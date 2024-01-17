Where you can kill a python in Lee, Collier county without a permit or hunting license

If the Burmese python isn't the most wanted invasive species in Florida, it's certainly near the top of the list.

As the massive snake continues to wreak havoc on the ecosystem in the Everglades, there are growing fears pythons will slither in a more northward direction. In a recent study on Burmese pythons in Florida, scientists reveal that the snakes are now as far north as Lake Okeechobee, though most prefer to stay within south Florida, below Palm Beach County.

So, not surprisingly, getting rid of the critters − or humanely killing them − is a priority.

There are only 32 places in the state where you can bag a python humanely without needing a permit or a hunting license − three are right here in Southwest Florida. The locations are in Cape Coral, Estero and Naples. The Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission calls these places Commission-managed land. Of course, the greatest challenge is finding these beasts. They are not easy to find.

Here's what to know:

CREW Wildlife and Environmental Area

Spans more than 28,000 acres of the 60,000+ acre Corkscrew Regional Ecosystem Watershed (CREW) land acquisition project.

Owned and maintained by the South Florida Water Management District (SWFMD) and co-managed by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

Straddles Lee and Collier counties and provides natural flood protection, water filtration and vital aquifer recharge.

WEBSITE: More information

Picayune Strand Wildlife Management Area

Consists of more than 74,000 acres in Collier County two miles east of Naples, south of I-75 and north of U.S. 41.

Was logged for cypress and pines in the 1940s and 1950s.

The area was officially named Picayune Strand State Forest in May of 1995.

The Sabal Palm Hiking Trail, jointly owned by Collier County, consists of two short loops (1.9 and 1.3 miles) and traverses a dwarf cypress forest. The trail can be accessed from Sabal Palm Road.

WEBSITE: More information

Fred C. Babcock/Cecil M. Webb Wildlife Management Area - Yucca Pens Unit

Over 50 percent of the land cover at Babcock/Webb is composed of mesic and wet flatwoods dominated by south Florida slash pine.

Includes the largest known population of the rare “Beautiful Pawpaw,” a plant endemic to Charlotte and Lee counties and listed as endangered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Florida Department of Agriculture.

The landscape of the WMA appears flat, but is actually slightly rolling, with ridges rising 20 to 40 feet above mean sea level.

During the summer rainy season, a majority of the area may be flooded for brief periods.

WEBSITE: More information

An alligator eating a python in the Florida Everglades. Alison Joslyn captured the photos on a Dec. 20, 2023 bike ride along the Shark Valley loop. The alligator moved very little, even though the python's head was in its mouth.

How to humanely kill a python

How do you humanely kill most nonnative reptiles, including large constrictors and lizards?

The FWC has posted a "how to" on it s website:

The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) recommends a two-step process to prevent suffering and destroy the brain completely for humane killing of reptiles.

STEP 1: Your method should result in the animal losing consciousness immediately. A captive bolt, firearms or pre-charged pneumatic are recommended.

STEP 2: You should then destroy the animal's brain by “pithing” which prevents the animal from regaining consciousness.

