Zelensky calls for war crimes trials over civilian massacre in Kyiv suburbs

Dylan Stableford
·Senior Writer
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Volodymyr Zelenskiy
    Volodymyr Zelenskiy
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday demanded that Russian officials be tried for war crimes after hundreds of Ukrainian civilians were found dead in the Kyiv suburbs amid the withdrawal of Russian forces from the region.

In a video address to the U.N. Security Council, Zelensky called for trials similar to those held in Nuremberg, Germany, in the late 1940s.

“The Russian military and those who gave them orders must be brought to justice immediately for war crimes in Ukraine,” he said. “There can be no exceptions.”

Zelensky, who visited a mass grave in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha on Monday, described in graphic detail the carnage that he said was carried out by Russian forces there.

“They shot and killed women outside their houses,” he said. “They killed entire families, adults and children and they tried to burn the bodies.”

Zelensky said there was evidence of civilians who were “shot in the back of their heads after being tortured.”

“Women were raped in front of their children,” he said. “Throats were slashed. Tongues were cut off.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is shown giving a video address.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a video address to the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday. (John Minchillo/AP)

Zelensky’s plea came after shocking images emerged from Bucha, one of a number of suburbs abandoned by Russia’s military. Dead bodies littered the streets, some with their hands tied behind their backs, apparently shot at close range.

The images sparked a fresh wave of condemnation from Western leaders, who called for investigations into the alleged war crimes.

While speaking to reporters at the mass grave in Bucha on Monday, Zelensky said the slaughter should be “recognized by the world as genocide.” President Biden said Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin should be tried for war crimes, but stopped short of calling it genocide.

In his Tuesday address, Zelensky also called for Russia to be removed from the U.N. Security Council for violating its charter, which calls for peace.

“Ukraine needs peace. Europe needs peace. The world needs peace,” he said.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukrainian village leader and her family found shot and buried in shallow grave

    The bodies of Olha Sukhenko and her husband and son were found covered in sand in their village of Motyzhyn, near Kyiv.

  • Photos of Zelenskyy taken 41 days apart show the dramatic toll of war on Ukraine's president

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's weathered appearance is in stark contrast to his look before Russia invaded the country.

  • Russia 'revising its war aims' in Ukraine following military setbacks, White House says

    Russia is “revising its war aims” in Ukraine, seeking to consolidate gains in southern and eastern regions while continuing its “wanton and brazen attacks on civilian targets” elsewhere across the country, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said at a White House briefing on Monday.

  • Bucha massacre: ‘Horrifying’ footage shows evidence of war crimes inflicted on Kyiv suburb

    Content warning: This video contains graphic images that may be disturbing to viewers. As allegations of potential war crimes committed by the Russian military against Ukrainian civilians continue to mount, video footage from Bucha and other towns on the outskirts of Kyiv shows indiscriminate violence inflicted upon the local population. Images show dead bodies bound, executed, and discarded on the street among the rubble of heavy artillery, as well as in improvised mass graves filled with corpses. Although the Russian government has denied responsibility, many leaders from around the world are amplifying calls for prosecution of war crimes.

  • CDC announces plans to revamp itself

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday announced plans for a revamp, with Director Rochelle Walensky hiring an outside senior federal health official to conduct a one-month review.

  • Bucha mayor: Russians 'will never be forgiven, on this earth or in heaven,' for Ukraine atrocities

    The mayor of Bucha, Ukraine, forcefully condemned all of Russia on Monday for the widespread civilian deaths in his town, the full extent of which became apparent only amid the withdrawal of Russian forces from the region.

  • Biden says Putin should face war crimes trial for Bucha killings

    President Biden on Monday condemned the slaughter of civilians in Bucha, Ukraine — and put the blame squarely on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Are unions making a comeback after decades of decline?

    Recent breakthroughs by workers at companies like Amazon and Starbucks are seen by some as a sign that organized labor is primed for a resurgence.

  • Satellite images show civilian deaths in Ukraine town while it was in Russian hands-Maxar

    Satellite images taken weeks ago of the town of Bucha in Ukraine show bodies of civilians on a street, a private U.S. company said, undercutting the Russian government's claims that Ukrainian forces caused the deaths or that the scene was staged. Maxar Technologies provided nine images taken of Bucha on March 18, 19 and 31 to Reuters. The city was occupied by Russian forces until about March 30.

