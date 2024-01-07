Golden Globes 2024 - live: Presenters announced as build-up begins ahead of star-studded ceremony

The Golden Globes are back with a blowout, televised ceremony on Sunday (7 January).

The annual, Beverly Hills-based awards show has been obscured in recent years after a 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation revealed that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (the awards’ voting body) did not have a single Black member.

However, this year, the Globes are back in their usual Sunday slot on CBS and hoping to regain viewers. The starry ceremony will be broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel and is hosted by comedian Jo Koy.

On Friday, the Globes announced its full roster of awards presenters, which includes Dua Lipa, Matt Damon, Don Cheadle, Elizabeth Banks, Jared Leto, Jodie Foster and more.

Films in contention for trophies at the 2024 ceremony include Barbie, which leads the pack with eight nominations followed by Oppenheimer (eight), Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things (seven each).

Stars including Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Emma Stone and Cillian Murphy are expected to arrive on the catwalk from 2pm Pacific Time (10pm GMT). The ceremony will then get underway at 5pm PT (1am GMT).

10:20 , Nicole Vassell

Comic Jo Koy takes the reins at Sunday’s Golden Globes, marking his first time hosting the ceremony. It’s a big job, especially for someone who was only given the gig two-and-a-half weeks ago – but he’s no newbie on the scene.

Annabel Nugent reports:

Jo Koy, the last-minute Golden Globes host who got the job two weeks ago

Golden Globes 2024: Who will win and who should win

08:50 , Nicole Vassell

The 2024 Golden Globes will be underway before we know it – but now we know the nominees, who and what should actually win? And who will win in the end?

Adam White speculates:

Golden Globes 2024: Who will win and who should win

Who’s nominated for best stand-up comedy?

07:20 , Nicole Vassell

The nominees for best performance in stand-up comedy are:

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy

Trevor Noah – Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Chris Rock – Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Amy Schumer – Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Sarah Silverman – Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes – Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer

05:50 , Nicole Vassell

All the actors nominated for TV comedies/musicals at the 2024 Golden Globes

04:20 , Nicole Vassell

Here’s the rundown of actors nominated for lead roles in TV comedy and musical series, as well as supporting actors across TV:

Best Performance by a Female Actor on Television – Musical/Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvellous Mrs Maisel

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Elle Fanning – The Great

Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri in ‘The Bear’ (FX)

Best Performance by a Male Actor on Television – Musical/Comedy Series

Bill Hader – Barry

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel – Shrinking

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture

Harriet Sloane – Lessons in Chemistry

Patti Yasutake – BEEF

Suki Waterhouse – Daisy Jones & the Six

Chloe Bailey – Swarm

Allison Williams – Fellow Travellers

Carla Gugino – The Fall of the House of Usher

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture

Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travellers

Taylor Kitsch – Painkiller

Jesse Plemons – Love & Death

Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry

Liev Schreiber – A Small Light

Justin Theroux – White House Plumbers

Meryl Streep extends her lead as most-ever nominated actor, receiving her 33rd nod for ‘Only Murders in the Building’ (Hulu)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television – Television Series

Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

J Smith Cameron – Succession

Billie Eilish – Swarm

Abby Elliott – The Bear

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television – Television Series

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession

James Marsden – Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Alan Ruck – Succession

Alexander Skarsgård – Succession

All the actors nominated for TV dramas and limited series at the 2024 Golden Globes

02:50 , Nicole Vassell

Nominations for limited series and drama series are:

Best Performance by a Female Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture

Riley Keough – Daisy Jones & the Six

Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen – Love & Death

Juno Temple – Fargo

Rachel Weisz – Dead Ringers

Ali Wong — BEEF

Ali Wong and Steven Yeun in ‘Beef’ (AP)

Best Performance by a Male Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travellers

Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & the Six

Jon Hamm – Fargo

Woody Harrelson – White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun – BEEF

Best Performance by a Female Actor on Television – Drama Series

Helen Mirren – 1923

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Sarah Snook – Succession

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Emma Stone – The Curse

Best Performance by a Male Actor on Television – Drama Series

Brian Cox – Succession

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Dominic West – The Crown

Which songs are nominated for Golden Globes in 2024?

01:20 , Nicole Vassell

Here’s a look at the nominated tracks for Best Song – Motion Picture at the 2024 Golden Globes:

Best Song – Motion Picture

“Addicted to Romance” – She Came to Me (Bruce Springsteen)

“Dance the Night” – Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin)

“I’m Just Ken” – Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)

“Peaches” — The Super Mario Bros Movie (Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker)

“Road to Freedom” – Rustin (Lenny Kravitz)

“What Was I Made For?” – Barbie (Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell)

Travis Kelce won’t be at the 2024 Golden Globes with Taylor Swift – and here’s why

Saturday 6 January 2024 23:50 , Nicole Vassell

Taylor Swift will attend the Golden Globes solo on Sunday, as boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will be busy with a game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Kaleigh Werner reports:

Travis Kelce won’t be at the 2024 Golden Globes with Taylor Swift

What’s in the $500,000 luxury Golden Globes goodie bags?

