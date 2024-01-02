15 school board seats are up for election in the Green Bay area. Here's who's running

It's election season yet again, and there are 15 school board seats on the ballot this spring across Brown County's eight school districts. A handful of incumbents aren't running, leaving newcomers the chance to win a seat in the April 2 election.

Districts that have more than two people running per seat will have a primary election Feb. 20.

Take a look at who's running:

Green Bay School Board

There are two seats up for election on the Green Bay School Board, currently held by board members Andrew Becker and Nancy Welch. Welch filed her declaration of noncandidacy Dec. 20 after serving one term on the board.

Candidates:

Corrin Applekamp (Candidate's paperwork is not verified as of publication. This story will be updated once verified.)

Andrew Becker (incumbent)

Paul Boucher

Kou Lee (Candidate's paperwork is not verified as of publication. This story will be updated once verified.)

Alex Mineau

Primary election: Yes, pending the final verification of candidate paperwork.

Ashwaubenon School Board

Ashwaubenon School Board member Jay VanLaanen's seat is the only one up for election in the spring, and he filed a declaration of noncandidacy in November.

Candidates:

Brian Anderson

Scott Kirst

Primary election: No

Denmark School Board

Denmark has two school board seats up for election: those of President Katie Rabenhorst and Vice President Joe Terrien, who are both running again.

Candidates:

Katie Rabenhorst (incumbent)

Joe Terrien (incumbent)

Primary election: No

De Pere School Board

There are two board seats up for election in the De Pere School District. Jeff Mirkes, who was first elected in 2019, filed for noncandidacy in December.

The other seat is currently held by Matthew Petersen, who was appointed to the board in fall 2023 after board member Dan Van Straten resigned in August.

Candidates:

Scott Hemauer

Matthew Petersen (incumbent)

Brandy Tollefson

Primary election: No

Howard-Suamico School Board

Howard-Suamico School Board has two seats up for election: President Gregory Klimek and board member Vanessa Moran. They are both running for re-election.

Candidates:

Pooja Bambha-Arora

Gregory Klimek (incumbent)

Vanessa Moran (incumbent)

Primary election: No

Pulaski School Board

In the Pulaski School District, three board seats are up for election this spring: Dennis Kaminski (Zone 2), Sara Mangold (Zone 5) and Megan Mills-Koehler (member at large).

Megan Mills-Koehler filed a declaration of noncandidacy in December.

Candidates running for Zone 2, which includes the townships of Chase, Little Suamico and Morgan:

Dennis Kaminski (incumbent)

Candidates running for Zone 5, which includes the Township of Pittsfield and the Village of Suamico:

Sara Mangold (incumbent)

Candidates running for the school board member at large seat:

Corey Juelich

Steve Liegl

Jennifer Rybicki

Primary: Yes, but only for the member at large seat.

West De Pere School Board

Only one seat is up for election on the West De Pere School Board: the seat of Vice President Ryan Van Den Heuvel. He is running unopposed.

Candidates:

Ryan Van Den Heuvel (incumbent)

Primary election: No

Wrightstown School Board

Two school board seats are up for election in Wrightstown. The seat of board President Nicole Gerend is up as well as member Maggie Boland, who filed for noncandidacy in December.

Candidates:

Anthony Decker

Nicole Gerend (incumbent)

Paul Linsmeyer

Michael Mollen

Primary election: No

How to register to vote and view a sample ballot

For races that have primaries, those will be held on Feb. 20 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The general election and presidential primary are April 2, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The latest you can register to vote is in person at your polling place on Election Day.

If you don't want to do it in-person, the deadline to register by mail or online ahead of the spring primary is Jan. 31. For the general election, it's March 13.

You can also visit myvote.wi.gov to start the voter registration process, find your polling place and view a sample ballot for your area.

