Where do Trump and Haley stand on abortion and reproductive rights?

President Donald Trump meets with outgoing U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

As Michigan voters head to the polls for the Republican primary, the positions of leading candidates Donald Trump and Nikki Haley on the issue of reproductive rights come into sharp focus.

The former president claims to have adopted a less extreme stance on abortion compared to some within his party while maintaining opposition to sweeping bans on abortion, particularly those as early as six weeks into pregnancy.

Last week, the New York Times reported that Trump privately supports a 16-week abortion ban. Trump's campaign called the report "fake news," however, as the president claims that he wants to negotiate with Democrats on the issue.

Notably, he has called for anti-abortion laws to include exceptions for cases of rape, incest, and medical emergencies. Trump's legacy includes the appointment of three pivotal justices who played roles in the recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

More: Donald Trump, under fire over abortion, calls on Alabama to reverse course and protect IVF

Guests attend a rally hosted by Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump on Feb. 17, 2024 in Waterford, Michigan. People waited in lines for hours outside the event as temperatures held in the mid-20s and a strong wind cut through the crowd. The Michigan primary election is scheduled for Feb.. 27.

On the other hand, Nikki Haley, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, holds staunch anti-abortion views but has tried to show a pragmatic approach to the issue on the campaign trail. Haley has urged fellow Republicans to avoid demonizing the issue of abortion and instead seeks consensus and bipartisan action on reproductive health.

While declining to endorse a specific limit on abortion access, she has expressed willingness to support federal restrictions that could pass in Congress. As governor of South Carolina, she signed into law a bill banning most abortions after 19 weeks.

Both Trump and Haley claim to have an anti-abortion stance tempered by calls for consensus-building and compromise. However, Democrats remain skeptical. The party has continued to attack both Trump and Haley on their stance, while many Democrats believe that either candidate could support a national abortion ban.

More: What is Super Tuesday? What to know about the pivotal 2024 presidential primary day

Jeremy Yurow is a politics reporting fellow based in Hawaii for the USA TODAY Network. You can reach him at JYurow@gannett.com or on X @JeremyYurow

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Where do Trump and Haley stand on abortion and reproductive rights?