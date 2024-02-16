WKYC meteorologist Hollie Strano publicly comments on Thanksgiving OVI arrest

WKYC TV personality and meteorologist Hollie Strano expressed "remorse" on Friday, the eve of her return to the airwaves after her arrest in Cuyahoga Falls in November.

In a Facebook video post, Strano, who has been off the air since her arrest for driving while intoxicated on Thanksgiving, said she is "grateful" to be back in the studio thanks to the support of her friends and family.

"You have no idea how grateful I am," she said in the one-minute video message.

Strano said she takes full responsibility for what transpired that night.

"There truly are no words for the amount of remorse I have and how sorry I am," she said.

Strano said she will work daily to once again earn the trust of viewers.

"Since that horrific night I have worked daily with my sobriety," she said.

The weekend edition of WKYC Channel 3's morning "GO" newscasts, which she hosted prior to her hiatus, begin at 5 a.m. Saturday.

WKYC TV personality and meteorologist Hollie Strano announced on Facebook that she is returning to TV on Saturday after being off the air since her arrest in Cuyahoga Falls in November.

Why was Hollie Strano off the air?

Cuyahoga Falls police say they were alerted to a possible intoxicated driver around 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23 and found Strano driving a 2023 Cadillac XT5 SUV erratically. The officer said he began following her as she reached 70 mph in a 35 mph zone heading toward the Akron border.

A dashcam video released by the department shows the vehicle going over the center line before gradually veering the opposite direction until it drove off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole.

Police said Strano had a blood alcohol level of 0.244%, more than three times the legal limit of 0.08%.

Cuyahoga Falls Mayor's Court Magistrate Alan Medvick in late November ordered Strano to pay a fine of $375 and attend a six-day driver intervention program. Her license was also suspended for a year, but she is eligible to apply for work-related driving privileges.

Who is Hollie Strano?

Strano has been with WKYC for more than 20 years.

She is a meteorologist and host on the WKYC Channel 3 News "GO" morning show from 4:30-7 a.m. on weekdays and the host of "It's About You" at noon on weekdays.

According to WKYC, she was born and raised in Lyndhurst and graduated from John Carroll University with a degree in communications. She also earned a degree in meteorology from Mississippi State University.

In the past, Strano has been candid with viewers about her struggles with anxiety.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: WKYC meteorologist Hollie Strano offers 'remorse' over her OVI arrest