Saturday 6 January 2024 22:20 , Nicole Vassell

Winners and presenters are set to receive unprecedentedly luxurious gift bags at the 2024 Golden Globes, said to contain over 35 products and experiences.

Some of the gifts and experiences include exotic yacht charter invitations, private jet credits, custom-made sneakers, celebrity tattoo sessions as well as private pizza-making classes with a top chef.

Olivia Hebert reports:

What’s in the $500,000 luxury Golden Globes goodie bags

Who’s leading the pack in nominations?

Saturday 6 January 2024 20:50 , Nicole Vassell

A surprise to no-one, the most nominated film for 2024 is Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster Barbie, which has nine nods.

Other films in contention for trophies at the ceremony include Oppenheimer, with eight nominations, Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things (seven each).

For TV shows, Succession is the most nominated series with nine nods, followed by The Bear and Only Murders in the Building, which have five apiece.

Here’s the list in full:

Golden Globe nominations 2024: The full list

What the Golden Globe nominations tell us about the 2024 Oscars

Saturday 6 January 2024 18:50 , Nicole Vassell

After the Golden Globes nominations were announced last month, the cogs began to turn in the brains of many about what it’ll mean for the Academy Awards – the final, heavyweight ceremony of the season.

Louis Chilton looked into what the Golden Globes nods hints towards for the Oscars:

What the Golden Globe nominations tell us about the 2024 Oscars

The Golden Globes 2024 seating chart – revealed

Saturday 6 January 2024 17:20 , Nicole Vassell

This year’s Golden Globes will see some of the world’s biggest stars hobnobbing as they await the news of who has been voted the best in each category.

But where will Barbie star Margot Robbie be sitting? And who will Leonardo DiCaprio be next to when he finds out the fate of Killers of the Flower Moon?

All is revealed below...

The 2024 Golden Globes seating chart revealed

Who was the best dressed at the Golden Globes in 2023?

Saturday 6 January 2024 15:50 , Nicole Vassell

Yes, we care about who gets to go home with a statuette at the end of the ceremony – but one of the most exciting aspects of watching an awards ceremony is seeing how the celebrities dress for the red carpet.

The Golden Globes is one ceremony that often sees famous folk get experimental, and 2023’s edition was no different, serving up ruffles, colourful tuxedos, and a lot of sequins.

Here’s a refresher on who was best dressed last year, from Billy Porter to Lily James:

The best-dressed stars on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet

Golden Globes 2024: How to watch, who’s hosting and other key things to know

Saturday 6 January 2024 11:55 , Nicole Vassell

Awards season will be underway very soon with the launch of the 2024 Golden Globes.

Scheduled to air on CBS on Sunday (7 January), the Globes will celebrate the film and TV of the last year, and is often considered a good indicator of nominees and wins of awards ceremonies to come.

Here’s how to watch, and everything you need to know:

How to watch Golden Globes 2024

Who is Jo Koy?

Saturday 6 January 2024 09:55 , Nicole Vassell

For previous Golden Globes hosts, a couple of months of preparation before the main event was standard.

Comedian Jo Koy didn’t quite have the same luxury, as he only got the gig two weeks ago – and it’s been a “crash course in hosting” so far.

He’s been a comic since the Nineties, and has over two million fans following him on Instagram. But in case Koy is a new face to you, Annabel Nugent has the full low-down on the man behind the mic:

Jo Koy, the last-minute Golden Globes host who got the job two weeks ago

Saturday 6 January 2024 07:55 , Tom Murray

Who is competing in the top categories?

Saturday 6 January 2024 06:50 , Tom Murray

The Golden Globes recognize achievements in 27 categories; 14 in motion pictures and 13 in television.

However, there are six that people will have a particular eye on: Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Motion Picture –Musical/Comedy, Best Performance by a Female Actor – Motion Picture, Drama, Best Performance by a Male Actor – Motion Picture, Drama, Best Performance by a Female Actor – Motion Picture, Musical/Comedy and Best Performance by a Male Actor – Motion Picture, Musical/Comedy.

