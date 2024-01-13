Winter weather hits Indiana as temperatures plummet. See the latest storm updates

Strong wind gusts will continue Saturday morning with gusts up to 50 mph over northern Central Indiana, with many areas seeing wind chill advisories until Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. This accompanied by light snow could produce brief periods of low visibility along with isolated slick spots to be mindful of if you have to leave your home this weekend.

While snow is expected, the high winds and plummeting temperatures that started Friday are what meteorologists say to watch out for the most.

The amount of snow that could come with this system remained unknown as of Friday morning, but the NWS Indianapolis office shared the most likely outcome is 1-2 inches for most areas north and west of the I-70 corridor.

NWS has been monitoring this system since late last week and will continue to update forecasts throughout the weekend, so be sure to check back here for updates to be best prepared for winter weather.

Current forecast for Saturday

Saturday: There is a wind chill advisory in Indianapolis until 12 p.m. that will resume again Saturday night from 7 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday.

A chance of snow showers or flurries before 1 p.m., then a slight chance of snow showers between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Cloudy, with a temperature high near 22 degrees. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 18 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

There is a chance of snow showers or flurries before 10 p.m. on Saturday night, then a chance of flurries between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. It'll be cloudy, with a low around 0 degrees. Wind chill values as low as -21. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 10 degrees. Wind chill values as low as -21. West wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday night there is a chance of flurries. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature low around 5 degrees. Wind chill values as low as -8. West wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Evansville will be mostly cloudy, with a temperature high near 31 degrees. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday night, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 4 degrees. Wind chill values as low as -10. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. A wind chill advisory will take effect at midnight until 12 p.m. on Sunday.

Sunday: It should be partly sunny, with a high near 14 degrees. Wind chill values as low as -13. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

There is a 40% chance of snow on Sunday night and it'll be cloudy with a temperature low around 10 degrees. Northwest wind around 6 mph.

Saturday: Fort Wayne is under a winter weather advisory until 7 p.m. on Saturday and then a wind chill advisory will take effect at midnight until 1 p.m. on Sunday.

A chance of snow before 4 p.m. can be expected Saturday then a slight chance of snow after 5 p.m. It should be patchy blowing snow after 3 p.m. Expect to see cloudy skies, with a temperature high near 27 degrees. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday night, there is a 40% chance of snow, mainly between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. and it should be patchy blowing snow. It'll be cloudy, with a temperature low around 0 degrees. Wind chill values as low as -20. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Sunday: We could see more patchy blowing snow before 1 p.m. It'll be partly sunny and cold, with a temperature high near 5 degrees. Wind chill values as low as -20. West wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Sunday night it'll be mostly cloudy, with a temperature low around 1 degree. Wind chill values as low as -15. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday: South Bend is under a winter storm warning until 7 p.m. on Saturday. A wind chill advisory will take effect at midnight and be in effect until 1 p.m. Sunday.

Expect snow on Saturday in South Bend. Areas of blowing snow. The temperature high will be near 29 degrees. West wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Snow will continue into the evening. Patchy blowing snow. Temperature low will be around 0 degrees. Wind chill values as low as -15. West wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Sunday: Current forecasts predict a 50% chance of snow, mainly after 4 p.m. on Sunday. More patchy blowing snow before noon. It'll be mostly cloudy and cold, with a temperature high near 2 degrees. Wind chill values as low as -20. West wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Sunday night there is a 40% chance of snow, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -4. Wind chill values as low as -20. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Get your winter preparedness kits ready

While the severity of the storm is unknown, it is important to make sure you are prepared. Meteorologist Greg Melo recommends having a preparedness kit in your car and home and layer up if you need to go outside.

"Make sure you have any kind of preparedness kits that you need in your house to stay warm and if you have to go outside to make sure you're bundled up," Melo said.

NWS has a Winter Preparedness Checklist on its website with recommendations for what to include in your kits should you need them.

Be mindful that black ice is possible in these conditions

In their winter storm brief released on Friday, NWS reminds the public to be mindful of black ice.

"Any linger moisture on roads could freeze tonight into Saturday morning resulting in black ice," the brief read.

Black ice can form on any road, but also along curbs and drainage areas due to melting snow.

More prevalent at night, but can still be around in the morning.

Use caution driving during freezing temperatures after rain or snowmelt.

Indianapolis residents can follow the Indy Department of Public Works on X, formerly known as Twitter, for updates about snow removal.

Indy Department of Public Works also manages Indy Snow Force, their winter weather operations team, with an online map showing what roads have been plowed already in the city.

The Indy Snow Force road map can be found online at maps.indy.gov/IndySnowForceViewer. You can also follow them on X, @IndySnowForce.

