spring break?

According to the school calendar, Kentucky Country Day School is on spring break from March 29 to April 5.

When is spring break for Christian Academy Schools?

Spring break for Christian Academy Schools is from April 1-5, according to the district calendar.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Here's when Louisville schools go on spring break in 2024