Where are Tennessee Republicans who put state over party and moderation over extremism?

When I was a lad, I didn’t know any Republicans over on my side of the river in Nashville.

I remember President Eisenhower (definitely Republican) sometimes appeared on our TV screen, but most of my parents’ pals had names like Fulton, Barrett and Seigenthaler – Democrats all.

At 19, I went to work at The Tennessean and my perspective took in more of the city. I met some other locals who, if you asked, actually called themselves Republican (though in interviews party labels actually never came up). These were mostly nice people, too – never mean or extreme in what they had to say.

Today is different. Now with great regularity we hear from Nashville’s Capitol Hill a stream of proposals that sort Tennesseans into categories: as Christian or other, straight or gay or trans, even male or female. Women feel particularly targeted on the issue of abortion with new laws curtailing reproductive freedom. Some young women wonder if they will have to leave Tennessee.

And all those bad ideas come from elected officials calling themselves Republicans first. Today, it’s their party labels that come up first. We also cannot help feeling most of these hurtful policy ideas are coming from somewhere else.

Three other shameless examples describe our dysfunctional new day:

Gov. Bill Lee and lawmakers are paralyzed on gun violence solutions

As the Tennessee General Assembly convenes for its new session, polling shows that citizens who are not in the legislature want something done about the availability of firearms – especially military-style, rapid-fire weapons – but our authorities contend they are unable to act.

Natalie Schilling holds a phone up reading ‘Pass common sense gun laws” in the House Chamber gallery at the State Capitol Building in Nashville , Tenn., Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.

Nine months after the Covenant School murders, you would think Governor Bill Lee and his partisans would have launched a more determined education process to make clear what exactly the Second Amendment prevents them from doing. Yet they cower in silence behind it and each other.

But nine months of silence – valuable time where less fear and more leadership might have changed some minds. But no – nine months frittered away with distractions and cowardly silence.

What, then, have our responsible authorities on our Capitol Hill been doing with their time?

New ‘audacious’ plan would expand school voucher program statewide

The rise of private schooling to a status both favored and funded has been Lee’s priority. His first stab at establishing public funding for private school vouchers was narrowly enacted in the first session on his watch. But after lawmakers after hearing from teachers and school boards back home, most lawmakers stepped back from it, wisely insisting that their districts be left out of it.

Now Lee is trying again on a more audacious scale, urged on a leaders of the national voucher movement. He insists that state-funded grants be made available in amounts upwards of $7,000 per family for private-school enrollment, and that’s just for starters. In Year 2 the eligibility for this give-away would be unlimited.

How high will that new budget category go in Year 2 and beyond? Where will these millions come from? Nobody in authority seems to have a guess.

What do legislators hope to accomplish by rejecting federal education funding?

The Republican extremists on Capitol Hill have said Tennessee might also reject all federal funding for education. They chatter on about nebulous “federal rules” and onerous piles of paperwork from Washington. But it turns out this was more a soundbite than strategy – a talking-point with no theory of action.

Nobody could give a hard example of the hated federal government encroachment. Local school board chairs, superintendents, and parents again were quick to plead the case for the beneficiaries of our federal system: Tennessee’s children with disabilities, kids in poor and rural district, boys and girls who receive free lunches, and the rest.

Here’s the truth about the federal “rules” the Republicans scorn: That funding and those rules help the system ensure fairness for children of less fortunate families. But no Republican in power here has highlighted the importance of ensuring such equity. Some days it seems they wish the poor and the hungry would just go away.

Where are the Lamar Alexanders and Bill Haslams of politics today?

For now, the Republican regime has seemed to walk away from this tortured topic.

But expect it to rear its head again in the weeks ahead – likely from someone in the ranks of the comfortable supermajority, one more drawn to empty talking-points than cogent public policy. He will call himself a “Republican,” aligning himself with that national party that has so lost its way in our time.

Former Gov. Lamar Alexander, center, asks a crowd to support all Republican candidates during a rally speech at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Dandridge, Tenn., on Nov. 5, 1994. He appeared with several Republican candidates, Don Sundquist, Fred Thompson and Bill Frist.

The wisest Republicans I’ve known in Tennessee were not like this. Howard Baker, Bill Brock, Lamar Alexander, Bill Frist, Fred Thompson, Bob Corker, Bill Haslam were all strong party leaders in their day but conducted themselves chiefly not as Republicans first - but as Americans and Tennesseans first.

They aimed to make things better – public schools, highways, health care, child welfare – not worse.

Now the partisan labeling comes first with today’s extremist Republicans in their proper suits. Leadership has expired here, and Tennessee seems a dramatically smaller place.

Keel Hunt, columnist for the USA Today Network in Tennessee, was a special assistant to Gov. Lamar Alexander from 1979 to 1986 and is the author of three books on Tennessee’s politics. Read more at www.KeelHunt.com

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee legislature: Extremism dominates policy on guns and vouchers