White House pushes schools to open their doors on schedule

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration deployed some of its top officials — including the president and the vice president and their respective wives — to press school districts to reopen on their regular schedules for in-person instruction. The call came even as the coronavirus surges across parts of the nation.

An even greater surge of cases is predicted by some health experts for the fall, when it could coincide with the seasonal flu.

“To open up America again, we need to open up our schools again,” said Vice President Mike Pence, speaking from the State Floor of the White House, where he and others convened for an event billed as the “National Dialogue on Safely Reopening America’s Schools.”

His remarks followed a brief statement from first lady Melania Trump, who rarely speaks in public and whose presence seemed to indicate how critical the issue is to a president eager to be seen as leading the nation after a brutally difficult June. He has precious little time to do so before November’s presidential election.

“When children are out of school, they are missing more than just time in the classroom,” the first lady said. “They are missing the laughter of their friends, learning from their teachers and the joy of recess and play.” She said the situation could be even worse for children with disabilities and children whose home situations are unsafe. After she finished her remarks, Pence urged the attendees to applaud the usually taciturn presidential spouse.

Pence later reiterated the administration’s argument to Bret Baier of Fox News, the favored news outlet of Trump and his most ardent supporters. But under questioning from Baier, Pence admitted that the federal government had limited capacity to “pressure” state education departments to mandate that schools open their doors.

Pence cited the “overwhelming opinion of the American people.” Opinion is, in fact, quite divided on whether schools should reopen to physical instruction and continue with distance learning.

President Trump made his own position clear on Monday evening, via his favorite communications medium. “SCHOOLS MUST OPEN IN THE FALL!!,” he wrote on Twitter. Right around the time that message was sent, Florida announced that it would order all schools open for five days of instruction per week. Coming from the nation’s third most populous state, that announcement was bound to have national repercussions.

In a call with reporters on Tuesday morning, senior administration officials would not say whether Florida had consulted the White House in crafting its reopening plan, which has been criticized by some for a lack of clarity and specificity. Incomplete though Florida’s plan may be, the Trump administration clearly wants other states to start taking similar steps. During the press call, a senior administration official implied that states that hesitate in reopening schools could lose out on future rounds of federal funding.

Speaking later to Yahoo News, that same official declined to elaborate. “There’s a lot of theoreticals you could throw out there” about how the federal government could reward states for reopening schools or, conversely, punish them for not doing so. “The starting premise should be opening up,” he said.

Pence made the same point on a call with governors, praising Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan — a Democrat who became a frequent Trump target throughout the spring — for her school reopening plan. Tiffany Brown, a spokeswoman for Whitmer, called on the Trump administration to“step up with a national mask-up campaign” that would make reopening easier. Such a campaign is unlikely, with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows saying only days before that there would be no national guidance on face coverings.