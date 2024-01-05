'20/20' airs special on murder of cyclist Anna 'Mo' Wilson, trial of Kaitlin Armstrong

An investigation into professional cyclist Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson's murder and Kaitlin Armstrong's subsequent trial for her death, is the subject of the newest episode of "20/20".

The true crime documentary series episode will chronicle Wilson's homicide, her relationship with Colin Strickland and Kaitlin Armstrong's trial, incorporating commentary from people close to Wilson and Armstrong, as well as reporters who covered the story, and supported by law enforcement footage and emergency response audio.

Armstrong was recently sentenced to 90 years in prison for fatally shooting Wilson on May 11, 2022, in East Austin. At her trial, prosecutor Guillermo Gonzalez said Armstrong targeted Wilson out of jealousy, "an age-old, beginning-of-time motive."

The two-hour episode will feature an interview with American-Statesman investigative reporter Tony Plohetski, who extensively covered the murder and ensuing trial.

What happened to Anna 'Mo' Wilson?

Wilson, a 25-year-old professional cyclist based in San Francisco, was visiting Austin prior to competing in a gravel race near Waco. During her visit, she was staying at a friend's home in East Austin, according to previous reporting by the American-Statesman.

Armstrong learned of Wilson's presence in Austin and shot Wilson three times: in the head, neck and heart, on May 11, 2022, several months after discovering Wilson's relationship with fellow professional cyclist Colin Strickland.

How did Kaitlin Armstrong know Colin Strickland?

Strickland and Armstrong had previously been in a long-term romantic relationship, and according to Strickland, after their relationship ended, he had a fling with Wilson. Strickland claimed that after the fling ended, he maintained a platonic and professional relationship with Wilson, and resumed his relationship with Armstrong.

Strickland is the last person to have seen Wilson alive after he picked Wilson up on his motorcycle for an afternoon swim at Deep Eddy, sharing a meal and parting ways at approximately 8:30 p.m. on May 11, 2022.

Strickland was not accused of any wrongdoing in the case and was not tried for any crimes in connection to Wilson's murder.

Kaitlin Armstrong flees to Costa Rica after Wilson's murder

Armstrong was initially connected to the murder because police obtained video surveillance showing her vehicle in the neighborhood around the time of Wilson's fatal shooting. Police showed the footage to Armstrong, who appeared to agree that the footage showed a vehicle similar to hers.

Several days later, Armstrong fled the state after a warrant was filed for her arrest, embarking on a flight from Austin to Houston and then to New York. Using her sister's passport to then reach Costa Rica, she was a fugitive for approximately five weeks. American and Costa Rican authorities located her at a hostel in Santa Teresa Beach in the Provincia de Puntarenas. She was extradited to Texas in June 2022, to be tried for murder.

Kaitlin Armstrong tries to escape while in custody

In the midst of her two-and-half-weeklong trial, Armstrong once again ran away, escaping law enforcement custody following a doctor's appointment in South Austin.

Where is Kaitlin Armstrong now?

Armstrong is serving her 90-year sentence at the Lucile Plane State Jail, on the outskirts of Houston. She will be eligible for parole in 30 years.

Most recently, Armstrong's attorneys requested a new trial for their client, claiming she was pregnant at the time of her arrest for Wilson's murder, as well as questioning DNA evidence and witness statements used to build the case. Their motion is pending.

How to watch "20/20" 'Three shots in the Dark' episode

"Three Shots in the Dark" will premiere Friday, Jan. 5, on ABC and Hulu at 8 p.m. CST., and locally on KVUE.

