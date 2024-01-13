Where are Quality Plowy and Frandolorian? Lansing, MDOT snowplows can be tracked online

LANSING — Wondering when the snowplow will come to your Lansing street or highway you drive to work?

Both the city of Lansing and the Michigan Department of Transportation have online maps where plows can be tracked.

In Lansing, residents can track plows not only by street, but by name, with monikers including Quality Plowy and Frandolorian.

The state also has names for its plows - Roadrunner, Moose, Sunny and Lake Scooperior among them - are they are working in the Lansing area as of Saturday afternoon. They're plowing and putting down salt or similar materials and sometimes include photos that give a driver's-eye view of the storm and conditions.

Visit here to access the state map, select the snowplow shaped icon and hover over the map points to see which nickname plow is in your area.

Lansing's online map shows where plows are currently and where they could be coming next.

The city's map was not active mid-afternoon Saturday.

A message on the map reads: "We are not plowing any streets at the moment, so the map has been turned off."

Natalie Hufnagel, a city spokesperson, said she is looking into what happened.

The city's plows have been out plowing the streets throughout the snowfall, she said. The city has also declared a snow emergency that limits parking on streets.

The city has given nicknames to its roughly two dozen plows, after getting the public to suggest names in 2021. The plows often include regional jokes and puns, including Creedence Clear-Road Revival and Ope Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya.

