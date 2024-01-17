Where in Jackson are crews salting key roads?

The city of Jackson Street Department and the Tennessee Department of Transportation are working to keep vital roadways open amid the snowstorm.

The street department advises motorists to be cautious on the road while trucks distribute the de-icing mixture, encouraging a distance of at least 25 feet when crews are operative.

A car drives on North Highland Ave. as Jackson, Tenn., is blanketed by snow on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.

Working from city limits to city limits, the following areas are being salted and plowed, according to a Wednesday press release:

Highland Avenue

Vann Drive (Highland Avenue to Highway 412)

Carriage House Drive (Highland Avenue to 45 Bypass)

Ridgecrest (Highway 70 to North Highland Ave)

Cupcake the dog dips her nose into the snow as she plays outside her home on Campbell St, in Jackson, Tenn., on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.

In an advisory on Monday morning, TDOT "strongly urged motorists to stay home," noting the hazardous conditions and hundreds of incidents the department has responded to statewide since Sunday.

TDOT Community Relations Officer for Region 4 Nichole Lawrence shared that though the department is prioritizing interstates, the 45 Bypass, Highway 412, and the area surrounding hospitals are a focus as well.

"We will continue to monitor the rest of the week, and decide how we move forward if additional weather comes in late this week," Lawrence wrote.

Teresa and Tinia Mastowitz becken their dog Cupcake to come back inside the house after using the bathroom as snow blankets Jackson, Tenn., on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.

Temporary shelters

Beginning Wednesday, Jackson extended its temporary warming centers for operation through the remainder of the week as freezing temperatures persist.

A mailbox dons Frosty the Snowman as snowfall blankets Bryant St. in Jackson, Tenn., on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.

Unhoused men can seek aid at the T.R. White Sportsplex (204 N Hays Ave) Room in the Inn will also take place at the sportsplex and will otherwise be closed to the public.

Unhoused women and children can receive shelter at the First United Methodist Church Mission Center (200 S Church St).

