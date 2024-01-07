Winter storm Tuesday could bring up to 8 inches of snow to southern Wisconsin

A winter storm is possible Tuesday, and parts of southern Wisconsin could see up to 8 inches of snow Monday night through early Wednesday morning.

Inland areas to the west and south, such as Waukesha, West Bend, Elkhorn and Madison, have about a 90% chance of getting 4 inches of snow or more, and about a 50% chance of reaching 8 inches or more.

"Waukesha County, inland parts of Racine and Kenosha County — you're starting to see a drastic uptick in totals, just because they're further away from the lakeshore," National Weather Service meteorologist Cameron Miller said Sunday morning.

Lakefront areas, including Milwaukee, are much less likely to see those snow totals. Lake Michigan's warm water is expected to result in a rain-snow mix along the lake, from Port Washington down to Racine and Kenosha.

"As we're going into January, typically we're starting to form some ice out there, at least in the shore region," Miller said. "And we haven't really seen that this year."

Worst conditions expected mid-Tuesday, changes possible

When should you prepare for the worst conditions? The heaviest snowfall and winds are expected late Tuesday morning through the evening, so keep that in mind for your commute.

Miller added the snow will be heavy and wet, which is "basically concrete when it falls," so plan for ways to remove snow that are less strenuous and protect your health.

Light snow is expected to begin Monday evening and ramp up through Tuesday morning. Snow is likely to end early Wednesday morning with gusty winds remaining.

There could be changes to the forecast, especially where the heaviest band of snow will fall. Some models put that line from Platteville through Fond du Lac, while others start in Janesville.

"There's going to be some tweaks," Miller said. "People need to keep in mind that what they see in our afternoon forecast package, we're going to continue to hone in on that."

Snow likely to stay on the ground

Unlike recent snowfalls, the snow is likely to stick around this time — daytime highs are expected to be at or below freezing for the rest of the week.

Milwaukee only had trace amounts of snow in December, and getting the first measurable snow this late in the year is "atypical."

"We're guaranteed at least four big (snowstorms) during the winter. We're finally getting one here," Miller said.