Here are the nominees in those six categories.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Anatomy of a Fall

Best Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

Poor Things

Best Performance by a Female Actor – Motion Picture, Drama

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Annette Bening – Nyad

Greta Lee – Past Lives

Cailee Spaeny – Priscilla

Best Performance by a Male Actor – Motion Picture, Drama

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Barry Keoghan – Saltburn

Andrew Scott – All of Us Strangers

Best Performance by a Female Actor – Motion Picture, Musical/Comedy

Fantasia Barrino – The Colour Purple

Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman – May December

Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Best Performance by a Male Actor – Motion Picture, Musical/Comedy

Nicolas Cage – Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet – Wonka

Matt Damon – Air

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix – Beau is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Saturday 6 January 2024 05:45 , Tom Murray

How to watch this year’s ceremony

Saturday 6 January 2024 04:47 , Tom Murray

US audiences can catch the ceremony, broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel, beginning at 8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT. There is no live broadcast in the UK.

It will air on the CBS app and stream on Paramount+, but there’s an important caveat. Only Paramount+ subscribers with the Showtime add-on will be able to watch the show live. Otherwise, it’ll be available on the streaming platform on Monday (8 January), which UK subscribers will also be able to access.

Read more:

How to watch Golden Globes 2024

Who is presenting this year’s Golden Globes?

Saturday 6 January 2024 03:48 , Tom Murray

Presenters for the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards include: Amanda Seyfried, America Ferrera, Andra Day, Angela Bassett, Annette Bening, Ben Affleck, Daniel Kaluuya, Don Cheadle, Dua Lipa, Elizabeth Banks, Florence Pugh, Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias, Gabriel Macht, George Lopez, Hailee Steinfeld, Hunter Schafer, Issa Rae, Jared Leto, Jodie Foster, Jon Batiste, Jonathan Bailey, Julia Garner, Justin Hartley, Kate Beckinsale, Keri Russell, Kevin Costner, Mark Hamill, Matt Damon, Michelle Yeoh, Naomi Watts, Oprah Winfrey, Orlando Bloom, Patrick J Adams, Ray Romano, Rose McIver, Shameik Moore, Simu Liu, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Will Ferrell.

Meanwhile, US comedian Jo Koy, who has headlined several Netflix specials and starred in last year’s comedy film Easter Sunday, is on hosting duty for the first time.

Chris Rock’s hosting advice to Jo Koy

Saturday 6 January 2024 02:50 , Tom Murray

Ahead of Golden Globes debut on Sunday, first-time host Jo Koy – who was only given two weeks’ notice about the gig – has revealed the advice Chris Rock gave him.

Comedian Rock has hosted the Oscars several times, most recently in 2022 when Will Smith infamously slapped him on stage.

Koy told The Hollywood Reporter that Rock told him to “be in the moment” and “don’t worry about costume change”.

“Be on the side of the stage, watch the show and be ready,” Rock apparently added, “if something happens, you’re ready; if you need to write a joke, you’re ready”.

Host @JoKoy previews what he'll bring to the #GoldenGlobes this weekend, and shares the advice Chris Rock gave him for the show pic.twitter.com/qNsKfaeSv7 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 4, 2024

10 actors receive their first Globe nominations

Saturday 6 January 2024 01:49 , Tom Murray

Colman Domingo, Greta Lee and Charles Melton are among the first-time nominees at Sunday’s ceremony.

Ahead of the event, the official Golden Globes Twitter/X account has shared a list of all 10 newbies.

Who are you rooting for?

Congratulations to our first time #GoldenGlobes nominees for Performance in a Motion Picture:



• Fantasia Barrino | The Color Purple

• Danielle Brooks | The Color Purple

• Colman Domingo | Rustin

• Lily Gladstone | Killers Of The Flower Moon

• Sandra Hüller | Anatomy… pic.twitter.com/wK5eyK7jwb — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 5, 2024

The Golden Globes seating chart revealed

Saturday 6 January 2024 00:50 , Tom Murray

On Friday, the popular Twitter/X account @FilmUpdates gave a sneak preview of the table lists ahead of the ceremony.

According to the post, the Barbie team – Margo Robbie, Greta Gerwig, America Ferrera, Ryan Gosling, and Issa Rae – will be joined by members from Killers of the Flower Moon – Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, and Lily Gladstone – and The Color Purple’s Oprah Winfrey, Danielle Brooks, and Fantasia Barrino.

Seating arrangement for the 2024 Golden Globes. (via: @EWagmeister)

pic.twitter.com/8Smv1SwjZO — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 4, 2024

The table might just be the one to take home the most awards, as the live-action film Barbie takes first place for the most nominees in the movie categories – nine.

Friday 5 January 2024 23:53 , Tom Murray

Category decision for Netflix’s May December leaves fans baffled

Friday 5 January 2024 22:55 , Tom Murray

Todd Haynes’s Netflix film May December secured four nominations at this year’s Golden Globes.

However, fans who had seen the movie were shocked to find that the drama starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore had been nominated in the comedy category.

