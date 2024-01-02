Here is who's running for Brown County Board, Circuit Court in the spring election

GREEN BAY - Brown County voters will head to the polls in April to choose their local representatives. For County Board, most incumbents are running unopposed.

Two incumbents opted not to seek re-election. Five of the 26 districts will be contested in the April 2 election.

A primary will take place in District 6 to narrow down the candidates from three to two in the general election in April.

Candidates had to file their nomination papers by 5 p.m. Tuesday to appear on the ballot. Information about your polling place and registering to vote can be found on the MyVote Wisconsin website at myvote.wi.gov/en-us.

Here are the candidates who will be on the ballot for Brown County Board and Circuit Court.

Brown County Board (2-year terms)

Maps of the county's 26 districts can be found on the county website.

District 1 (Green Bay's northeastern corner) : Incumbent Ron Antonneau

District 2 (part of Green Bay's far-east side) : Incumbent Thomas De Wane

District 3 (part of Green Bay's southeast side) : Incumbent Andy Nicholson

District 4 (part of Green Bay's near-east side, including Astor Park) : Incumbent Emily Jacobson

District 5 (part of Green Bay's east side) : Incumbent Dan Theno and challenger Gloria Jane Eastman

District 6 (part of Green Bay's northeast side) : Incumbent Kathy LeFebvre and challengers Paul Boucher and Steven Campbell A Feb. 20 primary will narrow down the candidates to two.

District 7 (the northern part of Green Bay's west side) : Incumbent Tom Friberg

District 8 (the southern part of Green Bay's near west side) : Incumbent Megan Borchardt

District 9 (part of Green Bay's west side) : Incumbent Patrick Evans

District 10 (part of Green Bay's southwest side) : Incumbent John S. Vander Leest

District 11 (Green Bay's far west side) : Incumbent Pat Buckley

District 12 (parts of southern Hobart, Lawrence, southern De Pere and western Rockland) : Incumbent Kevin Gannon

District 13 (towns of Green Bay, Humbolt, Eaton, Scott and eastern New Denmark) : Incumbent Norbert Dantinne

District 14 (Allouez south of Mission Road) : Incumbent Nick Dagneau and challenger Latosha Greenleaf

District 15 (western Bellevue, Allouez north of Mission Road) : Incumbent Salvador Sierra

District 16 (Eastern Bellevue and part of Ledgeview) : Incumbent Dave Kaster

District 17 (parts of Rockland, Glenmore, southern Ledgeview and eastern Wrightstown) : Incumbent John Van Dyck

District 18 (west De Pere and a small part of east De Pere) : Incumbent Patrick Hopkins and challenger Katie McDonald

District 19 (most of eastern De Pere) : Incumbent Jessica Adams

District 20 (Holland, Morrison, western Wrightstown including the village of Wrightstown, eastern Glenmore, eastern New Denmark including the village of Denmark) : Incumbent Devon Coenen (Coenen's paperwork was not verified as of publication time. This story will be updated once it is verified.)

District 21 (northern and eastern Ashwaubenon) : Incumbent Chris Zirbel

District 22 (western Ashwaubenon, part Lawrence north of Scheuring Road) : Incumbent Tom Peters

District 23 (eastern Howard) : Incumbent Ray Suennen and challenger Dixon Wolfe

District 24 (Hobart north and west of County J, western Howard) : Vanya Koepke and Ross Toellner (Incumbent Richard Schadewald is not seeking re-election.)

District 25 (most of Suamico) : Incumbent Tom Lund

District 26 (Pulaski, Pittsfield, northwestern Suamico, extreme northern Howard): Jim Pyle (Incumbent Keith Deneys is not seeking re-election.)

Brown County Circuit Court (6-year terms)

Branch 2: Incumbent Tom Walsh

Branch 6: Incumbent John Zakowski

Key 2024 spring election dates

Jan. 9: Ballot placement lottery.

Jan. 16: Campaign finance report for period from July to December 2023 due.

Feb. 12: Spring pre-primary campaign finance report due.

Feb. 20: Spring primary election (if needed)

March 13: Last day for voters to register online or by mail.

March 25: Spring pre-election campaign finance reports due.

March 29: Last day to register to vote in the clerk's office.

April 2: Spring general election. People can register to vote at their polling location on election day.

