Wisconsin Rapids superintendent calls for community to hold ‘negative voices accountable’ in resignation letter

WISCONSIN RAPIDS − The Wisconsin Rapids Public School District's Board of Education accepted a resignation letter Tuesday from Superintendent Craig Broeren, who has served the district in that role for the last seven years.

Broeren shared his resignation letter with the Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune shortly after the Tuesday night meeting and also answered questions from a Daily Tribune reporter about his resignation and time with the district.

Why is Broeren leaving the Wisconsin Rapids school district?

Broeren explained in his letter that he and his wife had intentions of “heading back west” near family after their children graduated from the district. Their daughter graduated from Lincoln High School in 2022, and their sons will graduate in June.

Broeren has accepted a position as superintendent of the St. Croix Falls School District in northwestern Wisconsin starting July 1. His last day with the Wisconsin Rapids Public School District is June 30.

What are his biggest accomplishments as superintendent?

The Daily Tribune asked Broeren what accomplishments he is most proud of during his seven years serving the district.

He said he is most proud of the work the district's staff has done to ensure they continue to meet the increasing needs of students.

“Our staff have shown their willingness to do virtually whatever it takes to help our kids academically, emotionally, and socially,” Broeren wrote.

He also listed the results of work he did in collaboration with local organizations to improve opportunities for students and the broader community. He specifically named the Legacy Foundation, Aspirus Riverview Hospital, the Boys and Girls Club, McMillan Memorial Library, the United Way of South Wood & Adams Counties, South Wood County Recreation Center, Parks and Recreation Commission, Wood County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin Rapids Police Department, Grand Rapids Police Department, city of Wisconsin Rapids and town of Grand Rapids as entities he worked with “that directly and positively impact our kids and community."

In his role as superintendent, he also was involved with updating school buildings and community amenities that include secure entrances and other safety measures at all district schools, the Rapids Area Sports Complex, Woodside Elementary School playground and the South Wood County 2000 stadium and track renovations.

“There is a ton of promise in this District and community; looking forward to continued collaboration to benefit kids and the community is paramount,” Broeren wrote in his email.

Superintendent calls for positive voices to speak up

In his resignation letter, Broeren expresses his appreciation for the quality of the district’s students, staff and people who advocate for the Wisconsin Rapids area and shared his thoughts on “negative voices.”

“I am using my resignation as an appeal to the overwhelming majority of the community who are positive, supportive, and legitimately want this District and our community to be the absolute best it can be,” Broeren wrote in the letter. “I am asking for those who know what an outstanding community and District we have here, those who recognize that there will be problems and issues that arise, but will also dedicate themselves to improving circumstances through sharing concerns and possible solutions from a position of support.”

Broeren also noted in his letter that the "caliber of the students and staff along with the variety and rigor of programming offered (in the Wisconsin Rapids schools) is truly what sets this District apart."

Letter urges community to hold 'negative voices accountable'

In the letter, Broeren describes “a small contingent of individuals” who “perpetuate negativity as well as fabricate narratives.”

Broeren writes, “I will be the first to admit that no community or organization (including schools) are perfect and there are many things our schools and community can do to improve, but attempting to create more issues … is as counterproductive as it gets.”

He said these negative voices raise concerns in the community “over nonexistent problems.” He asks for people who regard the school district positively to “hold the negative voices accountable.”

“I have had the privilege of serving in public education over approximately 22 years and I can say without question, that the main difference between supposedly successful schools and communities is how individuals associated with those schools and communities speak about them. Please do not allow the negativity to grow,” Broeren wrote in his letter.

“Community leaders and community members create the community they live in through their words and actions,” Broeren wrote.

What's next for the Wisconsin Rapids district?

The Wisconsin Rapids Public School District will post the superintendent vacancy soon and intends to offer opportunities for the community to provide their input and feedback about the qualities and characteristics they feel are important for a new superintendent, according to a Tuesday news release from the district.

Information about the search process will be posted on the district website at www.wrps.org and shared on the district’s social media pages in the coming weeks.

The new superintendent is expected to begin their duties on July 1.

Wisconsin Rapids Streetwise: Hype Nutrition opens, new owners for CBD American Shaman and more local business news

More local news: Meet Lola. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office’s new therapy dog will help staff and inmates.

Erik Pfantz covers local government and education in central Wisconsin for USA-TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin and values his background as a rural Wisconsinite. Reach him at epfantz@gannett.com or connect with him on X (formerly Twitter) @ErikPfantz.

This article originally appeared on Stevens Point Journal: Wisconsin Rapids School District superintendent shares resignation letter