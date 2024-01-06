3 years after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, fate of these Oklahoma rioters still unknown

Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump gather Jan. 6, 2021, on the west front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Over the last three years, hundreds of people have been convicted in the massive prosecution related to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot that stunned a nation as it watched the U.S. Capitol attack unfold on live TV.

As Washington's federal courthouse remains flooded with trials, guilty plea hearings and sentencings, the work is far from over.

Three years ago, rioters in support of then-President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol two months after he lost the 2020 presidential election. The far-right rioters were bent on upending the election of President Joe Biden, vandalizing the building and pummeling police as lawmakers barricaded themselves in the building.

Although the chaos of Jan. 6 came down on members of both political parties, it is being remembered in a largely polarized fashion now, like other aspects of political life in a divided country.

The day before the third anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack, Biden spoke near Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, where George Washington and the Continental Army spent a bleak winter nearly 250 years ago.

He said that Jan. 6, 2021, marked a moment where “we nearly lost America — lost it all,” reports The Associated Press.

At least nine people who were at the Capitol that day died during or after the rioting, including several officers who died of suicide, a woman who was shot and killed by police as she tried to break into the House chamber, and three other Trump supporters who authorities said suffered medical emergencies.

More than 1,200 people have been charged with federal crimes so far as a result of the investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.

Ten were from Oklahoma at the time.

“The Justice Department will hold all Jan. 6 perpetrators at any level accountable under the law, whether they were present that day or otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said Friday.

He said the cases filed show the department is “abiding by the long-standing norms to ensure independence and integrity or our investigations.”

Today, only one Oklahoman is in federal prison, while six have been sentenced after pleading guilty. Three are still facing charges.

Benjamen Scott Burlew

Burlew, an Army veteran, is facing felony and misdemeanor counts accusing him of causing civil disorder, assaulting a news photographer, and assaulting or impeding a police officer outside the Capitol.

A jury trial for Burlew, 44, of Miami, had been set to begin last month but was called off.

Dova Alina Winegeart

Dova Alina Winegeart, 50, of Fairview, is facing one felony, attempted destruction of government property, and four misdemeanors. A jury trial is set to begin March 25.

In a court affidavit, the FBI reported two friends submitted several photos of Winegeart at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

In one photo, she is swinging a long wooden pole with pointed metal attachments at the window of an exterior door marked "House of Representatives," according to the affidavit. The damage to the door has been estimated at about $2,000.

Tricia Monique LaCount

LaCount, 53, of Tulsa, was charged last year with four misdemeanor counts after a Facebook friend tipped the FBI off, a special agent reported in a court affidavit.

The evidence against LaCount includes a video of her inside the House speaker's office and a Facebook conversation about it, according to the affidavit.

During the Facebook conversation, she stated, "Pelosi's office is so gaudy ... massive chandelier, beautiful fireplace ... MSNBC live was on every laptop," the FBI agent reported.

Anthony Griffith Sr.

Griffith, 59, was arrested in Muskogee and charged with four misdemeanor counts after admitting he went inside the Capitol.

During trial, Griffith said he was not protesting and instead was following God's will and praying for the unborn.

A judge rejected his “prayer” defense and found Griffith guilty of four misdemeanors "for his participation and actions at the insurrection."

In September, Griffith was ordered to spend six months in prison for going inside the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

Levi Roy Gable

Gable, 38, was arrested in Tulsa. He was accused in four misdemeanor counts of illegally going inside the Capitol on Jan. 6 and engaging in disruptive conduct.

Gable was turned in by a college fraternity brother who saw his 10 Facebook videos of the riot, the FBI reported.

He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor, illegal entry, and was later put on probation for two years for going inside the Capitol during the riot. His movements were restricted for 45 days to home, work, church, doctor appointments and attorney visits.

Gable was also fined $1,000, was required to pay $500 in restitution and ordered to complete 50 hours of community service.

Jerry Edward Ryals

Ryals, 29, of Fort Gibson, was arrested in Muskogee and pleaded guilty to a civil disorder charge.

A judge ordered Ryals to spend nine months in prison and pay $2,000 in restitution for his role in the insurrection.

Jerry Ryals, left, and Anthony Griffith Sr. are seen outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in this photo used as evidence at Griffith's trial.

He admitted to going inside the Capitol after traveling to Washington, D.C., with his boss to attend the “Save America” rally, the FBI reported. Afterward, he wrote on Facebook, "We reclaimed our Capitol, just to be slandered by the media."

Edward T. Spain Jr.

In May 2022, Spain, a U.S. Army veteran, was put on probation for three years for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Spain, 58, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of illegally demonstrating inside the U.S. Capitol.

The judge also ordered Spain to complete 60 hours of community service, pay $500 in restitution and get mental health and substance abuse treatment. Three other misdemeanor counts against him were dismissed.

Andrew Craig Ericson

Trump supporter Andrew Craig Ericson is shown in this Shapchat photo with his feet on a table in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's conference room during the U.S. Capitol riot Jan. 6, 2021.

Ericson, 26, was arrested in Muskogee. He’s the son of former state Rep. Stuart Ericson and live streamed on Snapchat while inside the Capitol.

He took a "selfie" with his feet propped up on a table inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's conference room, and witnesses watching his livestream saw him take a beer out of a refrigerator.

Ericson pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor — illegally demonstrating inside the Capitol.

In December 2022, he was sentenced to 20 days behind bars, but was told he could serve the time on consecutive weekends. He also was placed on probation for two years and ordered to pay $500 in restitution.

Danielle Nicole Doyle

Doyle, 39, was arrested in Oklahoma City.

She pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor — illegally demonstrating inside the Capitol — for climbing through a broken window.

She was sentenced to two months on probation and fined $3,000. She also was ordered to pay $500 in restitution and to get mental health treatment.

Tanner Bryce Sells

Sells, 28, was arrested in Chandler. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor — illegally demonstrating inside the Capitol.

Sells, who runs a construction business, was inside the Capitol for a little more than five minutes, his attorney wrote in a sentencing memo.

A year after the riot, a judge put Sells on probation for two years and fined him $1,500 after he expressed little remorse for breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Sells was ordered to spend the first 90 days of his probation on home detention. He was also ordered to pay $500 in restitution and complete 50 hours of community service.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Jan. 6 Capitol riot anniversary: Some Oklahomans yet to see trial