Woman arrested in 2017 Zota Beach double-murder was getaway driver, lookout, records say

Court documents have detailed a woman's involvement in the 2017 Zota Beach Resort double murders, following an arrest just a week ago.

Gernicha Davis – a co-conspirator and the girlfriend of the original suspect, Darryl Hanna Jr. – confessed her involvement in the fatal armed robbery. She gave details on Latoya Hanna's involvement as the getaway driver and lookout in the armed robbery and murders. Latoya Hanna was arrested on Jan. 18. Her brother, Darryl Hanna Jr., was previously the lone suspect who was charged in the case. He was unable to go to trial after experiencing a "stroke-like" incident that put him in a vegetative state one month after his arrest.

Investigators have since learned that four people – Davis; Darryl Hanna Jr.; his twin sister, Latoya Hanna; and Damien Garvin, Latoya Hanna’s boyfriend – were involved in the armed robbery that led to the murder of resort manager Tim Hurley, 59, and security guard Kevin Carter, 51. Following their murders, Darryl Hanna Jr. took $900 from the front desk, according to a police report.

Garvin hasn't been arrested as he's serving a 10-year sentence related to murder charges from a 2020 North Miami shooting. Gernicha hasn't been charged yet, and Longboat Key Police Captain Robert Bourque was unable to comment on when she'll be charged or what charges she'll be facing.

Bourque said that they believed early on in the case that there was at least one other accomplice. Over the years, they were able to build the case as they found more evidence.

"The case will continue on until everyone that's responsible is charged," Bourque said. "The victims, even though they are deceased, will receive justice along with their families."

According to an affidavit that was filed, Latoya Hanna traveled to Bradenton from Hollywood in preparation to commit the armed robbery; she rented the hotel room used before and after the armed robbery and murders; she drove the co-conspirators to the crime scene and was the getaway driver; she acted as a lookout during the armed robbery and murders, and she owned the firearm that was used to commit the murders. She fled town shortly after the armed robbery and murders and took actions to conceal evidence, the affidavit said.

Davis confirmed with investigators that at 2:39 a.m., four suspects drove to the Zota Beach Resort at 4711 Gulf of Mexico Drive to commit an armed robbery. Latoya Hanna was driving, while her brother, boyfriend and Davis were armed, wore gloves and had their face covered, as they went inside to commit the robbery.

Darryl Hanna Jr. split up with Garvin and Davis as they entered the lobby at different points. Garvin and Davis entered an area that was not covered by security cameras, and they ordered Carter, who was unarmed, to get on the ground at gunpoint. They ordered Hurley to give them cash from the drawers, and Garvin then ordered Hurley to open the safe. He told Hurley that if he didn’t open the safe he was going to kill him, but Hurley said he didn’t know the combination, the affidavit said.

Davis heard Hurley yell after he was shot in the leg. Garvin asked him to open the safe again, but when Hurley couldn’t open the safe, Garvin shot and killed him. As they were fleeing the scene Garvin also shot at Carter, the co-conspirator told investigators in an affidavit.

At 2:47 a.m., two phone calls were exchanged between Darryl Hanna Jr. and Latoya Hanna. Video footage and phone call data corroborated Davis' statement. Historical cell site data shows that during those calls, Latoya Hanna and Darryl Hanna Jr.’s cell phones were in the area of the Zota Beach Resort.

Davis told investigators that Darryl Hanna Jr. took a photos of both of the victims. A search of Darryl Hanna’s phone revealed a picture of one of the victim’s following the murder lying next to the safe. However, a second picture was not recovered following a search.

Prior to the murders, Darryl Hanna Jr. and Latoya Hanna made an attempt to rob the Zota Beach Resort in July 2017, but they were scared off by Carter, who was the security officer at that time. Carter was patrolling the parking lot and called 911 after seeing a man standing near the trash dumpsters putting on a mask. The description Carter gave the 911 operator matched Latoya Hanna.

A search of Darryl Hanna Jr.'s cellphone showed that after Carter approached the car to speak to the woman driver, texts were exchanged between Latoya Hanna and Darryl Hanna Jr.

“Let’s go,” Latoya Hanna texted. “Now.”

“Coming,” Darryl Hanna Jr. texted back.

“Now,” Latoya Hanna texted.

Cell site data later showed that they were in the area of the Zota Beach Resort while the texts were exchanged. Additionally, just before Carter’s contact, license plate reading cameras that were placed throughout Longboat Key captured a photo of a white sedan that was rented by Latoya Hanna. Shortly after Carter’s 911 call, the same car was captured by the camera again.

The day before the murders in August 2017, a white van was rented by Latoya Hanna from Broward County. Alligator Alley toll cameras captured images of the car and tag number. On the day of the murders, security cameras documented a white van matching the description of the van that Latoya Hanna rented. Evidence also confirmed that she rented a hotel room at the Sunrise Inn in East Bradenton.

While searching the LINX law enforcement database, investigators found that Garvin had been arrested for a separate murder in the Miami area with a 9 mm pistol – the same caliber weapon that was used during the Zota Beach Resort murders, the affidavit said. The pistol was purchased by Latoya Hanna before the murders, and FDLE testing in May 2023 revealed that the shell casings from the crime scene were fired from Latoya Hanna’s 9mm handgun.

Latoya Hanna’s first appearance in court was on Jan. 18. She has been charged with felony murder.

