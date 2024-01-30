10 cities to fly to for under $200 round trip from CVG in February, March

Does this weather have you itching to travel outside Ohio? You might be able to get a deal by booking within the next month.

Data from Hopper, a travel website that tracks airfares, shows February is a great time to travel.

Flight costs this February average $276 for a domestic round trip flight, 8% cheaper than last year, according to the website. By May, that average will reach $302, with peak season for airlines coming in the summer. You can certainly expect to see prices continue to rise as the year goes on.

According to Hopper, January and February are traditionally some of the cheapest times to fly. Much of January has already passed, but cheap flight opportunities remain for February.

Some of the cheapest flights out of Cincinnati in February and March are to Tampa, Orlando and Fort Myers.

Cheapest destinations from Cincinnati in February and March

According to Expedia, here are the cheapest upcoming destinations from the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG). We excluded flights that had the same departure and return dates.

Fort Myers: $68 round trip (Frontier), Departs: Feb. 6. Returns: Feb. 8.

Tampa: $78 round trip (Frontier), Feb. 20/Feb. 22.

Orlando: $98 round trip (Frontier), March 2/March 5.

Miami: $78 round trip (Frontier), Feb. 26/March 5.

Fort Lauderdale: $117 round trip (Delta), Feb. 27/Feb. 28.

Phoenix: $117 round trip (Frontier), Feb. 18/Feb. 28.

Las Vegas: $119 round trip (Frontier), March 2/March 6.

New York: $166 round trip (Frontier), March 5/March 7.

Dallas: $167 round trip (Frontier), Feb. 17/Feb. 18.

Newark: $189 round trip (United Airlines), March 2/March 4.

Average airfare forecast, winter through spring

December: $285.

January: $253.

February: $276.

March: $296.

April: $294.

May: $302.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Fly for $200 or less from Cincinnati to these cities in February, March