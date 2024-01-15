Wind chill advisory extended until Wednesday morning in Milwaukee, with temperatures dropping below zero

Meteorologists warn bitterly cold temperatures are extending into the work week across near the entire state of Wisconsin. National Weather Service has extended its wind chill advisory until 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17 in Central and Southeast Wisconsin, including Milwaukee, Madison, Sheboygan, Kenosha, Racine, Fond du Lac and more.

In the Green Bay and Appleton area, the wind chill advisory is in effect until noon on Jan. 16.

The National Weather Service has extended its wind chill advisory in Central and Southeastern Wisconsin through Wednesday morning.

In Milwaukee, the wind chill could reach minus 20 degrees with the wind speed at 12 mph throughout this time. On Martin Luther King Day, the National Weather Service says it will be partly sunny with a high near 4 degrees with a windchill between 15 and 25 below zero and west wind around 15 mph.

Monday night, it will be mostly cloudy with a low minus 9, wind chill around minus 15 to 25 and a west wind between 10 to 15 mph.

According to the National Weather Service, these cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

According to WE Energies, there are still 443 outages in Milwaukee County and 78 in the surrounding countries.

Cold weather safety tips from the Milwaukee Health Department

Here are some tips to safely for the bitterly cold weather.

Limit outdoor activities during extreme cold spells and wear appropriate warm clothing that covers exposed skin, including fingers, nose and ears.

Limit the time children and pets spend outdoors during extreme cold weather.

Be aware of the symptoms of frostbite and hypothermia. Frostbite can occur within minutes, causing affected areas to appear white or grayish-yellow and feel firm or waxy. Hypothermia is a life-threatening condition characterized by low body temperature, leading to shivering, drowsiness, clumsiness and confusion. If you or someone you know is experiencing symptoms of either condition, seek medical help immediately.

Check on family members, friends and neighbors who may be at a higher risk for injuries or illness, especially the elderly and those with specific medical conditions. Notify family members where you are going and when you expect to return.

Avoid touching metal surfaces with uncovered hands, flesh can freeze instantly to a surface.

Prepare your car safety kit with blankets, extra clothing, water and snacks. Check your car's fuel and battery levels.

People in need of public spaces and shelters to stay warm during the day or overnight should consult 211’s list of locations or call 211.

