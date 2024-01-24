Wilmington apartment building declared unfit after owners fail to fix heat, provide hot water

Because of a lack of heat and hot water, a Wilmington apartment building for seniors and those with disabilities has been condemned by the city's Department of Licenses and Inspections. On Tuesday, the city ordered building owner Union Baptist Community Corporation to find housing for 30 Herring Manor tenants.

According to the city, problems with the malfunctioning heating system are a recent development. However, tenants of the 40-unit U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development subsidized complex say service for heat and hot water has been unreliable during the cold weather months for years. They say they have had to go for weeks with no heat or hot water since October.

Delaware Online/The News Journal was contacted by tenants about the lack of heat and hot water on Jan. 4. A reporter visited the apartment building on the same day and found heat and hot water in several units. Tenant Michael Washam reported that his unit had been without heat and hot water for two weeks. He shares the living space with his daughter Arlisa and her 11-month-old daughter, who relies on treatments from an oxygen machine and nebulizer.

The front entrance of Herring Manor, a subsidized apartment building for seniors and the disabled in Wilmington.

The 59-year-old resident of four years said he works part-time driving school buses and leaves for work at 4:30 a.m. Because of the lack of heat, Washam said he was forced to take showers at the homes of family members. He said he could adjust to the lack of heat, but his granddaughter needed it because of her health. He kept the stove on for warmth. "She's been coughing and is sick," Washam said. "Now my electricity bill is up," he added.

Arlisa said her daughter uses the oxygen machine and nebulizer every night. When the heat isn't working, she said she bundles her baby with multiple blankets while she is connected to the machines. In the morning, they warm the room with a space heater before dressing her. To bathe the child, Arlisa said she takes her to her brother's house. "It's really inconvenient because [my dad] is my ride. I don't have a car," she said.

Herring Manor was cited for multiple code contract violations

Following the Jan. 4 visit, Delaware Online/The News Journal contacted the city regarding complaints. Officials stated that, based on their review of L&I records, Herring Manor had 88 violation notices since 2007, but "most were for water heater issues, faulty plumbing, insect and rodent issues, mold and mildew, replace electrical outlets and repair walls or ceilings." A separate HUD inspection report for the years 2014 to 2019 shows that the building was cited for several violations related to fire protection, electrical hazards and rodents.

City officials said the Department of Licenses and Inspections only received a complaint about a lack of heat and hot water on Dec. 19. In response to the complaint, an L&I inspector visited the building. The inspector declared the building was unfit for habitation after discovering that a copper pressure valve on the water system had been removed. However, the management company made repairs and service was restored the same day.

Floor heating coils inside an apartment at Herring Manor in Wilmington on Jan. 4, 2024. The building was declared unfit for habitation by the city due to lack of heat and hot water on Jan. 23, 2024.

Tuesday night, the city released a statement noting that following the latest system failure, it was determined that the management company had not effectively addressed the ongoing problem with heat and hot water service. It said, that in hopes of preventing tenant displacement, Mayor Mike Purzycki directed a city-approved HVAC contractor to resolve the issue Friday. The contractor informed the city that a repair would not be possible without new parts and a service overhaul.

Tenants long dissatisfied with living conditions

Wilmington officials' decision to condemn Herring Manor is one that Paul Davis, 69, was hoping for. He's lived in the building for almost 10 years. Upset by the difficult living conditions and how he, his ailing 76-year-old sister and other tenants were being treated, Davis said he would stand up for his beliefs.

He said he had been withholding his rent payments in anticipation of the day the building would be found unfit. "I'm not giving them no more money. I throw my money in escrow," Davis said. He said he urged his fellow tenants to follow suit.

HOMEBUYER'S ALERT: Delaware State Housing Authority website is down until further notice

Davis previously contacted Delaware Online/The News Journal regarding inadequate security at Herring Manor. In a March 2023 interview with Delaware Online/The News Journal, Davis and other residents of Herring Manor discussed their decision to take self-defense measures and patrol the building. At the time, property manager Danielle Darring said the company was unable to increase rents or allocate rent money for enhanced security due to contractual restrictions with HUD.

Herring Manor is owned by Union Baptist Community Housing Corp., a nonprofit corporation that is a separate entity from the founding organization, Union Baptist Church. The apartment building is managed by AJpc Property Management. AJpc Property Management did not respond to recent repeated requests for comment for this story.

In its news release, Wilmington officials stated that AJpc Property Management, under HUD's directive, said it relocated residents to the homes of family members and other temporary housing options, including hotels and motels, until the heat and hot water system is repaired.

Contact reporter Anitra Johnson at ajohnson@delawareonline.com. Join her on the Facebook group Delaware Voices Uplifted. Support her work and become a subscriber.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Herring Manor senior housing condemned, forcing owner to move tenants