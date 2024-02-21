Why you should vote in your local elections in metro Phoenix — even if it is just one race

Everyone knows 2024 is an election year but amid the chatter of who will be president of the United States is a wide selection of smaller, important local Arizona elections.

Residents in the small town of Litchfield Park will have the opportunity to cast their vote to be an official charter city. It's the first city in the Valley to do so in 40 years and will grant them independence from the state on things like when their elections are held and term limits on elected officials.

Tempe voters have the chance to elect who will sit on their city council. They will also vote on a proposition that will impact Tempe's ability to grow.

This week on The Gaggle, a politics podcast by The Arizona Republic and azcentral.com, producers Amanda Luberto and Kaely Monahan are joined by Republic reporters to discuss not only who is running and what is on the ballot, but why voters should turn out for these hyper-local elections.

We’ll also hear about one state senator who is trying to make changes to how cities can run their elections.

