Winning $500,000 scratch-off lottery ticket sold at Rockford grocery store

A winning $500,000 scratch-off lottery ticket has been sold at a Rockford grocery store.

The winning ticket was purchased for $10 at the Schnucks on 11th Street. The business will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

This is the second time in the past few months that the 11th Street Schnucks sold a lottery ticket that won big.

Last November, the same store sold a $10 lottery ticket that turned into a winning $250,000 prize.

The Illinois Lottery said more than five million winning instant lottery tickets have been sold so far this year, netting more than $123 million in prizes.

The Illinois Lottery currently offers a range of Instant Ticket games priced from $1 to $50, available at about 7,000 retail locations across Illinois.

The Illinois Lottery encourages all winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

Winners should visit IllinoisLottery.com/winning for more information on how to claim their prize.

