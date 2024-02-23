'Where does it stop?' Moms for Liberty co-founder opposes Florida social media minor ban

Tiffany Justice, co-founder of the conservative Moms for Liberty, thinks the Florida Legislature got it wrong when it passed a bill banning social media for minors younger than 16 years old.

Justice said she shared lawmakers’ concerns about the effect those social media platforms have on kids. But the restriction lawmakers passed on Thursday doesn’t have an exception for a parent’s permission. Justice, who helped form perhaps the nation’s most influential parental rights organization, takes issue with that.

“Parents have fundamental rights to direct the upbringing of their children,” she said in an interview. “You’re not allowed to abuse your children. But should the government be controlling whether or not your kids use social media?”

Justice – a former Indian River County School Board member – didn’t think so, though she acknowledged other people affiliated with Moms for Liberty might have a different opinion. At last tally, the group claimed at least 275 chapters in 44 states, and over 115,000 active members.

The group, which has long supported Gov. Ron DeSantis, has made numerous headlines for pushing to remove books from schools it deems inappropriate and protesting what it deems onerous COVID-19 rules in schools.

The governor was a featured speaker two years in a row at Moms for Liberty's national 'Joyful Warriors' summits held in Tampa in 2022 and Philadelphia last year. DeSantis also appointed another co-founder of the group, Tina Descovich, to the Florida Commission on Ethics.

“Where does it stop?” Justice asked. “Social media is bad for kids. Now we’re going to ban it. Well, you know what else is bad for kids? McDonald’s."

Justice, who also doubted whether the bill would withstand First Amendment challenges, said “she wouldn’t be surprised” if DeSantis vetoes the legislation (HB 1).

The governor formally received the bill on Friday. He now has seven days to sign or veto it, according to the state constitution, or it automatically becomes law.

DeSantis has spoken against it, saying he has legal concerns. In fact, hours before the House gave the bill final approval on Thursday, he said the language wasn’t “there yet.”

"Parents need to have a role in this," DeSantis said. "I do think parents are concerned about social media and what goes on there, and I do think they think it's a problem. But I also think that for people that are in high school, it's not as simple."

But, at a Friday press conference, DeSantis said he hadn’t reviewed the latest changes to the legislation, which were added to the bill by the Senate on Wednesday: “We'll be processing that today and probably through the weekend and let you guys know very quickly,” he told reporters.

But DeSantis also repeated his parental rights concerns, adding, “You’ve got to strike that proper balance when you’re looking at these things between policy that is helping parents get to where they want to go versus policy that maybe just outright overruling parents.”

Similar measures have stalled in other states. Lawmakers have tinkered with the legislation as it moved through both chambers, trying to make it more likely to survive expected legal challenges — and more likely to get DeSantis' signature.

For instance, senators had tweaked the definition of social media platform. Affected ones must in part have "addictive features," including infinite scrolling, push notifications and auto-play videos.

Bill proponents have said it's focused not on banning minors or targeting platforms, but on making those platforms make changes to their features.

“This is not kicking kids off the internet. It’s not even kicking them off of social media platforms per se,” said House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast. The bill is a priority of his. “It’s only if those platforms continue to have their business model founded in addiction and harm on children.”

Another change: Requiring social media and pornographic platforms to offer an anonymous age-verification option to users by third-party services, which aren't allowed to retain personal identifying information.

Justice, referring specifically to the social media provisions, said she had “data privacy concerns.”

Bill also has significant support, however

To be sure, the legislation has received significant support. While the bill passed the Senate Thursday morning with most Democrats opposing and even five Republicans, the House approved it later in the day with broad bipartisan approval in a 108-7 vote.

The Florida Police Benevolent Association has endorsed the bill, saying it would “protect our most vulnerable population, our children, from the dangers of addictive social media.” So has the Florida Sheriffs Association.

The Florida Prosecuting Attorneys Association also gave it a thumbs up.

“Case after tragic case, when we review the evidence and connect the dots in especially heinous crimes involving minors, we find that social media plays an overwhelming role,” wrote FPAA President Jack Campbell, State Attorney of the 2nd Judicial Circuit, which includes Tallahassee. He wrote an opinion piece on Friday.

Renner posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he was grateful for “the overwhelming support of Florida’s law enforcement community,” saying there is “no more important issue than the protection of our children.”

And it’s not just law enforcement groups. Heritage Action, a conservative lobbying organization, referred to the bill’s passage as a “WIN in Florida” in a Friday X post.

“HB 1 will protect children in the Sunshine State from harmful features of addictive social media,” wrote the group, which is affiliated with the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank.

