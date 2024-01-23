Why the city of Pueblo is restricting media access during the mayoral runoff election

The city of Pueblo is running its own election for the first time in approximately two decades.

Local media were invited for a tour of the election administration space at Pueblo Police Department headquarters a few weeks ago, but will not be allowed in the room to watch when ballots are being counted.

That’s to protect the privacy of the election judges and integrity of the election, according to the city.

This city-run election is governed by different sets of laws and rules than elections administered by Colorado county clerks. State election rules for county clerks specify that “media observers may witness all election activities.”

Why the city isn’t allowing local media in the room

City Clerk Marisa Stoller confirmed Monday with the Chieftain that no media will be allowed in the election administration room while election judges are present, but did not elaborate why and referred questions to Haley Sue Robinson, the city’s director of public affairs.

Robinson said that “an internal group” decided to restrict media access to protect the privacy of election judges and integrity of the process. She declined to specify who was in the group that made the decision.

Robinson said that the integrity of confidential information that election judges inspect is also important to keep under wraps.

“There's more than just identities of election judges, it's the integrity of the election itself,” Robinson said.

She added that media members can still sit in the lobby outside of the election space and request interviews with officials.

What state rules say about media access

Election rules from the Colorado Secretary of State’s office specify that media can observe what happens during elections. But the statewide rules do not apply to local elections being run under the Colorado Municipal Election Code, according to a SOS spokesperson.

Pueblo's mayoral runoff election is following the rules of the local election code, Robinson confirmed.

Guidelines for reporters to observe county-run elections were crafted with the Colorado Press Association, the Colorado Broadcasters Association and and the statewide organization of county clerks. These guidelines specify how members of the media can observe the ballot-counting process without being disruptive.

For example, no supplemental lighting should be used when taking photos and videos. Also, journalists should honor requests from workers who do not want to be included in photos and videos.

Local media have been allowed to observe recent elections run by Pueblo County. The elections department includes a designated space for local media at the new office in the Wells Fargo Building.

