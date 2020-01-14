Pat Cipollone, Trump’s aggressive impeachment defender, could change the presidency

WASHINGTON — While President Trump’s legal team is most publicly associated with Rudy Giuliani’s frequent and bombastic appearances on Fox News, or Jay Sekulow, who has a syndicated daily radio program, it is Pat Cipollone, a deeply private 53-year-old White House counsel who is expected to take the lead for the impeachment trial in the Senate.

This starring role is a major change for a man who has largely flown under the radar during his time in the West Wing, and perhaps a surprising choice for a president who often judges his aides based on their TV appearances.

But now, this low-key lawyer is using a defensive strategy that could end up redefining the power of the presidency. Cipollone’s supporters say he is a quiet professional who is protecting executive privilege and has earned the trust of President Trump. But Cipollone’s detractors say his stonewalling of the impeachment inquiry and other investigations into Trump could do long-term damage to the very institution he is supposed to protect.

“He doesn’t represent the president personally. He represents the office of the presidency and I’m worried that this stonewalling litigation posture is going to significantly end up hurting the office of the presidency,” said Neil Eggleston, who served as White House counsel under President Barack Obama.

Cipollone was named White House counsel a little over a year ago. Despite his position as the top lawyer for the White House and the presidency, there are only a handful of photos of him online and little has been reported about his early life. The air of mystery surrounding Cipollone even extends to within Trump’s orbit. One source close to the president described Cipollone as “not a known entity” and in interviews with officials and the president’s associates about the White House counsel, several mispronounced Cipollone’s name. (There’s a long “e” at the end.)

Jonathan Missner, a partner at Stein Mitchell Beato & Missner, a boutique law firm that Cipollone joined in 2012, said the White House counsel “never wanted attention” and has always kept a low profile.

“He’s been in this job for a year, and there’s still basically very little known about him and you very rarely hear from him or see him on camera,” said Missner, who worked with Cipollone until he became White House counsel, and the pair have remained friends. “This is not by accident. This is Pat."

Attorney General William Barr, left, and White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, are seen during a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) More

The privacy Cipollone has maintained may come to a dramatic end in the coming days or weeks if he assumes his expected role in the Senate impeachment trial. And as he seems set to take center stage for Trump’s defense, Cipollone has sparked concerns that his aggressive approach to fighting Trump’s impeachment will do lasting damage.

Cipollone declined to comment for this article, but those who have worked with him say he is highly regarded by both Trump’s personal legal team and by the president himself. “He’s a serious tactician. He’s an aggressive advocate, but measured,” Jay Sekulow, one of Trump’s personal lawyers, said of Cipollone.

And Cipollone has something else that may be even more important than legal acumen in his role as White House counsel for the mercurial Trump. He’s become close with the president in a West Wing that has seen record levels of staff turnover with various high-ranking officials cycling in and out of favor. Multiple sources who requested anonymity to discuss the inner workings of the White House described Cipollone as having a strong relationship with Trump.

“The president sees him as beyond loyal,” one source who has worked for the president said of Cipollone.

Another source close to Trump said Cipollone enjoys an unusual level of trust in many of the varied and, at times, warring factions that make up the president’s world, including Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, the president’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner, other family members, friends and conservative media outlets.