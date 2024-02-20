2 men charged with murder in shooting at Kansas City Chiefs parade that killed 1, injured 22

Two men have been charged with murder and other crimes in connection with a shooting at a parade following the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory that left one person dead and 22 injured, Missouri prosecutors said Tuesday.

Dominic M. Miller and Lyndell Mays each face charges including second degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. Miller and Mays are each being held on $1 million bond, according to a statement from the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

"According to court records, the defendants attended a Super Bowl parade and rally on Feb. 14, 2024, and were armed with firearms," the statement said. "A verbal altercation occurred and gunfire broke out with no regard for thousands of other individuals in the area."

The new charges come after two juveniles were charged with "gun-related and resisting arrest charges" and held in the Jackson County Juvenile Detention Center last week.