  • Top general urges more US troops in eastern Europe

    The United States should look at the development of more bases in Eastern Europe to protect against Russian aggression, but rotate forces through them rather than make permanent deployments, the top U.S military officer told Congress on Tuesday. Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the basing could be funded by other countries such as Poland and the Baltics that want more U.S. troops. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said any effort to expand security in Eastern Europe is a “work in progress” that probably will be discussed at the NATO summit in June.

  • Satellite images show long trench at Ukrainian mass grave site, Maxar says

    Reuters journalists who visited Bucha on Saturday saw bodies lying on the streets of the town, 37 km (23 miles) northwest of the capital Kyiv. A mass grave at one church was still open, with hands and feet poking through the red clay heaped on top. Ukraine accused Russian forces on Sunday of carrying out a "massacre" in the town, one of many recaptured by Ukrainian troops as Russia regrouped for battles in eastern Ukraine.

  • The U.S. Economy Is Booming. So Why Are Economists Worrying About a Recession?

    Employers are adding hundreds of thousands of jobs a month, and would hire even more people if they could find them. Consumers are spending, businesses are investing, and wages are rising at their fastest pace in decades. So naturally, economists are warning of a possible recession. Rapid inflation, soaring oil prices and global instability have led forecasters to sharply lower their estimates of economic growth this year, and to raise their probabilities of an outright contraction. Investors sh

  • DOJ seizes $34 million of crypto from the dark web seller

    The US has just seized $34 million from the dark web in one of the largest cryptocurrency civil forfeiture filings to date.

  • Ukraine President Zelenskiy says he will address UN Security Council on Tuesday

    (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he would address the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday and predicted further, worse instances of mass killings of civilians by Russian troops would be discovered. Tuesday's Security Council session is to consider Ukrainian allegations of the murder of civilians by Russian soldiers in Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, following the discovery of hundreds of bodies, some bound and shot at close range. Russia has categorically denied the accusations, calling them "criminal provocations" and says it will present "empirical evidence" to the Security Council that its forces have not been involved in atrocities.

  • Explainer-How could Russia's Putin be prosecuted for war crimes in Ukraine?

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday called for the prosecution of Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes over the discovery in Bucha, Ukraine, of mass graves and bodies of bound civilians shot at close range, but various challenges stand in the way. The International Criminal Court in The Hague defines war crimes as "grave breaches" of the post-World War Two Geneva Conventions, which lay out humanitarian laws to be followed in war time. Bucha's deputy mayor said on Sunday that 50 residents had been victims of extra-judicial killings carried out by Russian troops.

  • Defense & National Security — Images out of Kyiv suburb spark global outrage

    It’s Monday, welcome to Defense & National Security, your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. Subscribe here and view the full edition here. Images of dead civilians lining the streets of the Ukrainian city of Bucha have drawn international outcry, calls for an investigation and western pledges to…

  • Bucha horrors make U.S. and EU reconsider options to hit Putin

    U.S. and European leaders Monday promised to respond to the discoveries of mass graves and other apparent atrocities in suburban Kyiv with harsher penalties for Vladimir Putin.Why it matters: Western sanctions and arms shipments came in hard and fast after the invasion, with two key constraints: Europe’s reliance on Russian energy and the unwillingness of NATO countries to risk war beyond Ukraine’s borders. Their calculations may now be shifting, if only slightly. Get market news worthy of your

  • War is taking its toll on Russia’s soldiers - it could be weeks before they return to battle

    The war in Ukraine is entering a “crucial phase” as Russia concentrates on the Donbas, the head of Nato has said, as defence experts suggest it could be weeks before Russia is ready to fight again.

  • Danone says "all options on the table" on Russia business

    PARIS (Reuters) -French food group Danone said on Tuesday that "all options are on the table" regarding its business in Russia and that there was no decision at this stage to exit the country. This was after a source close to the matter said Danone was looking at possible ways of withdrawing from Russia, as the West prepared new sanctions on Moscow after dead civilians were found lining the streets of a Ukrainian town seized from Russian invaders. A source had said earlier that Danone was "reviewing a possible withdrawal from Russia," adding the company wanted to avoid losing assets or exposing local staff to trouble as well as avoid cutting the local population from food supply if it pulled out.

  • North Korea warns of nuclear response if South provokes it

    For the second time this week, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un berated South Korea for touting its supposed preemptive strike capabilities against the North, saying her country’s nuclear forces would annihilate the South’s conventional forces if provoked. In a statement carried Tuesday by North Korea’s state media, Kim Yo Jong called South Korea Defense Minister Suh Wook’s recent comments about preemptive strikes a “fantastic daydream” and the “hysteria of a lunatic.”