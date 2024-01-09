Where is Lower Grand Lagoon? Tornado touches down in Florida Panhandle

The roof of the Panama City Marina was heavily damaged Tuesday, Jan. 9 during a severe storm.

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down Tuesday morning in the Panhandle. Residents confirmed it as well, with social media posts showing the fury and the aftermath as the storm tore through Lower Grand Lagoon south of Panama City Beach.

Videos show damage to buildings and debris-filled streets.

Pure chaos in Lower Grand Lagoon as a destructive tornado just ripped through #flwx pic.twitter.com/34OIlG2zRH — Jay Lesyk (@JayLesykWX) January 9, 2024

Where is Lower Grand Lagoon, Florida?

Lower Grand Lagoon, "Gateway to the Gulf," is a census-designated place (CDP) in Bay County, south of Panama City Beach on the Gulf of Mexico.

The location is known for water-based activities such as swimming, boating, diving, and fishing, along with multiple tourist tours for sunset and dolphin watching.

