Who won 2024 HGTV Dream Home in Florida? The cash option and other things to know

Who won HGTV's 2024 Dream Home giveaway? Now that voting is over, it's a waiting game.

The sweepstakes officially ended this month for the beautiful Anastasia Island, Florida, home that was designed by architect Michael Stauffer and built by local builder Glenn Layton Homes. The home's interior design was by Brian Patrick Flynn.

Read on for more information on who's eligible to win the 2024 HGTV Dream Home, when a winner will potentially be announced, prize info and what to expect if you win.

Where is the 2024 HGTV Dream Home?

The 2024 HGTV Dream Home is on Anastasia Island in Northeast Florida and described as "a grand coastal escape."

Is 2024 HGTV Dream Home contest for Florida home over?

Voting is closed. The official entry period of the HGTV Dream Home 2024 was Dec. 22, 2023, to Feb. 15, 2024. During that time period, fans voted daily at HGTV.com and FoodNetwork.com.

Who won 2024 HGTV Dream Home on Anastasia Island in Florida sweepstakes contest?

As of Feb. 20, 2024, five days after voting officially closed for the 2024 HGTV Dream Home sweepstates contest, a winner has not been announced.

How will a winner be determined for 2024 HGTV Dream Home on Anastasia Island in Florida?

A drawing will take place on Leap Day 2024 for the 2024 HGTV Dream Home. Interestingly, voting for the contest opened days before Christmas and it ended the day after Valentine's Day. The drawing for a winner will be on a "holiday" that's only observed every four years.

Official rules state "one prospective grand prize winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the promotion period on approximately Feb. 29, 2024."

If the drawing for HGTV Dream Home 2024 is on Leap Day, Feb. 29, when will the winner be contacted?

Official rules state: "Prospective grand prize winner will be contacted either by phone, email, in writing or via an 'ambush style' visit by sponsor's representatives at the grand prize winner's home or other location between Feb. 30, 2024, and April 30, 2024. The prospective grand prize winner may be filmed or otherwise recorded during such visit by sponsor."

Will the winner of 2024 HGTV Dream Home remain anonymous or will it be public record?

According to contest rules, there will be a winners list published "on or about May 15, 2024," at hgtv.com and possibly other websites. The names of previous winners in HGTV's annual Dream Home sweepstakes contest are public record.

What features are part of the 2024 HGTV Dream Home on Anastasia Island in Florida?

The three-bedroom, four-bathroom home is about 3,300 square feet with views of the Matanzas River and the St. Augustine Lighthouse.

The home was designed by architect Michael Stauffer and built by local builder Glenn Layton Homes. The home's interior design was by Brian Patrick Flynn. The home combines classic coastal elegance with modern touches and layers of natural textures drenched in blue and white hues.

Upon entry, guests will see beautiful waterfront views. The front door leads to the great room with an open concept that includes a living room with sleek sofas and a fireplace, a dining room with a beach-inspired distressed table, and a kitchen with bright blue cabinets.

The laundry room and mudroom sit between the kitchen and an attached two-car garage. The main bedroom has a skylight and offers a private retreat from the rest of the home with a walk-in closet and main bathroom.

The house has two guest suites and a loft with a wet bar and mini fridge. The backyard is a getaway with an outdoor kitchen and high-top bar, a pool with an elevated platform and a pergola.

The Dream Home was featured in a one-hour HGTV special Jan. 1, 2024, on HGTV, HGTV GO and Hogar de HGTV. It also was available on Max and discovery+. (To see more features of the home, click on the photo gallery with this story or the video at the top of this story.)

How much is HGTV Dream Home 2024 worth? What is total HGTV Dream Home grand prize package worth?

Value of the total Anastasia Island HGTV Dream Home package is estimated at just over $2.2 million. In total, the winner of the sweepstakes will receive:

Keys to the fully furnished home, which, according to rules, includes home furnishings, fixtures, artwork and merchandise for an approximate retail value of $2,069,595

A new Mercedes-Benz E Class sedan worth about $70,000, according to the rules

$100,000 cash

Is there a lump sum or 'cash option' for HGTV Dream Home 2024 contest? Do winners keep the Dream Home?

The contest rules state: "In lieu of taking title to the HGTV Dream Home 2024 (and the contents of the HGTV Dream Home 2024), the grand prize winner will have the option of receiving $650,000 in cash (the "cash option"). If the grand prize winner cannot take possession of the HGTV Dream Home 2024 ... the grand prize winner shall receive the cash option. Total value of the grand prize is $820,000" if the cash option is selected vs. the HGTV Dream Home 2024.

How can I enter to win the 2024 HGTV Dream Home sweepstakes?

Voting is closed. After HGTV's 2024 Dream Home drawing on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, aka Leap Day, officials will reach out to the winner (see paragraphs above).

Where is Anastasia Island, Florida?

Anastasia Island is along Florida's northeast coast, east of St. Augustine. The 14-mile barrier island averages 1 mile in width and is separated from the mainland by the Matanzas River.

Anastasia Island also boasts a lot of hit attractions, such as:

Anastasia State Park, including four miles of sandy beach

St. Augustine, which is only a few miles away and holds some of Florida's richest history

The St. Augustine Light House and Maritime Museum, which has a St. Augustine mailing address but stands tall on the north end of Anastasia Island

The St. Augustine Alligator Farm and Zoological Park, where you'll see more than alligators (there are crocodiles and birds, too)

