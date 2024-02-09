Do wolves fix ecosystems? CSU study debunks claims about Yellowstone reintroduction

The commonly held claim that wolves reintroduced into Yellowstone National Park in the mid-1990s spearheaded a "trophic cascade" of ecological restoration, as some studies indicated, is unfounded, according to results from a recently completed 20-year Colorado State University study.

Tom Hobbs and David Cooper, CSU researchers and co-authors of one of the longest running studies of its kind, also pointed out that doesn't mean wolves shouldn't be reintroduced into areas such as was recently done in Colorado.

But their research revealed the restoration of apex predators, including wolves, to Yellowstone after a long absence failed to reverse the effects of their removal from the ecosystem.

"Trophic cascade in Yellowstone became true by being told many times, and people believed it whether the science was proven wrong or not,'' said Hobbs, professor emeritus with CSU's Department of Ecosystem Science and Sustainability and the Natural Resource Ecology Laboratory. "I believe you can't attribute a causal change from wolves to willows in Yellowstone based on the science that we have done."

What is trophic cascade, and how did the claim it restored Yellowstone's ecosystem get started?

Trophic cascade refers to how the addition or removal of apex predators at the top of the food chain affects animals and plants further down the food chain, which in turn impacts the entire ecosystem.

In Yellowstone's case, it was claimed in a 2004 study that reintroduced wolves preying on elk created a "landscape of fear" and, either through death or behavioral change, reduced the over-browsing by elk on willows and aspen along rivers and creeks. This in turn, it was believed, led to the return of beavers, which rejuvenated willows and aspen and led to the restoration of birds, insects and other plant life.

That idea became widely popular in 2014 when the video "How Wolves Change Rivers" was released. It has since been viewed more than 44 million times on YouTube, furthering the simplistic idea of a complex situation.

Key findings from CSU's long-term study in Yellowstone National Park regarding impact of wolves

The study tested if the return of large carnivores to northern Yellowstone restored the beaver–willow state, providing evidence that restoring apex predators to food webs was able to reverse the conditions that emerged while they were absent.

That was evaluated against the alternative hypothesis that the absence of disturbance by beavers and persistent browsing by large herbivores stabilized the current elk–grassland state, providing evidence that ecosystems with complex food webs can be resilient to predator restoration.

Research was done by fencing off plots to prevent browsing and constructing simulated beaver dams in some fenced and non-fenced plots to raise the water table. Other sites were unaltered to examine the differences in vegetation growth.

If predators regulated the elk population, in theory there would be less browsing of willows and the landscape would return to its previous state. Instead, willows remained short in control plots while the fenced sites with simulated beaver dams showed dramatic recovery, indicating the importance of groundwater in addition to reducing browsing

This showed that changes to willows and aspen that have occurred over a long period of time were not reversed simply by reintroducing wolves.

More importantly, beavers were drivers needed in the park to help the regrowth of willows.

Does the study help how reintroduced wolves could impact Colorado's ecosystem?

Cooper, research scientist emeritus in CSU's Department of Forest and Rangeland Stewardship, said wolves will have ecosystem value in Colorado but that impact will take many decades to see.

He also said unlike in Yellowstone — despite Colorado having around 280,000 elk, the most of any state — Colorado doesn't have an over-grazing or over-browsing issue with elk because Colorado Parks and Wildlife has managed the state's elk populations through hunting.

Still, Hobbs and Cooper said there are good reasons to restore wolves and other apex predators because an ecosystem with all of its parts works better than an ecosystem that's missing parts. They used an analogy from conservationist Aldo Leopold: "To keep every cog and wheel is the first precaution of intelligent tinkering."

When did wolves return to Colorado?

Colorado's wolves were extirpated by the mid-1940s. Two wolves that migrated from Wyoming birthed the first wolf pups in Colorado in 2022 in 80 years. To speed up wolves returning to Colorado, voters narrowly passed a measure to start reintroducing wolves by the end of 2023.

In late December, Colorado Parks and Wildlife reintroduced 10 wolves in Grand and Summit counties. Its recovery plan calls for reintroducing up to 50 wolves over the next several years.

"If you don't have all the pieces, put them back," Hobbs said. "In the long term, evidence suggests intact food webs, including apex predators, are healthier than ones without. People just need to realize there is no quick fix to these food webs just by putting wolves back on the landscape because science has proven that is just not true.''

The study was funded by the National Science Foundation and in cooperation with Yellowstone National Park staff.

