Here is who's running for Brown County Board, Circuit Court in the spring election
GREEN BAY - Brown County voters will head to the polls in April to choose their local representatives. For County Board, most incumbents are running unopposed.
Two incumbents opted not to seek re-election. Five of the 26 districts will be contested in the April 2 election.
A primary will take place in District 6 to narrow down the candidates from three to two in the general election in April.
Candidates had to file their nomination papers by 5 p.m. Tuesday to appear on the ballot. Information about your polling place and registering to vote can be found on the MyVote Wisconsin website at myvote.wi.gov/en-us.
Here are the candidates who will be on the ballot for Brown County Board and Circuit Court.
Brown County Board (2-year terms)
Maps of the county's 26 districts can be found on the county website.
District 1 (Green Bay's northeastern corner): Incumbent Ron Antonneau
District 2 (part of Green Bay's far-east side): Incumbent Thomas De Wane
District 3 (part of Green Bay's southeast side): Incumbent Andy Nicholson
District 4 (part of Green Bay's near-east side, including Astor Park): Incumbent Emily Jacobson
District 5 (part of Green Bay's east side): Incumbent Dan Theno and challenger Gloria Jane Eastman
District 6 (part of Green Bay's northeast side): Incumbent Kathy LeFebvre and challengers Paul Boucher and Steven Campbell
A Feb. 20 primary will narrow down the candidates to two.
District 7 (the northern part of Green Bay's west side): Incumbent Tom Friberg
District 8 (the southern part of Green Bay's near west side): Incumbent Megan Borchardt
District 9 (part of Green Bay's west side): Incumbent Patrick Evans
District 10 (part of Green Bay's southwest side): Incumbent John S. Vander Leest
District 11 (Green Bay's far west side): Incumbent Pat Buckley
District 12 (parts of southern Hobart, Lawrence, southern De Pere and western Rockland): Incumbent Kevin Gannon
District 13 (towns of Green Bay, Humbolt, Eaton, Scott and eastern New Denmark): Incumbent Norbert Dantinne
District 14 (Allouez south of Mission Road): Incumbent Nick Dagneau and challenger Latosha Greenleaf
District 15 (western Bellevue, Allouez north of Mission Road): Incumbent Salvador Sierra
District 16 (Eastern Bellevue and part of Ledgeview): Incumbent Dave Kaster
District 17 (parts of Rockland, Glenmore, southern Ledgeview and eastern Wrightstown): Incumbent John Van Dyck
District 18 (west De Pere and a small part of east De Pere): Incumbent Patrick Hopkins and challenger Katie McDonald
District 19 (most of eastern De Pere): Incumbent Jessica Adams
District 20 (Holland, Morrison, western Wrightstown including the village of Wrightstown, eastern Glenmore, eastern New Denmark including the village of Denmark): Incumbent Devon Coenen (Coenen's paperwork was not verified as of publication time. This story will be updated once it is verified.)
District 21 (northern and eastern Ashwaubenon): Incumbent Chris Zirbel
District 22 (western Ashwaubenon, part Lawrence north of Scheuring Road): Incumbent Tom Peters
District 23 (eastern Howard): Incumbent Ray Suennen and challenger Dixon Wolfe
District 24 (Hobart north and west of County J, western Howard): Vanya Koepke and Ross Toellner (Incumbent Richard Schadewald is not seeking re-election.)
District 25 (most of Suamico): Incumbent Tom Lund
District 26 (Pulaski, Pittsfield, northwestern Suamico, extreme northern Howard): Jim Pyle (Incumbent Keith Deneys is not seeking re-election.)
Brown County Circuit Court (6-year terms)
Branch 2: Incumbent Tom Walsh
Branch 6: Incumbent John Zakowski
Key 2024 spring election dates
Jan. 9: Ballot placement lottery.
Jan. 16: Campaign finance report for period from July to December 2023 due.
Feb. 12: Spring pre-primary campaign finance report due.
Feb. 20: Spring primary election (if needed)
March 13: Last day for voters to register online or by mail.
March 25: Spring pre-election campaign finance reports due.
March 29: Last day to register to vote in the clerk's office.
April 2: Spring general election. People can register to vote at their polling location on election day.
This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Brown County Board, Circuit Court candidates set for spring election