Whitnall finds temporary superintendent after two others left the position this year

Kristen Taylor, who previously stepped in to lead the Oconomowoc Area School District through a turbulent time, will now lead the Whitnall School District as it recovers from losing two other leaders in three months.

Whitnall school board members approved a contract with Taylor Wednesday night for her to start as the interim superintendent Thursday. She steps into the role after the previous superintendent and interim superintendent left early and shared frustrations about tension in the district.

School board member Quin Brunette said the board has been "dysfunctional" and he is hopeful that Taylor will be adept, given her experience in Oconomowoc, where she saw four board members resign in a few months' time.

"She weathered that storm there," Brunette said. "Hopefully she'll be a good leader that we desperately need."

Brunette said board members have "brought the political aspect into the boardroom." He pointed to discussions in September, when board member Karen Mikolainis proposed implementing a model policy from a conservative law firm that would have forbidden school staff from using students’ chosen names and pronouns without guardian permission. Brunette was among board members who disagreed.

"We all need to look at ourselves, and try and conduct ourselves in a better way," Brunette said.

In a press release, school board president Jason Craig said he believes Taylor will be a "stabilizing force" as the district plans its budget for the next school year. The district is considering calling a referendum in November.

“Dr. Taylor comes to Whitnall with expansive experience as a human resources director and interim superintendent and will guide the Whitnall School District as in planning for success in the upcoming school year,” Craig said in the press release.

Since leaving Oconomowoc, Taylor has been the director of human resources for the School District of Reedsburg. She previously served as the director of human resources for the school districts of Oconomowoc and West Allis-West Milwaukee. She has also worked as a teacher and curriculum specialist.

School board president Jason Craig did not immediately provide the Journal Sentinel with Taylor's contract. Brunette said the position will be full time, unlike the previous interim superintendent who was hired part time and found that the job demanded full-time commitment.

Taylor is expected to hold the position through June, while the district searches for a long-term superintendent.

Former superintendent left in January

The district's former superintendent, Lisa Olson, abruptly announced her retirement in November, ending her contract early to retire in January.

Former Whitnall School District Superintendent Lisa Olson comments on a proposed "Student Gender Identity / Parental Notification and Consent" policy during a school board meeting Sept. 11. She later retired early from the district.

The day after a Nov. 13 meeting where board members discussed her contract, Olson told staff she was retiring. In her letter to staff, she didn't share specific reasons for leaving but wrote that the "moment has come to embark on a new path." She also alluded to "external factors" affecting the careers of educators.

"Despite being as enthusiastic as ever about teaching and learning, the current conditions extend much beyond this realm and have shifted focus away from students and collaboration," she wrote.

Olson and other district staff had been subjects of an independent investigation commissioned by Craig to look into the tampering of Craig's election as board president, which had resulted initially in him losing that election. The investigation was meant to determine whether Olson or others were involved in the tampering, which a former staffer had admitted to. The investigation did not find such evidence.

Interim superintendent Ed Brzinski resigned early

The previous interim superintendent, Ed Brzinski, who replaced Olson and was supposed to stay through June, announced last week that he would resign early, with his last day being Feb. 9.

The Whitnall School Board selected Ed Brzinski to be the district's interim superintendent while the board conducted a search for a permanent superintendent.

Brzinski told the Journal Sentinel he was leaving because he had other commitments, and the position demanded more than the 24 hours per week that he was hired to work.

"I felt like I couldn't put the time in to do the job to the standard that I hold myself to," he said.

Before leaving, Brzinski also left the board with a warning. During a Jan. 22 school board meeting, Brzinski told board members he was concerned about their ability to work together through disagreements.

"I'm worried about you as a group," Brzinski said. "How are we going to move forward so that we are the example for those teachers who are worried about us, or for those staff members who are worried about the cohesion of this group, and are we really living up to what we all promised that we would?"

Brzinski told the Journal Sentinel the board would benefit from governance training.

"You have a board that really needs to work on understanding how to function together in governance," he said.

Contact Rory Linnane at rory.linnane@jrn.com. Follow her on X (Twitter) at @RoryLinnane.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Whitnall Schools hire new interim superintendent, Kristen Taylor