The film follows television star Elizabeth (Portman) preparing for the role of Gracie (Moore), a woman who was at the centre of a fictional child-rape scandal 20 years prior. Charles Melton plays Joe Yoo, who was 13 when he started his relationship with 36-year-old Gracie.

Read more:

Golden Globes decision for Netflix’s May December leaves fans baffled

The best-dressed stars on last year’s red carpet

Friday 5 January 2024 22:26 , Tom Murray

As the 81st annual Golden Globes approach, why not take a look back at the best-dressed celebrities from the 2023 red carpet?

From Laverne Cox to Lily James and Anya Taylor-Joy, these were the best red carpet from the 2023 Golden Globes.

The best-dressed stars on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet

Will Travis Kelce attend the Golden Globes with Taylor Swift?

Friday 5 January 2024 21:54 , Tom Murray

Taylor Swift may be in attendance at the Golden Globes on Sunday as her concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, has been nominated in the new Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category. The Grammy winner is up against Greta Gerwig’s Barbie after making $250 million in box office sales globally.

However, the singer reportedly won’t be making her red carpet debut with her partner Travis Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end will be in Los Angeles for his game against the Los Angeles Chargers, which clashes with the ceremony.

Read more:

Travis Kelce won’t be at the 2024 Golden Globes with Taylor Swift

Friday 5 January 2024 21:22 , Tom Murray

What the Golden Globe nominations tell us about the 2024 Oscars

Friday 5 January 2024 20:29 , Tom Murray

The Golden Globe Awards is often seen as the first major indicator for the Oscar winners.

Louis Chilton looks at the takeaways from this year's list of nominees.

The full list of every nominated movie and TV show

Friday 5 January 2024 20:02 , Tom Murray

This year’s crop of contenders, revealed last month, was announced by Cedric the Entertainer and That ‘70s Show actor Wilmer Valderrama – one year after a huge membership shake-up that saw the ceremony’s voting body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), improve diversity among its members.

Films in contention for trophies at the 2024 ceremony include Barbie, which leads the pack with eight followed by Oppenheimer (eight), Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things (seven each).

Meanwhile, in the TV categories, Succession is the most nominated series, with a total of nine, followed by The Bear and Only Murders in the Building, which have five apiece.

Find the full list of films and TV shows nominated for Golden Globes here:

Golden Globe nominations 2024: The full list

How to watch this year’s ceremony

Friday 5 January 2024 19:31 , Tom Murray

US audiences can catch the ceremony, broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel, beginning at 8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT. There is no live broadcast in the UK.

It will air on the CBS app and stream on Paramount+, but there’s an important caveat. Only Paramount+ subscribers with the Showtime add-on will be able to watch the show live. Otherwise, it’ll be available on the streaming platform on Monday (8 January), which UK subscribers will also be able to access.

Read more:

How to watch Golden Globes 2024

Golden Globes announces this year’s presenters

Friday 5 January 2024 19:05 , Tom Murray

The full list of presenters for this year’s ceremony has been announced.

Presenters for the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards include: Amanda Seyfried, America Ferrera, Andra Day, Angela Bassett, Annette Bening, Ben Affleck, Daniel Kaluuya, Don Cheadle, Dua Lipa, Elizabeth Banks, Florence Pugh, Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias, Gabriel Macht, George Lopez, Hailee Steinfeld, Hunter Schafer, Issa Rae, Jared Leto, Jodie Foster, Jon Batiste, Jonathan Bailey, Julia Garner, Justin Hartley, Kate Beckinsale, Keri Russell, Kevin Costner, Mark Hamill, Matt Damon, Michelle Yeoh, Naomi Watts, Oprah Winfrey, Orlando Bloom, Patrick J Adams, Ray Romano, Rose McIver, Shameik Moore, Simu Liu, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Will Ferrell.

Meanwhile, US comedian Jo Koy, who has headlined several Netflix specials and starred in last year’s comedy film Easter Sunday, is on hosting duty for the first time.

✨ THIS SUNDAY ✨ Matt Damon is presenting at the #GoldenGlobes and you don't want to miss it!



Tune in at 8 ET | 5 PT on @cbstv and @paramountplus 🎤 pic.twitter.com/0UGUtqKlB6 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 5, 2024

Welcome to The Independent’s 2024 Golden Globes live blog!

Friday 5 January 2024 18:58 , Tom Murray

Hello and welcome! I’m The Independent’s US Culture News editor based in Los Angeles and I’ll be guiding you through Sunday’s ceremony in person, on the ground.

My tuxedo has been rented and I’m extremely excited to see what this 2024 ceremony has in store. It promises to be a very important show for the Globes after its aforementioned, 2021 PR disaster – so I’m expecting all the stops to be pulled out.

Thanks for joining us!