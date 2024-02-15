Worcester man charged with murder in stabbing of domestic partner

WORCESTER ― A 29-year-old Worcester man is facing murder charges after allegedly stabbing his domestic partner to death on Wednesday.

Sadrac Metellus, 29, of 6 Douglas St., Apt. 1, is charged with murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Douglas Street runs between Cambridge and Grand streets.

Metellus was arraigned Thursday in Central Worcester Court. Assistant District Attorney Karen Bell read the charges against Metellus through a Haitian Creole interpreter who was participating via Zoom.

In his incident report, police officer Craig Cappabianca wrote that he drove to a multifamily dwelling around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday after dispatch received a 911 text stating, “It is urgent,” and, “There is a struggle between two people.”

While en route, the officer learned that a knife might be involved, the report said.

According to the report, the victim, identified as "a victim known to the Commonwealth," was in a "domestic dating relationship" with Metellus. Another report, from officer William F. Pero, referred to the victim as Metellus' "domestic partner."

Cappabianca and Pero both stated in their respective reports that there had been a physical altercation between Metellus and the victim, which resulted in the victim receiving multiple stab wounds.

“During the incident, Sadrac Metelluc stabbed his domestic partner several times in areas of her person that were reasonably likely to cause death,” Pero wrote. “Her death was reasonably attributed to the most recent stabbing injuries inflected upon her person from Metellus.”

A witness told police that he had been in the apartment and had heard Metellus and the victim fighting before the stabbing.

Michael Hussey, the attorney for the defense, said he had nothing to add in court.

Judge Timothy Bibaud entered a not-guilty plea on Metellus' behalf.

Metelluc is being held without the right to bail under an agreement between the prosecution and the attorney for the defense. He is due back in court for a probable cause hearing on April 3.

A police officer keeps watch on a Douglas Street house late Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Sadrac Metellus of Worcester charged with murdering domestic partner