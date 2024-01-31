A year after 11 were shot near downtown Lakeland, 2 suspects are in prison. 1 is dead

LAKELAND — A year ago, the daily afternoon rhythms of Lakeland's Midtown community were suddenly interrupted when gunfire rang out on North Iowa Avenue.

On Jan. 30, 2023, five people in a dark blue Nissan sedan opened fire around 3:43 p.m. as they drove along the 900 Block of North Iowa Avenue, barely a half-mile north of downtown.

The street was filled with people, as a school bus had just finished dropping off elementary school students less than a minute earlier. Eyewitnesses said a transportation van from Parker Street Ministries was on site, waiting to take children to its after-school program.

There were 11 people injured in the shooting, two with critical, life-threatening injuries to the jaw and abdomen. All the victims were men between the ages of 20 and 35.

"It's a blessing not one kid got shot," resident Tina Smith, who has a 9-year-old daughter, told The Ledger. "They came here for a reason and a purpose, and those bullets had names on them."

Lakeland police officers arrived on scene within a minute after the first 911 calls came in, Chief Sammy Taylor said. He said it was a "targeted attack" and believed it was Lakeland's largest mass shooting in at least three decades.

The police department launched a round-the-clock manhunt for those responsible.

On Feb. 15,U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced the arrests of Nicholas Quinton Hanson, 32, of Lakeland, and Marcus Dewonn Mobley, 22, of Lakeland, in connection with the drive-by shooting.

Using court records and documents, The Ledger has caught up with what has happened to four men suspected of being involved in the Jan. 30 mass shooting:

Hanson takes a plea deal, in prison

Hanson had been arrested and taken into custody Feb. 9 on a federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms warrant for possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, according to an LPD police affidavit.

A witness told police Hanson spoke about plans to go get a gun in Winter Haven from Alex Greene, 21, according to a criminal complaint. An ATF biologist found DNA samples on two 9-mm cartridges tested as a "very strong support" match for Hanson's DNA in the Combined DNA Index System, called CODIS, a federal DNA database.

On Oct., 12, Hanson entered a plea deal on his charges stemming from the Jan. 30 shooting, according to court records. He pleaded guilty to one count of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. The charged carried a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and a fine of not more than $250,000, with no more than three years supervised release.

Under the plea deal, Hanson was sentenced on Jan. 11 to four years and nine months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He was ordered by the court to participate in a substance-abuse program and mental-health treatment program.

In exchange for the plea deal, state agreed to drop all further federal charges against Hanson related to the shooting.

Mobley takes plea deal, gets longer sentence

Mobley was arrested Feb. 7 at his home by Polk County sheriff's deputies and Lakeland police officers, who had obtained a search warrant to retrieve his DNA, according to a police affidavit.

A search of Mobley's home discovered a loaded, peanut butter-brown SCCY 9-mm pistol in a black holster underneath a couch cushion in his living room. Law enforcement also reported finding marijuana and MDMA in the house, according to the affidavit. Mobley was federally charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He faced an additional felony charge of possession of MDMA and misdemeanor charges of possession of cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a structure for keeping controlled substances.

U.S. prosecutors had evidence that Mobley's cell phone records showed he communicated with Hanson prior to the shooting, was physically near the Jan. 30 shooting and his DNA was recovered from five .40 caliber shell casings found at the scene, according to court records. The blue Nissan Altima driven in the shooting was owned by Mobley.

In a plea deal signed Oct. 2, 2023, Mobley agreed to plead guilty to one felony charge of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, according to court records. It carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison, no more than three years of supervised release and a maximum fine of $250,000. In exchange for the plea, federal prosecutors agreed to drop all other federal charges against Mobley.

Federal prosecutors asked for Mobley to be given the maximum sentence of 15 years in prison, according to a Sentencing Memorandum in court records. It was argued that Mobley and the others had shown premeditated, malice behavior.

"They acted with intent to kill and to inflict grievous bodily harm. Once they located their victims, they discharged all or nearly all of their ammunition from loaded semi-automatic weapons," the sentencing memorandum reads. "Mobley and his co- conspirators acted with precision. They successfully shot 11 men. Mobley was not acting in self-defense. This was not a crime of passion. Mobley’s acts were not caused by provocation. This was not an accident. Intoxication was not a cause. Mobley and his co-conspirators set out to kill, and successfully discharged their weapons to great and terrible effect. But for the miraculous work of skilled emergency medical technicians, nurses, and doctors, they would have been successful."

On Jan. 5, Mobley was sentenced to serve 135 months, or more than 11 years in prison, and three years of supervised release. He also forfeited possession of the 9-mm pistol found in his home.

Johnson takes plea deal, less than a year in jail

On Feb. 20, Lakeland police announced the arrest of 19-year-old Brent Johnson III of Bartow in connection with the mass shooting.

At the time of the shooting, Johnson was out of jail on a bond on charges that included grand theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a delinquent, possession of cannabis over 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence, according to a police affidavit.

Officers found Johnson was posting comments related to the shooting on his Instagram account, according to the police affidavit, including trying to sell a Glock model 19 9-mm handgun.

He was arrested Feb. 16 when law officers conducting surveillance of Johnson found him driving a 2021 gray Kia Forte without a valid Florida driver's license, according to a police affidavit. In a search of the vehicle, Lakeland officers found marijuana and several empty bags.

On Dec. 4, Johnson signed a plea agreement in which he pleaded guilty to misdemeanors: one count of possession of cannabis and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. The third-degree felony charge of grand theft of a firearm was negotiated down to a misdemeanor charge of petty theft, according to court records. In exchange, all other charges against Johnson related to the shooting were dropped.

Johnson was sentenced to 364 days in jail with credit for time served and about $878 in fines and administrative fees. Polk County jail records indicate he was released Dec. 5, then booked again on Jan. 26 on unrelated charges.

Death of suspect killed in pursuit under investigation

On Feb. 6, a lengthy police pursuit ended with the death of suspect Alex Greene, 21. Multiple law enforcement agencies were conducting surveillance of Greene at an Eagle Lake home when he got into a white Chevrolet Silverado and attempted to flee from officers, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Greene led officers on an 10- to 15-minute chase through Eagle Lake and into Winter Haven before heading west on Havendale Boulevard. Lakeland Capt. Eric Harper attempted an immobilization technique. Greene jumped out of his vehicle and fled on foot, running to the parking lot of Andrea's Family Restaurant.

Judd said Greene pushed an elderly woman out of her running vehicle, which was stopped outside the restaurant, and stole the vehicle. Harper came around the corner of the restaurant and drew his gun, pointing it at Greene. Harper demanded he stop the vehicle.

Greene drove the vehicle toward Harper, Judd said, and Harper fired his gun six times. At least one of the bullets hit the suspect before he drove off onto Havendale Boulevard. He swerved over the median into oncoming traffic before crashing into the Hamilton Company Security Systems building. Greene was pulled from the vehicle by deputies who administered CPR. But he was later pronounced dead.

The Ledger has requested documents associated with the pursuit of Greene from the Lakeland Police Department. The department has refused, saying the incident remains under active investigation nearly a year later.

Sara-Megan Walsh can be reached at swalsh@theledger.com or 863-802-7545. Follow on X @SaraWalshFl.

