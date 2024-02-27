Woman accused of suffocating 5-year-old, prompting Amber Alert indicted

Police are searching for Pammy Maye, the mother of a 5-year-old Columbus boy who went missing Wednesday.

A Franklin County grand jury handed up an indictment against a woman accused of suffocating a 5-year-old boy and dumping his body in a sewage drain.

Pammy Maye, 48, is charged with aggravated murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of 5-year-old Darnell Taylor.

Maye, who along with her husband was the legal custodian of Darnell, was arrested on Feb. 15 near Cleveland, more than a day after an Amber Alert had been issued for the pair.

