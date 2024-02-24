Worcester PD: Two charged in Feb. 12 shooting death of teen on Shannon Street

Shannon Street, where police responded to gunshot reports the morning of Feb. 12.

WORCESTER — A man and woman have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting teenager on Shannon Street earlier this month.

Kidam Oquendo, 21, of Wawecus Road, Worcester, and Alexis Medeiros, 18, of Chandler Street in Gardner, were arrested Friday night, according to Worcester police.

Investigators have been pursuing leads since a 17-year-old male was gunned down on Shannon Street the morning of Feb. 12.

The suspects were located by Worcester investigators and members of the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Squad.

Oquendo is charged with armed assault to murder, attempted assault and battery by firearm, possession of a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID Card, discharging a firearm within 500 Feet of a dwelling and possession of a firearm during a felony, police said.

Medeiros is charged with accessory after the fact and obstruction of justice.

Police have not released the name of the victim, who was pronounced dead soon at hospital not long after the 3:15 a.m. shooting

Police responded to a ShotStopper activation on Shannon Street — a dead-end street off Dorchester Street — and found evidence of shots fired, but no victim.

Police then checked local hospitals for gunshot victims, learning that a 17-year-old with gunshot wounds was brought in for treatment.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester PD: Two charged in Feb. 12 killing of teen on Shannon Street